Are we all not just sick of it yet? Are we not absolutely fed up “to the back teeth” already with governments—one after the other—pretending to give a toss about corruption and the total lack of transparency, accountability, and integrity in government?

So, now the South Australian Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) has launched a discussion paper on the Whistleblower Project, seeking public submissions:

As part of our efforts to promote strong reporting cultures, ICAC is undertaking a project to examine the adequacy and efficacy of the arrangements currently in place in South Australia to encourage, support and protect those who provide information about suspected wrongdoing, sometimes referred to as ‘whistleblowers’. In September 2025, ICAC released the Whistleblower Project Discussion Paper, which calls for submissions about the adequacy of the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2018 (SA).

I’ve been in this game for nearly 40 years. Not a single state government has ever been serious about stopping corruption dead in its tracks, cleaning up the public sector of “bad actors,” or, least of all, pulling back the curtains to let the sunlight in on the vampires that operate within its shadows.

So now its Premier Malinauskas’s turn…





Now, let me tell you what I have learned about corruption across 40+ years of trying to hold public officials accountable:

FACT #1: ALL CORRUPTION IN GOVERNMENT STOPS AND STARTS AT THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S DEPARTMENT (AGD), 100% OF THE TIME!

No, there are absolutely no exceptions to this rule!

If you really want to root out corruption, shine the spotlight right at the Solicitor-General and Crown Solicitor - BY NAME AND TITLE!

FACT #2: When designing purported government complaints-handling and whistleblower protection mechanisms, The State will always design a system that works for the full benefit, protection and control of The State - not “whistleblowers” and, least of all, the interests of the public of South Australia!

We are promised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) that the Public-Private Partnership will replace our sovereign governments, as the interests of political statists converge with those of corporate and commercial entities. That convergence of interests will also, we are promised, bring about “a fractured and angry world” in which there will be “societal and political polarization”. Of course, society doesn’t just randomly fracture for no reason at all - not until human rights, civil liberties and democratic processes are replaced by the oppressive dictates of The State and its unaccountable bureaucrats that move within the shadows of our most trusted institutions - our so-called “justice system”.

In South Australia, if a public servant is accused of misconduct, what happens? For advocates and ordinary citizens who find themselves in the crosshairs of state agencies, the answer is often a frustrating lesson in bureaucratic inertia. The system, they argue, isn’t just broken; it’s designed to protect itself, ensuring that even the most serious complaints are passed from one department to another until the person making them simply gives up.

This isn’t about minor administrative errors or sour grapes because your FOI application was a week late, you missed out on a promotion at work or someone gave you bad advice on which form to lodge at the local court registry. It’s about a culture where accountability is a hot potato, and no one wants to be left holding it. Through a series of documents - complaint letters, official replies, and parliamentary submissions - we can trace the anatomy of how South Australia buries its problems, leaving citizens without remedy and public officials without consequence.

In an attempt to answer an inquiry from a client, I typed into Gemini 2.5 Pro the question: “How many times has corruption in South Australia been exposed and punished since 1980?”. I almost fell on the floor in hysterical laughter when I got the answer, “I’m having a hard time fulfilling your request. Can I help you with something else instead?”.

THAT, ladies and gentlemen, is the sum of what we should expect from the current ICAC Whistleblower Project! Zip, zero, zilch!

Take for example the 2023 government restructure of child protection services under Minister Katrine Hildyard. Hildyard announced an “Expert Group” in a “meeting of the minds” to aid the restructure of the Department of Child Protection.

https://www.childprotection.sa.gov.au/news-and-events/news-and-media-releases/dcp-news/meeting-of-minds-to-help-begin-to-transform-child-protection-and-family-support

Parents and carers say this “Expert Group” was tasked with the job of perfecting the process of child kidnapping and trafficking, which has been going on for decades anyway. In Australia, no Social Worker ever goes to jail for lying to a manager, falsifying documents, concealing records, misleading a Minister, colluding with authorities, failing to comply with policies and procedures or stitching a family up for false allegations to warrant child removal. In the US, albeit rarely, we know it is not entirely unusual for a Social Worker to serve prison time, but not here.

Minister Hildyard proposed a “meeting of the minds”, but whose minds exactly? Not yours, or those of ordinary citizens. Not those of parents or grandparents raising kids under enormous difficulties or Foster Carers caring for the most damaged minors, and certainly not those of institutional victims like John and Katrina Ternezis, whose story filled our Hansards with state-wide media attention for decades, only never to see justice in their lifetime.

Professor Leah Bromfield, Australian Centre for Child Protection Director is quoted as saying, “What’s different about this approach is that Minister Hildyard and the Expert Group will be INVITING THE STATE to consider how best to redesign the state’s child protection system – starting with a blank page.” (emphasis added)

How wonderful to know that it is “THE STATE” that is reinventing itself. What could possibly go wrong!? The State is deciding its own legislation, structure, powers of authority, mandates, terms of reference and definitions. “Starting with a blank page”? Of course! Why not? Why be constrained by laws, CPSE Codes of Ethics, Values and Conduct? Let’s just forget every public scandal, every Parliamentary Inquiry, every critical report ever written, every lie ever told and every Royal Commission that ever highlighted past wrongdoings. It’s all just another power-grab by public officials as the State continues to encroach on parental rights - but this time with no oversight, or transparency.

FACT #3: Genuine whistleblowers DO NOT, as the ICAC suggests, seek assurances of anonymity, confidentiality and privacy!

It is the ICAC Whistleblower Project’s focus on anonymity, confidentiality and privacy which is its major, fundamental flaw - revealing a total lack of understanding about the lived experience of whistleblowers. Rather, by its own admission, the Commission only understands the whistleblower experience “anecdotally” and even then, ICAC’s only understanding of alleged whistleblower experiences is - first and last - informed through the AGD. We know from historical experiences that the AGD’s Senior Legal Officer at the time, Mr Matthew Goode, referred to those of us blowing the whistle on corruption within the Workers Compensation system as “self-styled” whistleblowers, despite all along knowing of the existence of the criminal intent and nature of the Scheme Critical List.

https://matildabawden.com/attorney-general-whistleblower-protection/

As former National Sectary of Whistleblowers Australia, I can assure you (with no exceptions), by the time the reprisals start, genuine whistleblowers are invariably seeking public vindication - not secrecy! They want their story told in the media. They want their story reported in Hansard. They want their experience to be the beacon for all others sailing those treacherous waters behind them. They want to warn, rally and inspire others. Genuine whistleblowers can’t do it alone. Whistleblowers need to rally supporters and they can’t do that when they are gagged and anonymous. They cannot do this when they are the workplace example of reprisals to deter all others who might also speak out against their managers and executives.

There is “safety in numbers” but the AGD knows this only too well and the last thing the Crown Solicitor wants is someone like me having support in the workplace much less a “social media presence” (as Ms Stephanie Wilson bemoaned in a guardianship hearing seeking gag orders on me from reporting the unlawful elder abuse of a vulnerable person by the Mt Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital). So, how do you deal with those pesky whistleblowers? You isolate them of course!

When a whistleblower has been smeared, humiliated, denigrated, defamed and maligned in the workplace, the only place left for them to go is public if they are to have any chance of salvaging their reputation and personal and professional integrity and credibility. Genuine whistleblowers are invariably reluctant to go public in the early stages of their ordeal - usually because they are still under the naive illusion that the system somehow, “one day soon”, will fix itself and that accountability will eventually, and ultimately, come - except that it never does!

In the fullness of time, as they go through the various stages of grief and loss (of career aspiration, income, family relationships, social isolation, etc…) and once they realise no-one is coming to save them or help them keep their job, that’s when true whistleblowers come out swinging! The rest, without the moral courage of conviction or backbone to take on The State often disappear under a rock and die.

Point in hand, whistleblowers forced out of their profession over COVID mandates and lockdowns over the last 5 years have proven this, time and again, while our Health and Community Services Complaints Commission (HCSCC) corruptocrat Commissioner Professor Grant Davies, has done nothing to have any reinstated or to remedy the dysfunctional SA Health system. Worse still, Davies has been a key player in silencing COVID dissent, corrupting his office and stripping South Australian’s of their right to Informed MEDICAL Consent and the protections of the HCSCC Code of Conduct!

https://matildabawden.com/hcscc_interim/

FACT #4: The State always protects itself and then the political institutions that protect it in turn (e.g., unions, political donors, corporate stakeholders, academics, industry professionals, etc…). It’s a protection racket like no other!

So much so, it has an early warning signal system in place to identify and scuttle whistleblowers dead in their tracks. In South Australia, the first such expose was The Scheme Critical List” - a hit list of all the legal cases that must never achieve success based on merit. It’s a hit-list that tells judges, courts and tribunals how they must rule long before a complainant or whistleblower enters the room!

https://matildabawden.com/attorney-general-whistleblower-protection/

Shush! I know what you’re thinking. “But isn’t that corruption?” you say? Of course it is, but the Solicitor-General and Crown Solicitors DON’T CARE!

FACT #5: The State will always design a system that diffuses accountability away from the Commissioner for Public Employment (rendering that role defunct!) and away from the higher Courts where there might be remote (albeit, distant) chance of transparency and accountability.

As they say, “even a broken clock is right twice a day”.

This is why we have an Ombudsman and 13 - YES THIRTEEN! - Commissioners beside the Commissioner for Public Sector Employment (CPSE).

Why is the CPSE important? That’s our ultimate “CEO and company Director”, your “big boss”. That’s where the buck should stop! The CPSE issues the State Public Sector rules, guidelines, expectations and standards of public servant conduct and behaviour, but then lets the underlings and bosses run rogue, never to hold anyone accountable. Like the Mafia boss who sends his Front Boss, Underboss, Consiglieri and Caporegime to do his dirty work, at no time do the crimes of these underlings ever bring dishonour or attention to the Don himself, because the price is their life!

Commissioner Erma Ranieri is today’s Public Sector “Don”. She claims to set the standards for public sector behaviour and conduct through wonderful feel-good words on glossy paper which, don’t get me wrong, makes for good reading, but it’s all hollow!

See for yourself…

Public Sector Values:

https://www.publicsector.sa.gov.au/hr-and-policy-support/ethical-codes/public-sector-values

Public Sector Values & Behaviours Framework:

https://www.publicsector.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/218270/DPC108-Public-Sector-Values_Digital.pdf

Code of Ethics:

https://www.publicsector.sa.gov.au/hr-and-policy/code-of-ethics/files/OCPSE-CodeofEthics-18042024.pdf

Building Integrity in the South Australian Public Sector:

https://www.publicsector.sa.gov.au/integrity

FACT #6: No, the public sector is not designed with good intentions!

Just read Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and Emile Zola to really understand how all government authorities really operate.

Of course, we need a political, administrative and judicial system for law and order. We need a police force, we need health services, etc… What we do not need is a “self-assembling” public sector bureaucracy designed to take over and undermine our human rights and Constitutional and legal protections. Again, we continue to see this post-COVID hubris across the board.

FACT #7: Nice guys finish last - EVERY SINGLE TIME!

That’s why the South Australian Whistleblower Protection Act 1993, and the Public Interest Disclosures Act 2018 have never protected anybody and have never served to expose any corruption with meaningful, real-world consequences where there has been:

Exposure, including mainstream media, of the substantial wrongdoing, maladministration or corruption within the SA public sector.

Vindication, of the whistleblower’s good name, character and reputation.

Restitution, of the whistleblowers job, income supports and career aspirations.

Reward, by way of compensation.

Prosecution, of the wrongdoers, including dismissal, criminal charges and even prison sentences not just for the misdeeds but the ensuing reprisals dished out.

Restorative justice, by way of the promotion of a whistleblower to be held up as a fine example to others in public office.

The Office of Public Integrity (OPI), Ombudsman and ICAC were all designed to snuff whistleblower complaints, not expose them.

Over decades the Ombudsman’s office has argued the need for more resources, but for what outcome? It had at one time more than trembled its resources, but what is 3 x 0? How may people know that the Ombudsman already has Royal Commission powers that have never been used? Why would you need an OPI or ICAC if the Ombudsman was doing their job?

That’s why everyone doing any legal representation, human rights advocacy or supporting whistleblowers NEVER recommends going to OPI or ICAC. We know this is absolutely where justice and Public Interest Disclosures (PID’s) go to die!

This is where you will be guaranteed your PID will never see the light of day much less make it into mainstream media and, in fact, no one will even know you existed. It’s the “witness protection program” that will ensure you are kept in solitary confinement for the term of your natural life - if the Don allows you to live!

Former ICAC Commissioner Vanstone may have left for good reason, but even she had to resign before (in some vague fashion) “blowing the whistle” herself. It’s a shame Vanstone didn’t do a PID and make the detail of her claims truly public or naming anybody for the obstruction of her office. Nevertheless, she too witnessed the ever-narrowing of the definition of corruption so as to render her role inert.

And - abracadabra, just like magic - this is why the Whistleblower Project exists today! Contrary to its alleged interest in broadening whistleblower protections, its real mission is to build another empire of blood-sucking leaches just like those that sit in the Office of Public Advocate, Adult Safeguarding Unit and the SA Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT).

FACT #8: There is no such thing as merit-based promotion or appointment in the SA public sector. The more corrupt, the higher they climb!

The South Australian public sector doesn’t seek out honest, hard-working people of enormous integrity. Call me cynical, but I suspect no one has managed to tap Dr Robert Moles or Associate Professor Bibi Sangha on the shoulder to head a Commission or two, after fighting to free Henry Keogh for most of two decades - exposing the baby deaths cases and our crooked Chief Forensic Officer, Dr Colin Manock. Why are our most senior bureaucrats and public officials not derived from a pool of whistleblowers? Yeah, never mind…

Point in hand, Ms Anne Gale was recently reappointed as head of the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA). This is the same person who sat on her throne when the Full Supreme Court in the matter of TGN v MCN & ANOR [2023] SASCA 62, in a 3:0 judgement, found that:

“ By a decision which remains unexplained , in 2021 the Public Advocate decided to remove MCN from his mother’s house.”

IMAGINE THAT! The State of South Australia removed a severely disabled young man, from his mother’s loving care WITH NO JUST CAUSE.

https://substack.com/@matildabawden/p-178079293

Anne Gale is also is the same person who submitted to the SA Parliament, Social Development Committee looking into a Human Rights Act (HRA) for South Australia, that a HRA it would be “inconsistent” with her role as Public Advocate. Meanwhile, Gale has never been asked to explain to SACAT (or any other complaints authority) why the young man’s removal was “unexplained” or how, in absence of any just cause, it might be “inconsistent” with her mandate of protecting the gentleman by returning him back to his mother’s care.

What is even more outrageous is the fact that Ms. Gale enjoys a position so senior and influential as to swan around the country to conferences where she can advocate the insidious, ever-expanding role of public guardian - all for the protection of vulnerable South Aussies of course!

If you were on a selection panel to recruit a human rights advocate, one would expect that the last person to be recruited for such a role would be the applicant who, in essence, doesn’t see herself as capable of protecting the human rights of vulnerable citizens, yet here we have the State’s most senior Public Advocate making just such a case. No doubt we will see far greater things in the decades to come from Ms Gale. One thing of which you can be certain, she will suffer no consequences for TGN v MCN & ANOR under her watch!

A deeper dive into OPA misconduct under Ms Gale’s leadership will reveal a depth of corruption, secrecy and unaccountability at the highest levels of the public sector, likely not seen in the State’s history when it comes to human rights abuses against the elderly and most vulnerable.

https://substack.com/@matildabawden/p-168403761

FACT #9: The SouthAustralian ICAC never had any organic origins.

In every other State, an ICAC emerged from exposure of corruption whether by mainstream media or political discourse. In SA, however, it was created (in 2013) to stonewall anyone seeking to expose corruption. Before you can even get your matter looked at by an ICAC, you have to go through the AGD gate-keeper at the OPI.

Since then, it has done NOTHING to expose corruption or remedy wrongdoing. No one has ever been prosecuted for any of the State’s worst corruption scandals - whether the Henry Keogh Affair (2014), the SA Health maladministration scandals, or the Oakden/NALHN or the Northgate Aged Care/Disability SA human rights abuses; but these are not isolated cases by any means. They are only the ones that made state-wide media for a few weeks.

CONCLUSION:

The ICAC Whistleblower Project is nothing more than a pretext for Pharaoh to build yet another bureaucratic pyramid to sit alongside the Great Pyramid, but Pharaoh has no intention of abolishing the slavery by which that pyramid was built.

What do we do when ICAC must not be seen to be doing its job? Recommend another “Office of the [Insert Name] Commissioner”, of course!

This time, don’t be surprised if the newly-appointed Pharaoh is called the “Commissioner for Whistleblower Protection.” She (odds are it will be a “she”!) will probably emerge from the wings of the AGD’s office as a former DPP, Public Advocate, OPI director, or with a similar background.