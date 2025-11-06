Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael PRICE's avatar
Michael PRICE
3d

Of course they made the system opaque and hard to operate in. Of course they used that opacity and difficulty to increase their power. The incentives are always to domination.

Poor Michael, I hope he gets help soon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amber Meriam's avatar
Amber Meriam
3d

Thank you for the follow and sharing this story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Matilda Bawden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture