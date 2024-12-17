Subscribe
Sign in
THE NEW GULAGS: Friends And Doctors Of Elderly Man Unlawfully Detained In Hospitals and Nursing Homes Allege Systemic Abuse After He Is…
ADELAIDE, SA – A 92-year-old man, Mr.
Jul 24
5
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
THE NEW GULAGS: Friends And Doctors Of Elderly Man Unlawfully Detained In Hospitals and Nursing Homes Allege Systemic Abuse After He Is Abandoned By His Own Family
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
An Urgent Call for a Royal Commission into the Death of Dr. Kathleen Maros and the Public Service Culture which Prevails in Guardianship …
In direct response and opposition to the dangerous introduction of the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding Amendment Bill 2025 (AASAB), we are calling for a…
Jul 15
•
Matilda Bawden
6
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
An Urgent Call for a Royal Commission into the Death of Dr. Kathleen Maros and the Public Service Culture which Prevails in Guardianship & Administration Matters
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
March 2025
TRIAL BY PUBLIC SERVANT IN A KANGAROO COURT
SOUTH AUSTRALIA’S DIRTY LITTLE SECRET
Mar 23
•
Matilda Bawden
4
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
TRIAL BY PUBLIC SERVANT IN A KANGAROO COURT
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
December 2024
MY "OPEN LETTER AND RESPONSE TO HCSCC INTERIM REPORT, 11/1/22"
SOFTENING THE GROUND FOR "DEATH PANELS" IN SOUTH AUSTRALIA
Dec 17, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
1
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
MY "OPEN LETTER AND RESPONSE TO HCSCC INTERIM REPORT, 11/1/22"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
63-year-old NDIS “Cash Cow” is Denied Legal Protections Against Elder Abuse in an Adelaide Hills Nursing Home
Participants of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) have become lucrative “cash cows” to be exploited by unethical NDIA Planners…
Dec 4, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
3
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
63-year-old NDIS “Cash Cow” is Denied Legal Protections Against Elder Abuse in an Adelaide Hills Nursing Home
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
November 2024
THE SILENT PURGE OF THE ELDERS
Aged & disability advocates are warning the community that our elders are being institutionalised, medicated, isolated and silently purged by State…
Nov 28, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
3
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
THE SILENT PURGE OF THE ELDERS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
My Submission Regarding Australia’s "Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024"
Committee Secretary
Nov 22, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
5
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
My Submission Regarding Australia’s "Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024"
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
THE WEIGHT OF CHAINS: HOW THE GOVERNMENT ASSET-STRIPPING FACTORY IS SYSTEMATICALLY ABUSING THE ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE
MEDIA RELEASE 18/11/24
Nov 17, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
3
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
THE WEIGHT OF CHAINS: HOW THE GOVERNMENT ASSET-STRIPPING FACTORY IS SYSTEMATICALLY ABUSING THE ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
October 2024
OFFICE OF AGEING NOT-SO-WELL: FAILING THE ELDERLY, DAMAGING REPUTATIONS, & WASTING TAXPAYER FUNDS
The Office of Ageing Well (OAW) in South Australia operates in a bureaucratic grey zone—straddling responsibilities between the Departments of Health…
Oct 30, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
1
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
OFFICE OF AGEING NOT-SO-WELL: FAILING THE ELDERLY, DAMAGING REPUTATIONS, & WASTING TAXPAYER FUNDS
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
DEATH BY DIAGNOSIS: OFFICE OF PUBLIC ADVOCATE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE WILFUL MURDER OF “KATHLEEN”
Aged & disability advocates are again calling on Kiara’s Law to get all family guardianship matters taken out of the South Australian Civil …
Oct 26, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
DEATH BY DIAGNOSIS: OFFICE OF PUBLIC ADVOCATE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE WILFUL MURDER OF “KATHLEEN”
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
My Addendum to Submission on Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024
A CASE STUDY IN MEDIA & PUBLIC SECTOR WITCH-HUNTING
Oct 1, 2024
•
Matilda Bawden
7
Share this post
Matilda Bawden
My Addendum to Submission on Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
7
© 2025 Matilda Bawden
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts