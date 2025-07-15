Discussion about this post

JacqNSW
Jul 16

Thank you Matilda for this article.

I am truly disgusted by the 1984 Grubberment Milgram experimental programming being implemented into various Acts throughout Australia.

Dr Kathleen Maro should have been allowed to live how she wanted to live. Kathleen's son, Ammun Luca would have felt that he went to hell and back to defend his much loved mother.

The Narcissistic Psychopathic Alexandra Eckert would know, she orchestrated her mother's death. Eckert circumvented the process to use a flawed Act to the detriment of another's life out of what appears to be pure spite. No mercy on her sole.

I am of the view that SACAT and many other similar depts ie Child Welfare depts etc operates as institutions and are set up to disarm all people's rights; annihilate their dignity and purpose and perform inhumane control measures on people snared into these heinous institutional systems.

The Act and various depts are to be dismantled and not be replaced with similar parasitic perverted institutes.

Bless you Matilda.

Kind Regards

Maureen
Jul 16

This is highly disturbing.

