The case of Michael Nagle, a young man with severe autism, has become a devastating portrait of a system in crisis. It is a story of a mother, Tracey Nagle, fighting for her son against a state guardianship apparatus that she alleges has failed him. But more than that, it is a glaring example of why complex, high-stakes guardianship matters - which involve fundamental human rights, medical autonomy, and massive taxpayer-funded budgets - must be removed from Tribunals and placed under the rigorous, evidence-based scrutiny of a proper court.

The South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) is meant to be a forum for “justice,” but the Nagle case suggests it has become a place where justice is delayed, denied, and procedurally suffocated.

The Supreme Court “Win” That Changed Nothing

On June 6, 2023, Tracey achieved what should have been a decisive victory. The Full Supreme Court of South Australia ruled 3:0 in her favour, finding that the Office of the Public Advocate’s (OPA) reasons for removing Michael from his mother’s care were “unexplained”.

This was a total vindication. Yet, it was not the end. It was, instead, the beginning of a new war of attrition back within the very Tribunal system that had failed.

Since that Supreme Court judgment, Tracey has been forced to endure a relentless procedural “merry-go-round” in SACAT, including:

Stalling and Protracting the Proceedings: Its taken more than TWO WHOLE YEARS AFTER THE SUPREME COURT VICTORY to get another adverse outcome and return back to Internal Review.

11+ Tribunal Hearings: The case has been bogged down in a series of Directions Hearings and closing arguments.

Secret Hearings: Despite the SACAT Act requiring transparency and public hearings, the Nagel case was wrapped up in absolute secrecy, such that even family, friends and supporters couldn’t be present. Michael’s family even had to beg to be recognised as “interested parties” and as having “standing”.

Procedural Unfairness: When Tracey requested audio of the hearings to prepare her appeal, she was initially denied.

Justice at a Price: After spending far over $130,00 for the win at the Supreme Court (which hasn’t been recovered), Tracey was forced to pay thousands of dollars ($627 for one transcript, $1,824 for another, and $1,663 for a third) for written transcripts, when recordings would have been cheaper. This is done to crush anyone thinking to challenge the Attorney General’s Department. To add insult to injury, Internal Review appeal to the SACAT is $689. Tracey was forced to do this TWICE!

Justice Denied: Those critical transcripts - which she had to pay for - were delivered to her on July 11, 2025, after her Internal Appeal lodgement date had already expired.

This is not a system seeking truth. It is a system that appears to weaponize procedure to exhaust and defeat applicants, even after the state’s highest court has found their case has merit, while the public servants at the centre of this travesty thumb their noses at the law. They know that no court will punish any public official involved in Michael’s unlawful kidnapping from the loving care of his devoted mother.

The Devastating Human Cost

While this procedural battle rages, the human cost is catastrophic. The decisions being made - or not made - by SACAT have life-and-death consequences for Michael.

While under “State Care”, Michael’s life has been marked by a series of alarming and dangerous developments, all detailed in case records:

Skyrocketing Costs, Declining Health: Michael’s NDIS budget has exploded from approximately $384,000 when he was in his mother’s care to $1.4 million per year under the OPA while his NDIS providers make up and exaggerate his functional barriers and disabilities to justify increased funding. For example, Michael used to toilet himself. Now he wears nappies. Michael is said to be unable to eat solid foods and all foods are cut into minuscule pieces or mashed up, despite video evidence of Michael eating burgers and other regular foods with no difficulties whatsoever.

Extreme Medication: Michael is reportedly on a level of medication “6 times over the recommended dose for Sodium Valproate, Risperidone and Olanzapine”.

Permanent Disability: As a result of this medication regimen, Michael now suffers from Tardive Dyskinesia and Akathisia (restlessness) - permanent, medication-induced disabilities.

Physical Deterioration: Michael’s health has deteriorated so badly under the watchful eye of the OPA that his teeth have rotted in just 18 months, while his mother has documented countless injuries, including bruises, scratches, sores, rashes, blisters, burns and other hideous injuries, even to the genitals. Photos of some injuries even showing shoe and finger prints on Michael’s body, suggesting physical abuse endured by Michael.

Questionable Diagnoses: Michael’s file includes a false claim of Bipolar Disorder and disputed reports of Epilepsy. One psychiatrist, when challenged about his diagnosis, reportedly reduced his medications immediately and then resigned off the case. Another psychologist, wrongly claimed Michael cannot communicate - a claim his mother vehemently rejects.

Housing Instability: Michael was moved five times in just three years, while his NDIS service providers have changed so often, there has been a “revolving door” of therapists. One Occupational Therapist had never even met him before making her NDIS-funded report and assessments. WhenTracey complained, she resigned.

This is what is at stake. These are not minor administrative matters. They are profound issues of medical negligence and human rights abuses, and they are being overseen by a Tribunal that Tracey argues has failed to properly investigate anything put before them.

The Core Failure: A Tribunal That Won’t Test Evidence

Tracey’s own appeal submission, filed on June 18, 2025, provides the central argument for why SACAT is the wrong venue for these matters.

Her appeal is not just about the final decision; it’s about the process. She argues, repeatedly, that the SACAT:

Failed to test evidence: The appeal claims the Tribunal “failed to test evidence before it,” accepting “statements... as fact without testing if the statements are true and correct”.

Relied on untested allegations: Tracey states she was “not afforded the right to provide a detailed response to the statements or respond under cross-examination”, while the public officials involved in this outrage didn’t have to defend a single bad decision or provide any reasons for Michael’s removal.

Failed to conduct a “judicial consideration”: The submission argues the tribunal is “bound to carry out a judicial consideration of the material put before it” but failed in this duty.

Ignored its own powers: The Tribunal has the power under Section 40(1) of its own Act to “call up witnesses and other measures, to test the allegations” , but Tracey says Members Demosthenous and Clark “did not use their powers” to do so.

This is at the very heart of the matter. A Tribunal that accepts allegations as fact without cross-examination, that relies on selective evidence (”20 exhibits out of 1280,” her appeal states ), and that fails to use its own powers to find the truth, is not a court of justice.

The Supreme Court, by contrast, operates on strict rules of evidence. It requires cross-examination. It demands that allegations be tested. It is a forum built to handle “he said, she said” conflicts and get to the facts—precisely what Tracey has been demanding.

When the state assumes the power to remove a child from their mother, to take control of their medical treatment, and to spend $1.4 million a year in their name, that power must be subject to the highest possible level of scrutiny.

The Michael Nagle case is a tragedy. But it is also a warning. A system that can delay justice after a Supreme Court victory and oversee a catastrophic decline in a person’s health is not fit for purpose. These life-altering decisions do not belong in an unaccountable Tribunal. They belong in the Supreme Court.