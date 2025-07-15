In direct response and opposition to the dangerous introduction of the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding Amendment Bill 2025 (AASAB), we are calling for a Royal Commission into the Death of Dr. Kathleen Maros and the Public Service Culture which Prevails in Guardianship & Administration Matters. [1] [2]

BACKGROUND:

The AASA Bill seeks to entrench the State's authority over the lives of citizens, rather than strengthening the familial networks and community-based support systems that truly protect vulnerable people and their carers. Even worse still, the Bill dangerously expands State control over the lives of South Australians. Further empowering the State is not a protective measure; but an inhumane assault on the fundamental rights and civil liberties of our most vulnerable citizens and the greater community.

Rather than further expanding the powers of the Office of Ageing Well and Adult Safeguarding Unit, we say these departments should be totally dismantled as they are incapable of safeguarding the human rights and civil liberties of vulnerable and aged South Australians.

This submission urgently calls for the establishment of a Royal Commission into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr. Kathleen Anne Maros, a 90-year-old medical practitioner who died on July 1, 2024, after being placed under State Guardianship. The provided evidence strongly suggests that Dr. Maros’s death was not a result of natural decline, but the tragic culmination of a series of systemic failures, abuse of process, and elder abuse perpetrated by state bodies, including the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT), the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA), and the Public Trustee.

Dr. Maros’s case is a harrowing example of how the very systems designed to protect the vulnerable can be weaponized, leading to devastating consequences. It highlights a deeply troubling culture within the public service that facilitates the stripping of an individual's rights, autonomy, and ultimately, their life.

1. Synopsis of the Case

Until October 9, 2023, Dr. Kathleen Maros was living happily and comfortably in her own home, cared for by her son, Ammun Luca. Within a matter of weeks, following an application for guardianship by her estranged daughter, Alexandra Eckert, Dr. Maros was removed from her home, deemed to have "mental incapacity" by SACAT without being seen, isolated from her community and trusted medical practitioners, medicated against her will, and institutionalised in a nursing home.

The catalyst for this was a guardianship application lodged by Ms. Eckert on September 20, 2023, just days after discovering she had been excluded from her parents' Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA) and Advanced Care Directive (ACD) documents. The application was based on false and misleading information, including a fabricated police report of an assault by Mr. Luca against his father, a claim that was later dropped.

Despite Mr. Luca’s numerous attempts to protect his mother through legal channels, including over 22 appearances at courts and SACAT, he was unable to prevent her death just eight months after being placed in state "care". Dr. Maros’s death is considered highly suspicious, and her body was cremated before any investigation could be conducted.

2. Grounds for a Royal Commission

A Royal Commission is the only forum with the necessary scope and coercive powers to investigate the profound systemic failures that led to Dr. Maros's death. The following grounds necessitate such an inquiry:

a) Jurisdictional Overreach and Abuse of Process by SACAT:

Lack of Jurisdiction: SACAT proceeded with the guardianship application despite the applicant, Alexandra Eckert, being a resident of Victoria. This raises a serious constitutional issue regarding federal jurisdiction that SACAT allegedly ignored. Mr. Luca repeatedly raised this issue, arguing that the proceedings should be dismissed ab initio (from the beginning), but his concerns were dismissed by the Tribunal. The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) explicitly states it cannot hear cases where parties live interstate.

Misinterpretation of "Rules of Evidence": SACAT claims that it is "not bound by the rules of evidence". This is not an authority to break the laws that bind it, but rather an allowance to not be bound by the "strict rules of evidence". This distinction is critical and SACAT's interpretation appears to be a self-serving mechanism to bypass legal and procedural safeguards.

Denial of Procedural Fairness: Dr. Maros was excluded from her own guardianship proceedings and deemed to have "mental incapacity" without ever being seen by the Tribunal. This is a blatant violation of natural justice. Furthermore, Mr. Luca was denied the opportunity to respond to allegations against him, and SACAT handed down orders before an agreed-upon deadline for his response had passed.

Reliance on False and Misleading Information: The initial application for an urgent hearing was based on the false premise that Mr. Luca had stopped Dr. Maros's dementia medication. In reality, Dr. Maros was on a natural medical regimen endorsed by her GPs, and it was Ms. Eckert who unlawfully removed these medications.

Lack of Independence: The SACAT has demonstrated a consistent bias towards the State and protecting the Attorney General and other government agencies and their public bureaucrats over ascertaining the truth and delivering justice and transparency.

SACAT supremacy over the higher Courts to issue “unappealable” Orders: This undermines the proper current role of the Magistrate’s and Supreme Court for oversight and, ultimately, accountability by public servants – especially the Department of Attorney General.

b) Misconduct and Systemic Elder Abuse by the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA):

Bias and Obstruction: The OPA demonstrated a clear bias towards Ms. Eckert and actively obstructed efforts by Mr. Luca and Dr. Maros’s chosen medical practitioners to remain involved in her care. The OPA denied Dr. Maros’s GPs access to her and instructed them not to correspond with the newly appointed GP, Dr. Walsh.

Imposition of Restrictive Practices: The OPA imposed draconian restrictions on Mr. Luca's contact with his mother, limiting visits and dictating what could be discussed, effectively isolating Dr. Maros from her primary support system. These actions were taken without any legal justification and constitute a form of elder abuse.

Failure to Protect: The OPA failed in its primary duty to protect Dr. Maros. It ignored evidence of her wishes, her established care arrangements, and allegations of abuse by her husband, Michael Maros. Instead of acting as a guardian of last resort, the OPA became an agent of Dr. Maros’s incarceration and distress.

c) The Role of the Public Trustee and the Seizure of Assets:

Premature and Unjustified Actions: While Dr. Maros was still alive, her home was being cleared out and prepared for sale under the watch of the Public Advocate. As soon as his EPOA was unlawfully revoked by the SACAT, the Public Trustee moved to remove his possessions from the property, which was his lawful place of residence and work.

Conflict of Interest and Complicity: The actions of the Public Trustee appear to be driven by a financial interest in liquidating Dr. Maros's assets, raising serious questions about conflicts of interest and complicity in a state-sanctioned property seizure.

d) Broader Public Service Culture:

The case of Dr. Maros is symptomatic of a wider "government asset-stripping factory" that systematically abuses the elderly and vulnerable under the guise of State “protection”. It also highlights the deliberate refusal by public servants to apply legislative protections in favour of the vulnerable person, their family members and carers ahead of public bureaucrats as “Guardians of Last Resort”, using the “Least Restrictive Alternative”, which points to a pervasive and deeply concerning culture that prioritises bureaucratic processes and financial gain over individual human rights and wellbeing.

An example of the dangerous public sector culture in operation under the Department of Attorney General is best illustrated by the outrageous confession to the SA Parliamentary Social Development Committee (SDC) by Ms. Anne Gale of the Office of Public Advocate (OPA).[3] Gale argues that a Human Rights Act (HRA) for South Australia would be “inconsistent” with the role of the OPA. It is astounding that the person charged with the task of protecting and preserving human rights in this State submits to the State Parliament that it cannot perform such a function without conflict. If the State (through the OPA and ASU) cannot safeguard human rights, by what right does it strip anyone of their civil liberties to make them a Ward of the State in the first instance? What are vulnerable South Australians being protected from exactly? Ms. Gale’s confession demonstrates that the State is incapable of upholding, respecting and enforcing the human rights of vulnerable persons.

3. Proposed Terms of Reference

The Royal Commission's terms of reference should be broad and comprehensive, empowering it to investigate:

The full circumstances leading to the death of Dr. Kathleen Anne Maros, including the timeline of events from the initial guardianship application to her death. The conduct and decision-making processes of the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) in the matter of Dr. Maros, with a particular focus on jurisdictional issues, procedural fairness, transparency and the relevance, need and purpose for the assessment of one’s decision-making capacity. The role, conduct, and policies of the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA) in the case of Dr. Maros and more broadly in matters of guardianship, including allegations of bias, restrictive practices, and elder abuse, with particular emphasis on the conduct of Ms. Angelica Noone. The actions and policies of the Public Trustee in relation to the assets of individuals under state guardianship, including the case of Dr. Maros. The adequacy of existing legislation, policies, and practices in South Australia governing guardianship, aged care, and the protection of vulnerable adults, including the application of protections contained within the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993, the Advance Care Directives Act 2013, and the Mental Health Act 2009.

The culture of the South Australian public service in its dealings with the elderly and vulnerable, and the adequacy of accountability and oversight mechanisms including any evidence of systemic misconduct, abuse of power, systemic collusion, breaches of privacy and confidentiality between Local, State and/or Federal government agencies or criminal behaviour by any party in guardianship or administration matters. Evidence of any failure of formal and informal complaints mechanisms to trigger investigation and early interventions to negate injury, illness or death of a vulnerable and “protected” person, including limiting the costs of, and detriment caused by, protracted litigation and separation on families and the community. Evidence of failure by public authorities to ensure prompt family reunification, settlement of disputes and restoration of functioning, rather than escalating conflict and contributing to family and community breakdown. Evidence of misuse and abuse of medical information, including treatments, cognitive capacity assessments, and medical and other professional reports, including denial of medical care and treatments. Evidence of use and misuse of private surveillance and/or the creation of “dirty files” to intimidate, harass, prejudice, defame and obstruct interested parties and self-represented litigants from gaining access to the courts and justice and fairness before the law. Evidence of refusal, concealment and/or suppression of applications, reports, letters, evidence and information to “interested parties” appearing before the SACAT. Evidence of cover up or suppression of wrongdoing by public servants and/or shielding of public servants appearing before the SACAT, by SACAT and/or the Department of Attorney General. The circumstances under which the State can override valid Enduring Powers of Attorney and Advanced Care Directives. The role of interstate applicants in initiating guardianship proceedings in South Australia and the constitutional implications thereof. Any evidence of systemic misconduct, abuse of power, or criminal behaviour by any party involved in the case of Dr. Maros. The development of recommendations for legislative, policy, and practical reforms to prevent future tragedies and to ensure the human rights of all South Australians are upheld.

4. Conclusion

The death of Dr. Kathleen Maros is a profound tragedy and a stain on the state of South Australia. It is a case that demands a full, independent, and public inquiry. The evidence presented in the attached documents paints a picture of a system that is not just broken, but is actively causing harm to the citizens it is meant to protect.

A Royal Commission is the only way to achieve justice for Dr. Maros, to provide answers to her grieving family, and to shine a light on the dark corners of our guardianship and public service systems. We cannot allow this to be swept under the carpet. We must have a Royal Commission to ensure that such a travesty of justice never happens again.

[1] https://hansardsearch.parliament.sa.gov.au/daily/lh/2025-06-04/34

[2] https://www.premier.sa.gov.au/media-releases/news-items/stronger-protections-for-vulnerable-adults-under-new-sa-safeguarding-laws

[3] Office of Public Advocate submission to Social Development Committee, 15th February 2024.