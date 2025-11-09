Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CoS's avatar
CoS
16h

I like to hope they all collapse under the weight of their tyranny and corruption, but unfortunately there are too many blind supporters propping them up.

On a side note, it is highly likely their own digital twin is fully in control of their actions now, who knows what inhumane actions will unfold as we move forward.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
17h

It’s just not good enough, Matilda. And not at all unexpected.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Matilda Bawden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture