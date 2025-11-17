NB: This is a repost of MEDIA RELEASE, 24th February 2023

Councillor Severina Burner has been directed by City of Salisbury Council to apologise to the Mayor of City of Onkaparinga for no more than being present at a public meeting.



In a “trial by voodoo”, Council has taken it upon itself to punish Councillors exercising their Constitutional right to participate in public meetings, gatherings or protests by forcing them to apologise for doing just that.

In a breath-taking display of arrogance & audacity, City of Salisbury Council has denied Councillor Burner the right to any procedural fairness, due process or natural justice.

“It takes some gall to accuse anyone of something they didn’t do in order to deny them a right which Council claims that everyone has - through a formal Motion no less!”, Cr Burner said.

“In a totally dystopian series of punitive actions, I have been deemed guilty of causing a riot or unrest at a public gathering when I wasn’t even there at the critical time of those events unfolding.

“In its zeal to make me a public example of everything these tyrants detest about freedom & democracy, City of Salisbury Council has demonstrated that it is unperturbed about minor concerns such as procedural fairness, truth or facts, yet it remains a fact that:

1. No person was ever spoken to, cautioned or charged by police for any incidents at Onkaparinga. 2. I had every right to be present at any public gathering – whether a “protest” or just an opportunity to engage in civic events. 3. The Mayor & Councillors were never at any threat of physical or bodily harm, despite a large gathering of peaceful & orderly attendees. 4. The Mayor & Council know, & were informed by me, that I arrived late at the Onkaparinga meeting, as I was unable to find a car park or find the main entrance. 5. By the time I had arrived, police were already there & things had blown over. 6. My own conduct was polite, lawful & orderly & was of no threat or concern to anyone & film & video surveillance footage will show I was doing no more than casually talking with the people present about local concerns. 7. I was there after attendees witnessed Onkaparinga Council, under instructions, turn off the volume on audio-visual equipment that would have enabled the public to witness one of the most important Motions in recent times, on a matter of enormous public interest”, Councillor Burner said.

Nevertheless, Council doesn’t believe proof or evidence is needed before exacting a public lynching of dissenting Councillors, including making slanderous & defamatory accusations in very public forums through flagrant breaches of Council meeting procedures.

Worse still is that both Councils are now taking draconian measures to further obstruct public access to Council facilities by imposing unlawful & unconstitutional measures on residents that violate their right to personal privacy and even restricting physical access to building facilities paid for by their ratepayers.

“Even Councillor Grace Bawden was accused of being present at Onkaparinga, when she was in actual fact working elsewhere, but no apology has been issued for that false accusation either”, Councillor Burner said. “The only apology I wish to make to the residents of Onkaparinga & Salisbury is that I am sorry their Councillors are too ignorant & apathetic about the laws of this country which also deem us “innocent until proven guilty”, whilst some others are just too cowardly to stand up for what’s right & honourable. I am also sorry both Mayors have seized on the opportunity to trespass against the rights of residents to free & easy access to Council facilities, breaching their rights to privacy & locking them out of civic participation”.

