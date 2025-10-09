(NB: This is a repost of a Media Release from 22/04/24, but it is still relevant to us today)

Human Rights Advocate & Forensic Social Worker, Matilda Bawden, warns against the introduction of the Social Worker Registration Scheme (SWRS), in light of the AASW’s distinct lack of interest in championing human rights abuses in the State of South Australia.

Ms. Bawden warns, “A SWRS will only be to the Social Work profession that which the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) is to the medical profession and we have now seen good, innocent and highly skilled medical practitioners and health service providers driven out of their professions; leaving sick and injured South Australians to suffer in long queues at medical practices and hospitals across the State while desperate patients are left to flounder or die in a broken and dysfunctional “health” system.”

“Social Workers, by profession, are the last line of defence against tyrannical governments and there is nothing to stop a SWRS from being captured by bad actors within the profession, academia and the State’s bureaucracy”, Ms. Bawden said. “It will inevitably become just another unelected body of elites whose role will be to protect certain public officials whilst bullying, threatening and harassing any political dissenters out of the profession”.

“In 2008, the AASW had no interest whatsoever in even making a submission to the Select Committee Inquiry into Families SA and had to be specifically invited, urged and encouraged by the Hon Ann Bressington MLC to submit so much as a one-pager, but that was to no avail. The AASW was MIA!” Ms. Bawden said.

“Yes, it is true that anyone can call themselves a Social Worker and do untold damage; just as those paid-up AASW members who remained silent throughout the last four years of human rights abuses, whilst tyrannical edicts saw ordinary people: incarcerated; denied health care; forced out of homes, jobs and businesses; and, even sent into bankruptcy. Meanwhile, the AASW was nowhere to be seen or heard on the ethical principles of “Informed Consent”, “Least Restrictive Alternative”, “Conscientious Objection” or “Do No Harm”. Moreover, it had no interest in the “lived experience” of vaccine injured patients or their families, nor did it even raise a voice when one of their own was gagged by the Health and Community Services Complaints Commission (HCSCC), despite legal exemption from any such prohibition or persecution”, Ms. Bawden said.

“None of the long-held ethical values which underpinned our professional practices since people with disabilities were deinstitutionalised in the late 1980’s, were championed by the AASW, so one can have absolutely no faith whatsoever that the AASW won’t silently play a role in cementing a new dystopian set of ethical values which will permeate throughout government, NGO’s and the corporate sectors” Ms. Bawden said.

Experience now shows that under a regulatory board, Social Workers will be prohibited from: expressing political opinions; championing the cause of Whistleblowers; speaking out against government policies and practices; or, raising an alarm about any area of human existence where there is oppression or injustice, as our world moves rapidly towards reinstitutionalising the disabled and returning to the paternalistic, Medical Model of “State care” which we abandoned decades ago.

“Future Social Workers will not be allowed to speak out against vaccine injuries, excess deaths, forced psychiatric assessments or even discuss elder abuse by over-medication in nursing homes”, Ms. Bawden said.

“If you have: witnessed human rights abuses in residential institutions; have concerns about bad practices within the Department of Child Protection (DCP); dealt with Police corruption; or, locked horns with any number of units within the Attorney General’s or Health Departments; (including the Office of Public Advocate (OPA), South Australian Civil & Administrative Appeals Tribunal (SACAT) or Adult Safeguards Unit (ASU)) over Guardianship matters, you will be fair game to be deregistered, ostracised and publicly humiliated. Take that to the bank”, Ms. Bawden said.

“As we see with many who are still being persecuted by AHPRA, these elites will scour the social media profiles of members to create a “dirty file” and try-on SLAPP suits (Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation) against any target that might take up the wrong human rights causes. If you have ever: made a post about women’s rights over transgenderism; spoken about the benefits of homeschooling; complained about a housing crisis amidst an open immigration policy; expressed opposition to Climate Change policies over the cost of living crisis; criticized government policies on guardianship matters; or, promoted the importance of natural medicines - even as an unpaid, private citizen - your registration will be stripped off you just as has happened to wellness coach Barbara O’Neill, Dr Melissa McCann, Dr Aseem Malhotra, nurse Cathy Byrne and countless thousands of others. As we see in each of these cases, initiating “complaints” won’t come from actual patients or clients. They will be contrived by the regulator through “own motions” and nameless, faceless social media trolls or activists like self-proclaimed serial litigant, Gary Burns.”

Social Workers are imminently about to be replaced by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and don’t be surprised if that doesn’t happen starting from the top, down. We should all be afraid when humanity is taken out of our profession and we are told how to practice at the coalface by remorseless, compromised, conflicted, corrupted and even cruel bureaucrats, yet even these tyrants will eventually be replaced by robotic AI policy-makers; devoid of any compassion, humanity or common-sense, but which will themselves “set the benchmarks for professional education and practice in social work”.

Ms. Bawden is especially critical of the profession’s silence on child protection concerns. “Many good parents are having their kids removed by DCP on absolutely nothing, with no Court Orders, no transparency and no accountability, so it seems absurd to believe that suddenly the registration of Social Workers will magically bring good people out of the closet to champion those and other human rights causes”.

“When has the AASW ever made any positive contribution on any real-life, real-time cases of human rights abuses in this State, whether in the mental health services, aged care facilities, nursing homes, prisons or child protection system? The AASW was silent throughout four torturous years of innocent civilians being persecuted and did nothing to protest the worst human rights abuses in South Australia’s history. So, who now gets to be on this Registration Board and by what experience? Those funded or trained by big-pharma? Grifters aligned to members of a major political party & whose campaigns are mutually funded by a corporation, or those anointed by some other political or corporate handlers?” Ms. Bawden asked.

“Just as we practiced Deep Sleep Therapy on unwitting South Australians in the 1970’s, the State is now ripe for the introduction of a CCP-style Organ Harvesting program and other atrocities which will also inevitably follow. The SWRS is possibly the last and final step towards realising that totalitarian reality, and I dare say I will soon be saying, “I told you so...”,” Ms. Bawden said.

Matilda Bawden is available for comment anytime at matildabawden@gmail.com or Mob: 0412 836 685