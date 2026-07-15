There are few phrases in modern child protection more powerful - and more dangerous - than the words “cumulative harm.” Once uttered in a courtroom or departmental report, they carry an almost mystical authority. They sound clinical. Scientific. Compassionate. Who, after all, could oppose protecting children from harm that accumulates over time?

The problem is that “cumulative harm” has become the bureaucratic equivalent of dark matter: everybody insists it exists, yet no one can quite point to where it begins, where it ends, or precisely what evidence proves it.



The concept of cumulative harm can expand and contract depending on the needs of the decision-maker.

In criminal law, the State must identify a specific act: “What happened? When did it happen? Who witnessed it? What evidence exists?”. In child protection, however, “cumulative harm” often permits a very different exercise. A bruise here, an argument there, a missed appointment, a difficult child, financial stress, parental exhaustion, an untidy house, neurodivergence, allegations never tested in court - all can be swept into a single narrative arc. Individually, none may justify intervention. Collectively, they become an amorphous cloud of suspicion from which there is no obvious escape.

The “cumulative harm” threshold can be as trivial and low as a few missed school lunches, scruffy clothes on a child, a child that turns up to school tired and fatigued, or an NDIS worker dropping the kids off to school while a parent is in hospital and little else. The sheer stupidity of demands and expectations that DCP Social Workers can conjure up to impose upon parents simply knows no limit.

The perversity of the concept is that it frequently shifts the burden onto parents to prove a negative. They are told that they lack “insight” into concerns that are themselves vague and evolving. They ask, “What exactly did we do wrong?”and are directed to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pages of reports that reveal nothing corroborated, measurable or tangible. They ask what must change to bring their children home and are told to demonstrate “sustained behavioural change” - without anyone defining the behaviour in question.

How does one remedy an allegation that has no fixed shape?

The consequences are profound and often the damage done is irreversible. Parents engage in counselling, complete parenting courses, attend psychological assessments, cooperate with caseworkers and comply with every request placed before them, only to discover that the original concerns have quietly transformed and morphed - like magic - into new ones. The target moves. The criteria shift. The family finds itself trapped in an administrative maze in which the destination - reunification - is always visible, yet somehow forever out of reach.

Most troubling of all is the way “cumulative harm” can swallow context.



For example, one Father was put on the SFS/DHS/DCP radar for allegedly having unrestrained pet reptiles in his home, despite the fact that he works as a qualified snake catcher and works with reptiles in his professional life - fully licensed, credentialed, safety compliant and professional. Another Mum was put on their radar because her toddler had a “dirty nappy” during a school drop off of another older child to the school. Another Mum fleeing domestic violence and coercive control had the child removed from her care despite being sheltered (in motels) and well cared for because Mum couldn’t enrol the child in a school, because schools will not accept children with no fixed address.



Families raising children with autism, intellectual disability, history of complex trauma (e.g., broken or blended family histories) or complex medical needs often live under pressures that few outsiders fully appreciate. Behavioural crises, school refusals, sleeplessness, meltdowns and fractured family dynamics may reflect disability, poverty or inadequate support - not parental negligence or malice. Yet once these realities are translated into departmental language, they risk becoming “risk indicators”.



The irony is striking. In every other field of government, cumulative disadvantage demands more support. In child protection, cumulative disadvantage becomes the very justification for removal.

None of this is to deny that cumulative harm exists. Of course it does. A child who endures years of neglect, violence or terror may suffer damage that no single incident could adequately explain. But such a serious allegation should require an equally serious standard of proof. It should not function as a catch-all explanation for intervention where the evidence for immediate danger is thin, contradictory or unresolved.

The power to remove a child from their family is among the most extraordinary powers the State possesses. It should never rest on abstractions, assumptions or administrative shorthand.

In fact, it seems the purveyors of “cumulative harm” never seem to find easy or simple solutions without the need for full-scale, all-guns-blazing interventions. For example, if it’s alleged that a child went to school without lunch, did the school write the parents a simple diary note, or raise the concern in a Parent-Teacher interview? Did the school offer to help with lunches or suggest the child carry an extra $10 in their school bag for an emergency when lunch is left home by accident? Did anyone ask the child why they didn’t bring lunch, or did they swap/give away theirs? What other ways of addressing this concern were tried before the allegations made their way into the courtroom (e.g., referral to a welfare program, food bank, supply of food vouchers/food hampers, etc…)?



Maslow wrote, in his 1966 book The Psychology of Science:

“I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.”

And we see this in DCP cases all the time; with the ultimate objective being: the forced removal of children; the restructuring of the family home; the disturbance of parenting arrangements; and the punishment of parents who would dare to defy the subjective opinions of base-grade social workers, many of whom can barely raise a pet cat, let alone a child of their own.



If “cumulative harm” is to justify the permanent separation of parents and children, then the State must be able to answer simple questions:

What precisely was the harm?

When did it occur?

What evidence supports it?

What supports were attempted? and, perhaps most importantly,

What measurable changes would allow the family to heal?

Until those questions are answered clearly, “cumulative harm” risks becoming something far more troubling: not a child protection principle, but a bureaucratic doctrine under which families are judged not by what has been proven, but by an accumulation of suspicion.



The question is, “If the doctrine of “cumulative harm” can stretch to encompass almost any family difficulty, is it capable of being applied fairly?” at the hands of government bureaucrats. I would argue “Almost never”!

There is also a second irony buried in the doctrine. Child protection departments often reject single incidents as insufficient to warrant intervention, only to later resurrect those same incidents as bricks in the wall of “cumulative harm”. A notification may be screened out, an allegation may never be substantiated, or a concern may have been addressed years earlier - yet nothing is ever truly discarded. It remains in the institutional memory, waiting to be aggregated with the next concern.

That creates a profound asymmetry. Harm accumulates; improvement often does not.

A family may engage with psychologists, complete parenting programmes, obtain NDIS supports, separate from unhealthy relationships, secure stable housing and comply with every departmental request. Yet the historical ledger remains open, while the credit side of the account appears perpetually under review.

It is disturbing that whilst the Social Work profession has propelled the concept of “cumulative harm”, it has failed to ask “If cumulative harm can justify the removal of children, is there an equally rigorous doctrine of cumulative healing, or are families expected to prove themselves against an ever-expanding catalogue of concerns that can never quite be exhausted?”



