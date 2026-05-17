I’m constantly asked: “How does National Disability Insurance Agency traffic vulnerable participants?”.

SIMPLZ! There is a “cookie-cutter, template” for this my friends!

Now, follow me…

I’m a service provider - registered or independent.

Directly or indirectly (e.g., by sub-contracting), I offer:

Supported Independent Living (SIL)

Positive Behaviour Support (PBS)

Specialist Support Coordination

L2 or L1 Support Coordination

Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA)

Community Participation

Day Options

High Complex Physical Supports

Accessible Transport

Community Nursing

Respite

Supported Employment

Short and Medium Term Accommodation

Occupational Therapy

Physiotherapy

Speech Therapy, etc....

There is a large Specialist Support Coordination company in SA that is expert in executing directives from Planners and Delegates, funnelling people toward guardianship without question or moral or ethical conflicts. This ensures repeated and regular referrals, especially from hospital to home transitions!

As a Support Coordinator, I immediately sign up a participant to all the services s/he may need under my company and/or networks. To avoid the obvious perception of too much “conflict of interest”, I farm off a few of these services to “sister companies”... BUT I still remain in full control.

My staff capture the participant in a “whole of life” arrangement so the target has nowhere to run when things go wrong.

If I abuse the client, they can’t go to anyone for help as all roads will lead straight back to me!

MAKE NO MISTAKE! I don’t do this without the full support, endorsement and encouragement of the NDIA Planner and Delegate as, by then, I have built a solid working relationship with both.

If the client complains, I will immediately apply to have the participant put under SACAT Guardianship Orders (in the blink of an eye and with no contest in these cases!). In my application, I must make sure to vilify any advocate, family member or person - even lawful Nominees or Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA) - who might threaten my cottage industry.



To ensure I eliminate any risk of a Nominee or EPOA standing in my way, first I’ll try to win their trust by urging them to consider “meeting” with the Office of Public Advocate for a “friendly chat, to find out what they can offer”. At the same time, I will make a report to the Adult Safeguarding Unit alleging concerns about the Nominee/EPOA being “elderly”, “suffering cognitive impairment/dementia” or being “stressed and unable cope” due to alleged “family conflict”. VOOMPA! Family conflict is the silver bullet for getting any guardianship application rubber-stamped - no questions asked!



Simultaneously, I’ll make formal complaints about any NDIS provider that might challenge my work practices to the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, Adult Safeguarding Unit and NDIS Fraud Unit. Truth, evidence and facts are not required and malicious, frivolous or vexatious claims are all entertained! Even if the accused is completely innocent, they can be tied up for a few weeks or even months during an “investigation”. The process becomes the punishment!

If I don’t make enough money on the skin of the participant, I can make much, much more by rearranging my accommodation arrangements and putting a person who is even more vulnerable (e.g., bed-ridden, wheelchair bound, non-verbal) to share the house. If the co-share participant yells, screams, abuses staff or other tenants, or regularly soils themselves leaving the house to stink like a sewer, no-one will ever know!

If Mum, Dad, a relative or friend want to visit the target, or if they utter a single word of complaint, I just say, “Sorry, but you can’t come to visit because Jimmy is too distressed after a visit or call from you!”.

How would you like your landlord telling you when you can have a visitor? Or being threatened by the landlord of eviction and homelessness, even though you haven’t breached your Residential Tenancies Agreement and your rent is paid up to date?



How would you like an NDIS provider rendering you and your family “mentally incompetent” just because you didn’t want to use their services?

The victim can whistle Dixie.

This is the story of far too many families whose life is turned upside down by predatory providers….