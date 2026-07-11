Matilda Bawden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
8d

Agree, parenting is a parental and , if you are fortunate, an extended family responsibility.

Not the state.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matilda Bawden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture