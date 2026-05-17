Matilda Bawden

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
9h

Seems too bad to be true, but you have seen it happen often, Matilda. A deplorable state of affairs.

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
9h

Another well intended intervention rorted by malevolence and by public servants looking away.

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