Matilda Bawden

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
15h

Not bowing before this authoritarian nonsense…well done, Matilda!

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5 replies by Matilda Bawden and others
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
21h

Good shot at a bureaucrat immersed in a bubble.

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1 reply by Matilda Bawden
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