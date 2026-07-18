South Australians should read the Government’s proposed “Pathways for Patients with Impaired Decision-Making Capacity Policy” very carefully because, buried beneath the comforting language of “streamlined processes”, “clinical decision support” and “timely discharge” is something far more unsettling: the quiet construction of an administrative conveyor belt from hospital ward to nursing home.

The sales-pitch to the Public Service Association is as follows:

The PSA has been advised by the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) that they propose to amend the Pathways for Patients with Impaired Decision-Making Capacity Policy. Recent legislative amendments: · Guardianship and Administration (Tribunal Proceedings) Amendment Act 2025, and · Statues Amendment (Health and Wellbeing) Act 2025 are in response to increased length of stay for patients in hospital awaiting a SACAT hearing and seek to support timely transition from hospital to residential aged care where this is considered safe, appropriate and necessary to meet the person’s care needs. The proposed Pathways for Patients with Impaired Decision-Making Capacity Policy and associated resources, provide the requirements for: · undertaking a complete application to SACAT for the legal appointment of a guardian and/or administrator to the role of guardian where no formal, or adequate informal, arrangements are in place, and a specific decision is required regarding care, treatment and/or discharge of the patient · supporting the Substitute Decision-Makers (SDMs) who are listed in the Advanced Care Directive (ACD), or an existing SACAT appointed guardian, to complete the required written documentation to authorise the detention and transfer of a patient from hospital to a RACF [Residential Aged Care Facility] where there is an available bed. The aim is to achieve more streamlined processes, reduce variation in practices, and ensure consistency across South Australian public hospitals.

The stated purpose of the reforms is deceptively simple. Hospitals are clogged with older patients awaiting South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) hearings. Beds are scarce. Delays are costly. The answer, apparently, is to create faster, more efficient pathways for moving vulnerable people into residential aged care, but efficiency for the health system comes at a price. The person paying it is often the elderly patient who never imagined that a fall, a stroke or a bout of confusion would trigger a legal process capable of permanently reshaping their life.

This soon-to-be-implemented model is the inevitable consequence of a State Government that has proved either unable or unwilling to solve the crisis of hospital ramping without shifting that burden onto the elderly, the disabled and the vulnerable, whilst increasingly resorting to legal mechanisms that curtail their liberty, autonomy and fundamental human rights.

Far from addressing the underlying causes of an overstretched public health crisis, this model represents the State’s latest attempt to relieve pressure on the health system by accelerating the transfer of vulnerable citizens into institutional care, all while cloaking profound intrusions upon personal liberty in the language of efficiency, safety and clinical necessity whilst feigning overall concern for the welfare and wellbeing of the vulnerable person.

This “brave new world” of administrative paternalism is the downstream consequence of the State Government’s failure to resolve a chronic health budget shortage through investment and reform, instead relying upon expanded guardianship powers and administrative processes that risk subordinating long-established legal rights and personal autonomy to the operational demands of the health system.

Move a little further downstream and it takes no genius to see that the new changes to the Guardianship and Administration Act (GAA) and Health and Wellbeing Act (HWA) are just the precursor to Bill Gates’ erotic dream of Death Panels.

South Australians can be sure that incarcerating elderly people into nursing homes, away from the families, will rake in mega-millions from the assets of those families destroyed in its wake. Governments don’t make money when parents and grandparents are cared for by the younger generations in established family homes; but they certainly know an asset when they sniff one!

There is no money in a homeless person being locked up in a “care” facility, but if you’re sitting on a $1.4m bungalow in St Peters, it’s surprising how suddenly a dozen or more employees on the taxpayer purse will come the their aid - from hospital (including Social Worker, Occupational Therapist, Director of Nursing, and half of SA Health), to OPA, to Public Trustee, to Adult Safeguarding Unit, to SACAT, to Legal Services Commission, and Crown Solicitor!

Just watch “every man and his dog” squabble over the spoils of a 92 yo man sitting on a $2m parcel of land. Good luck proving he is not mentally impaired by the time these demons are done.

The chain reaction of devastating consequences which will be triggered by the State Government’s inability - or refusal - to solve hospital ramping without sacrificing the rights of those least able to defend themselves remain yet to be seen. Unable to free hospital beds through meaningful reform, the State has turned instead to an ever-expanding framework of guardianship, detention and institutionalisation, transforming a health system crisis into a quiet but rapid erosion of personal liberty.

South Australia is already primed for Death Panels operating secretly behind SACAT’s closed doors, whilst issuing “Prescribed Orders” to ensure no-one will ever be able to speak of the atrocities they generate and the current GAA and HWA ammendments are merely softening the ground in much the same way our South Australian politicians and Governments have accepted late-term abortions as “health care”.

Death Panels will await all South Australians soon enough; as the State is quickly realising how lucrative organ harvesting and other “health industry” off-shoots at the “back end” of business can become. This States “health care” cartel has rendered the Health and Community Services Complaints Commissioner (HCSCC) entirely redundant.

Most disturbing is that the State already has a penchant for locking people up under Guardianship Orders on little more than a diagnosis. These are real life stories, not mere hypotheticals, only now there will be the added incentive to render a person “mentally incapacitated” and “cognitively impaired” in order to hasten the exit out of the hospital system.

Ask anyone who has ever complained about medical malpractices or systemic abuses within SA Health, only for Minister Chris Picton to send the white coats after them for “reputational harm” because his office got a benign letter of complaint from a constituent. It currently only takes two psychiatrists a half hour at ER to diagnose that person with “Schizoaffective Disorder” under the present system and for SACAT to issue Interim Treatment Orders (ITO) for forced medical treatment without any right of appeal or even the right to access medical records on which SA Health relied for the diagnosis so that a person before the SACAT can challenge those conclusions and procedures, but I’ll write more on that later...

Be that as it may, once the State is no longer legally or morally required to protect the right to life, citizenship, bodily autonomy or self-determination of an elderly person ahead of its budgetary and operational imperatives, every elderly, disabled and infirmed person will have a price-tag on their head.

So far, Social Workers within the state’s hospital system have been the conduit to fast tracking guardianship. Under the GAA and HWA there will now be a much easier pathway for rendering someone cognitively impaired when the convenience of offloading them becomes the KPI’s which hospital administrators will have to meet to make budgets balance.

But the true genius of the new system lies elsewhere: rather than openly removing people's liberty, the State proposes to recruit family members to do its dirty work. Enduring Powers of Attorney (EPOA) and Advance Care Directive (ACD) nominees - appointed in good faith to protect their vulnerable relatives - are to be quietly shepherded into unquestioningly authorising detention, transfers and residential placements. By the time they realise that they have helped deliver a parent, spouse or sibling into an institutional system designed to retain, rather than release, its residents, the family home may already be sold, the social ties severed and the possibility of returning home extinguished.



For the patient, the greater risk is that family members with EPOA/ACD powers will now be given incentives and/or encouragement to opt for putting their family member into a nursing home ahead of their proper time, while some family members could equally exploit that opportunity to make their exit from home permanent, long before they would choose it for themselves.



What most Guardians and Nominees will also never even conceive to be a possibility is that nursing home Directors already have the authority to override the EPOA/ACD powers of relatives in order to force the sale of the family home to cover residential fees and charges as they are instantly recognised as an “interested party” - a status never afforded to some of the closest relatives to a vulnerable person put before SACAT. And don’t think for a second that the SACAT will not oblige!



The OPA, Public Trustee, SACAT and Nursing Homes are a protection racket - each scratches the back of the other while none will dare question the conduct of the other!



Presented as trusted advocates acting in the patient’s interests, these family members are increasingly being drawn into a bureaucratic machinery that effectively co-opts them into facilitating institutionalisation. Faced with complex forms, medical jargon, time pressures and assurances that “there is no alternative”, many sign documents believing they are merely helping their loved one through a temporary crisis. In reality, they may be authorising decisions that become extraordinarily difficult - if not impossible - to reverse because the imprisonment of the vulnerable person will have been done “BY CONSENT”.



Just ask any parent or guardian who has ever foolishly or unwittingly “consented” to share guardianship with the Office of Public Advocate (OPA), only to never again reclaim their decision-making authority over their loved one after that. Invariably, the pitch to the family is “Let’s have a chat… see what we can do… we’re here to help.. share the burden… lighten your load… it’s only temporary… just a little respite…”.

HOGWASH!

The tragedy is that these informal Guardians and Nominees are often not villains but unwitting participants in a much bigger game they have no idea is before them. They are sons, daughters and spouses sitting beside hospital beds, exhausted, frightened, conflicted and emotionally overwhelmed. They are told that residential care is “safe”, “appropriate” and “necessary”. They are assured that SACAT oversight provides protection. Yet once the patient crosses the threshold into institutional care, the practical realities change dramatically. Homes are sold. Tenancies are surrendered. Social networks disappear. Physical and cognitive decline accelerates. By the time family members realise the consequences of the decisions they have endorsed, the pathway back home may have vanished altogether.

The proposed policy reveals the priorities of the modern State with remarkable clarity. There are checklists for shortening notification periods. There are templates for authorising detention and transfer. There are decision-support tools to facilitate discharge. There are procedures to ensure consistency across hospitals.

What is conspicuously absent is an equally sophisticated framework dedicated to preserving family life, supporting care in the community or exhausting every possible alternative before institutionalisation occurs.

For decades, governments have championed “choice and control”, “person-centred care” and the rights of people with disability and older Australians to live with dignity. Yet when those same people become expensive, medically complex or administratively inconvenient, the rhetoric changes. Autonomy gives way to risk management. Independence yields to bed-flow targets. Family relationships become secondary considerations in a system increasingly organised around institutional efficiency and an ever-oppressive power over the individual. Invariably, these institutions (through the State) determine who can visit the person, their medical treatments (including forced vaccinations, without informed consent), refuse the right of families to take photos or videos of their loved ones, deny the victim the right to take their own natural supplements or even to allow families to bring their own preferred home-cooked meals.

What most Guardians don’t expect is the contempt, suspicion and hostility with which families are treated by the OPA and SACAT, especially if a family member challenges the nursing home or disputes a decision by the Public Guardian. Laws created to protect the vulnerable person mean nothing because the State has a thousand ways to work around pesky legal restrictions.

However, it is the deeper philosophical shift by the new legislation and policy should alarm every South Australian as all checks and balances are officially abandoned.



Once upon a time, incapacity was understood as a narrow exception to personal liberty. Today, even temporary “impaired decision-making” risks becoming a broad administrative category that justifies extraordinary intervention. Frailty, age, disability, poor health, confusion and dependence - once recognised as part of the human condition - are increasingly treated as problems to be managed by tribunals, clinicians and public authorities.

The most dangerous feature of this transformation is its invisibility. No police officer arrives at the door. No judge in robes pronounces sentence. Instead, a series of seemingly benign steps unfolds: a hospital admission, an assessment, a consultation, a signature, a secret tribunal application and, finally, a transfer to residential care. Each individual step appears reasonable. Collectively, they can amount to the permanent loss of home, autonomy and family life.

South Australians should ask themselves a simple question. If they suffered a fall tomorrow, became temporarily confused or found themselves unable to speak for a few weeks, would they want a system designed primarily to support their recovery and return home—or one designed to move them efficiently through an institutional pipeline?

Because once the machinery begins to turn, the greatest irony may be this: the very people entrusted to protect us can find themselves helping to lock the gate behind us.



