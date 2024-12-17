THE NEW GULAGS: Friends And Doctors Of Elderly Man Unlawfully Detained In Hospitals and Nursing Homes Allege Systemic Abuse After He Is…
ADELAIDE, SA – A 92-year-old man, Mr.
1
An Urgent Call for a Royal Commission into the Death of Dr. Kathleen Maros and the Public Service Culture which Prevails in Guardianship …
In direct response and opposition to the dangerous introduction of the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding Amendment Bill 2025 (AASAB), we are calling for a…
  
Matilda Bawden
3

March 2025

December 2024

November 2024

THE SILENT PURGE OF THE ELDERS
Aged & disability advocates are warning the community that our elders are being institutionalised, medicated, isolated and silently purged by State…
  
Matilda Bawden
2
My Submission Regarding Australia’s "Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024"
Committee Secretary
  
Matilda Bawden
3
THE WEIGHT OF CHAINS: HOW THE GOVERNMENT ASSET-STRIPPING FACTORY IS SYSTEMATICALLY ABUSING THE ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE
MEDIA RELEASE 18/11/24
  
Matilda Bawden
3

October 2024

OFFICE OF AGEING NOT-SO-WELL: FAILING THE ELDERLY, DAMAGING REPUTATIONS, & WASTING TAXPAYER FUNDS
The Office of Ageing Well (OAW) in South Australia operates in a bureaucratic grey zone—straddling responsibilities between the Departments of Health…
  
Matilda Bawden
1
DEATH BY DIAGNOSIS: OFFICE OF PUBLIC ADVOCATE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE WILFUL MURDER OF “KATHLEEN”
Aged & disability advocates are again calling on Kiara’s Law to get all family guardianship matters taken out of the South Australian Civil …
  
Matilda Bawden
1
My Addendum to Submission on Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024
A CASE STUDY IN MEDIA & PUBLIC SECTOR WITCH-HUNTING
  
Matilda Bawden
7
© 2025 Matilda Bawden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture