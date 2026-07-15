Matilda Bawden

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CoSToooo
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Brilliant article. This accumulative approach is the backbone of the lawyers straw man on each case.

It is critical that angry disputing mothers and fathers need to be made aware of this process and put revenge and anger aside, they are being played.

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