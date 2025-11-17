NB: This is a repost of MEDIA RELEASE, 10th March 2023

Councillors Severina Burner & Grace Bawden have raised concerns about the City of Salisbury Council’s misuse of Motions to bully, threaten & intimidate councillors for raising matters for further public debate, research, & discussion. The council has been accused of misleading the public & painting alternative narratives for sensational media stories.

Councillor Burner alleges that she was a specific target of dirty tactics by Councillor Kylie Grenfell, who moved a Motion demanding a public apology from her for holding opposing opinions & raising matters for what Burner hoped would result in further debate & research by the council. The motion referred to Burner’s comments on Elon Musk’s Neuralink chip, which Grenfell alleged were inaccurate & misleading.

Burner argued that Grenfell’s Motion mixed three separate concepts, facts, & sentences based on a news article allegedly quoting her, without full stops or commas or the opportunity to clarify what she was actually trying to convey when raising concerns about SMART Cities & the inevitable risks of future deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies across the City of Salisbury. Instead, the Motion mashed them up to make one ridiculous conclusion for which Burner is now required to apologize to Elon Musk & the Council in two separate Motions.

Cr Grenfell’s Motion on 27th February, 2023 read:

Motion on Notice: Chip technology Cr Kylie Grenfell has submitted the following

That Council:

1. Requests the Mayor & CEO write to Elon Musk offering the opportunity to present to Council on the Neuralink chip his company is developing, & inviting him to provide comment on the public statements made by Cr Severina Burner on this technological development at the January 2023 Council meeting & quoted in the 2 February 2023 article in The Advertiser:

“Ms Burner claimed Elon Musk had put brain chips in four robots. She said one of those robots then killed nine people. As they were disassembling the third one, the fourth one used its AI technology to get on to the net & find out how to repair itself, & then it killed nine employees”.

Burner believes that in a respectful & civilized discussion, Grenfell should have approached her privately to ask whether her understanding of Burner’s alleged comments was correct before launching into a diatribe about things Burner never intended. When Burner tried to set the record straight, she was repeatedly & persistently shut down, mobbed, & silenced as Councillors behaved like pack animals.

“For example, whilst demanding I apologise for allegedly “inaccurate & misleading information regarding Elon Musk”, Cr. Grenfell ignored several facts leading up to my statements:

a) “Elon Musk has worked on a brain chip”. I raised this in direct response to Cr Beau Brug’s motion claiming that “Council is not aware of a microchip that Elon Musk has produced”. That simple fact is easily corroborated. It is incomprehensible that Crs Grenfell & Brug should feel this statement warranted anything more than a little cursory research to ascertain whether or not Musk is indeed working on brain chips through his company - Neuralink Corporation - which is described as “an American neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain–computer interfaces”.

b) In a ludicrous example of my alleged misinformation, without realising it, Cr Grenfell made my argument for me when she pointed out that “brain chips” cannot be implanted in robots but only biological beings because “robots don’t have brains, especially not biological, they are programmed”. Well, that is exactly the point I was making in regards to Council’s lack of policies on how SMART technologies & future AI or brain chips might be misused to override the right of personal privacy. However, in flexing her great intellect, Cr Grenfell outsmarted herself by ignoring the fact that IT professionals understand that computers do in fact have “brains” in the form of microprocessors known as Central Processing Units (CPU’s), namely, “motherboards”.

In what should have been understood to be a separate & unrelated sentence about robot technologies, instead of explaining that I had heard a story about four robots, I just fast forwarded & didn’t realise I needed to clarify the point I was trying to make about the advanced capabilities of AI technologies, because nobody asked me to clarify that at the time, nor any time thereafter, however, as Councillors were stalking my Facebook profile, I (perhaps wrongfully) assumed they had watched the video about the four robots in question.

Nevertheless, robotics for military use have been researched & developed for many decades so I see no reason why the mere mention of this should have been controversial.”

“Of course, no-one has ever made any such claims that Elon Musk “has inserted or is in the process of inserting &/or attaching to residents’ brains [brain chips] to control the community”, but the ridiculousness of Cr Brug’s Motion was framed deliberately to insinuate that either Cr Bawden or I had made such claims. However, in the spirit of fair & equal treatment, Council should be demanding that Cr Brug apologise to me, Elon Musk & the residents for such outrageous comments,” Cr Burner said.

Cr Bawden said, “These motions are puerile & so absurd, they make a mockery of Council meeting procedures. City of Salisbury must be a national laughing stock by now. Council’s misconduct has subjected Cr Burner to public ridicule, with reckless regard to her overall safety & well-being”.

Councillor Bawden alleges that the Council has a culture of silencing dissenting voices & views, with the use of Motions to bully councillors who question or disagree with the Council’s direction. She argues that the use of Motions should be limited to procedural matters & not used as a tool to stifle debate, curtail free speech, or exact revenge against those who dare to speak out.

“Fortunately, I have a strong, supportive family network & I am adjusting to the vile abuses I have had to endure, but this kind of bullying by Salisbury Councillors could one day lead to a vulnerable person suiciding,” Cr Burner warned.

Cr Burner’s comments come after revelations that the entire Moira Shire Council in Victoria was stood down for allowing such bullying behaviour to grow & fester, but not before someone was murdered.

