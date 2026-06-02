2nd June 2026

Dear Ms Gale

In response to your letter dated 2/6/26, it is denied that I have published a report of proceedings within the meaning of section 81 of the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993.

Your letter raises several questions which I believe deserve a public response as it raises many obvious problems.

First, you acknowledge that I did not publish the true name of the protected person.

Second, you allege that I published a report of proceedings.

Third, you threaten consideration of further action should I decline to remove the publication.

There is an obvious problem.

As a threshold matter, I was not a participant in the hearing conducted on 21 May 2026. I was not present at the hearing, was not contacted by SACAT, was not recognised as an interested party, was not provided access to the proceedings, and was not afforded standing with the right of participation. I was not permitted any role whatsoever.

I was apparently not interested enough to be heard, but interested enough to be threatened.

Accordingly, I ask a simple question: “How does a person report proceedings they never attended?”.

Your letter identifies no passage said to constitute a breach. It identifies no statement said to originate from the hearing. It identifies no evidence, submissions or exchanges allegedly reported. It provides no particulars whatsoever. Instead, it offers only a broad assertion of wrongdoing and a reference to a significant financial penalty.

I respectfully suggest that public officials should exercise great caution before threatening citizens with statutory penalties in circumstances where no particulars have been provided.

I also ask you to consider the wider implications. The Office of the Public Advocate is entrusted with substantial powers affecting some of the most vulnerable people in our community. With those powers comes a corresponding obligation to tolerate scrutiny, criticism and public debate.

Indeed, accountability is not a threat to public institutions. It is the foundation of public confidence in them. The community is entitled to discuss guardianship. Families are entitled to discuss guardianship. Advocates are entitled to discuss guardianship. Journalists are entitled to discuss guardianship. Citizens are entitled to discuss guardianship.

The existence of legal proceedings should not automatically extinguish the right to comment upon matters of public administration, public policy and public concern.

Accordingly, it is difficult to comprehend how I could have “reported” proceedings which I neither attended, nor observed, nor read about in any publication or document generated by SACAT.

The publication in question was a commentary article concerning matters of public administration, guardianship practices, NDIS service delivery, and the operation of state agencies. To the extent it refers to the existence of proceedings, any such references were derived from information independently available to me and not from attendance at, observation of, or participation in the hearing itself.

Your correspondence appears to proceed upon the unsupported assumption that any public criticism of a guardianship application automatically constitutes a report of SACAT proceedings. That proposition is legally unsustainable. Section 81 does not create a blanket prohibition on discussion of government conduct, guardianship systems, NDIS providers, or the actions of statutory officers merely because proceedings happen to exist.



Section 81 does not say: “A person must not discuss or debate a guardianship matter.” It does not say: “A person must not criticise the Public Advocate, SACAT or any other employee of the Crown.” It does not say: “A person must not discuss the operation of the guardianship system.”

More fundamentally, the correspondence fails to identify with any precision what specific passage is alleged to constitute a prohibited report, what information is said to have originated from the hearing, or how publication of that material could amount to a contravention of section 81.

The allegation is particularly concerning given that I was excluded entirely from the proceedings of 21 May 2026. It is difficult to reconcile the assertion that I unlawfully reported the hearing with the undisputed fact that I was never permitted to attend, observe, participate in, or receive information from that hearing.

If it is alleged that any specific statement constitutes a breach of section 81, I request that the precise passage be identified together with the factual and legal basis upon which it is contended that the statement represents a report of proceedings rather than lawful commentary upon matters of immense public interest.

Absent such particulars, the letter amounts to little more than an unsupported threat of prosecution directed at a citizen engaging in public discussion concerning the exercise of statutory power.

Your letter appears to assume that any discussion of the case equals discussion of the hearing. Those are not necessarily the same thing. I did not attend the hearing, and my criticism of Member Richardson identifies no passage that allegedly reproduces evidence, submissions, or what occurred before her; although I would contend that would be entirely irrelevant. Accordingly, you have provided no particulars to support your allegations. To that end, please advise what exact words you claim breached s81. Rather, I say your correspondence is solely intended to run cover for Member Richardson, however, the GAA 1993 does not protect Member Richardson, nor does it intend to undermine all the critical provisions of the SACAT Act which require proceedings to be public and transparent.



On a final note, the suggestion these matters should be dealt with on 4th June is another abuse of power, opportunity and process as this will only prejudice a vulnerable NDIS participant. It is an abuse of process to hijack my client’s hearing to discuss matters in which you claim to be aggrieved by my conduct, without affording me the right to legal representation or any particulars from yourself to which I can respond before another ambush of my client.

The issues you now claim to be so concerned about are properly dealt with in another forum, openly and transparently.

That stands in stark contrast to your conduct last year, when Member Richardson excluded me from proceedings and removed more than 180 pages of evidence that had been provided to your office. That material demonstrated that an innocent elderly woman had been wrongfully and unlawfully accused and separated from her two daughters as a consequence of a fraud perpetrated by NDIS workers. The sole basis for my exclusion was my refusal to provide an undertaking not to publish matters that were not subject to any valid suppression order, confidentiality order, or other lawful prohibition.

On that occasion, it was you, Ms Gale, who chose to ignore the very laws that ought to have protected that family. While displaying great enthusiasm for restricting my participation, you showed remarkably little interest in protecting the rights of the elderly woman and her daughters, or in fulfilling your own obligations. The family’s rights were disregarded, the evidence was sidelined, and your office facilitated an outcome that should never have occurred.

The present matter bears all the hallmarks of the same approach. Rather than addressing the substantive issues requiring scrutiny, attention is instead diverted towards those who expose them.

It is, regrettably, just another case of “rinse and repeat.” The pattern is now impossible to ignore: scrutiny is reserved for critics, while misconduct by institutions and officials is met with silence, accommodation, or outright protection.

If it is your position that my publication breached section 81, I invite you to identify:

The precise passage complained of; The specific information alleged to have originated from the hearing; The legal basis upon which the publication constitutes a report of proceedings; The basis upon which a person excluded from the hearing could nevertheless be said to have reported it.

These questions are neither hostile nor rhetorical. They go to the heart of transparency, accountability and freedom of public discussion. The powers exercised within guardianship systems are too important to exist beyond public scrutiny.

Yours faithfully

Matilda Bawden