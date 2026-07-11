I was told by a father recently that, when justifying her interventions, his Department for Child Protection (DCP) Social Worker used that hackneyed cliche, “It takes a village to raise a child!”.



Sure, that may be the case in some situations; but is it the role of DCP to create that village? Or is Government that village which now regards itself as “the better parent”?

For many years now we have watched the South Australian DCP (and all of its many earlier incarnations, from Department of Community Welfare (DCW), to Family and Youth Services (FAYS) and Family and Community Services (FACS)), destroy families (natural, blended and foster) and the children they capture. Just ask Ki Meekins whether the government “village” ever did much for him!



Despite countless stories like Ki’s, under current CEO Jackie Bray, we are watching in real time more “stolen generations” emerge as DCP randomly dismantles and restructures families - REMOVING CHILDREN WITH NO PARENTAL CONSENT, NO SAFETY PLANS, NO COURT ORDERS, NO COMPLIANCE WITH POLICIES AND PROCEDURES, NO REUNIFICATION PATHWAYS AND NO ACCESS TO JUSTICE.

Currently, every day in South Australia, DCP literally abuses its authority to even usurp the role of the Family Court of Australia with no recourse for families that are being vilified and shafted.



The phrase “it takes a village to raise a child” is usually intended to mean that children thrive when they are supported by a broad network of family, friends, schools, neighbours and institutions. But there are several serious criticisms of the idea, both practical and philosophical. I’d argue the saying dilutes parental authority and responsibility.



Parents, not “the village”, bear the legal and moral consequences of raising children. When everybody shares responsibility, nobody may feel fully accountable. Critics argue that children benefit from clear, consistent values and boundaries rather than a rotating cast of adults with competing beliefs about discipline, education and morality.

The modern village no longer resembles traditional communities. The proverb originated in societies where extended families lived together, grandparents were nearby, and neighbours often shared common values. In contemporary Western societies, communities are far more fragmented. The “village” is really “government” that includes schools, social workers, childcare providers and government agencies that hold very different views from the parents, grandparents, elders, priests, uncles, aunties, and siblings. Respect rather than authority underpinned many such communities. This can create tension over who ultimately decides what is in a child’s best interests.

To refer to a “village” as the best parent is to justify excessive state intervention. In child protection, education and public health debates, the idea that society has a collective stake in children can sometimes be invoked to expand the role of bureaucracies and professionals, but all this risks undermining family autonomy and replacing parental judgment and natural human interactions with clinical, institutional norms.

Most parents would insist that children primarily need a stable “tribe”, not a village. Research consistently shows that strong attachment to a small number of committed adults - usually parents and close relatives - is more important than the sheer number of people involved. A child surrounded by many adults but lacking secure, loving relationships at home may still struggle.

Such was the case with 2 year old Daniel Valerio, who was murdered in Victoria in 1990 by his mother’s partner. Daniels story had a deeply profound impact on me at the time and I have never forgotten him.

Numerous warning signs had emerged before his death. Daniel had a “village” around him. Yet the brutality of the abuse and the enormous number of professionals who came into contact with the family provoked widespread public outrage and ultimately led to the introduction of mandatory reporting laws in Victoria.

The tragedy exposes an uncomfortable paradox. The “village” was present: doctors, welfare agencies, neighbours, police officers and community members all existed around Daniel.



Over twenty one professionals had contact with Daniel or were alerted to concerns about abuse in the months before he died, only for none of them to intervene.. Those professionals included doctors, paediatricians, general practitioners, police officers and child-protection workers.



Despite this network, no single person or institution ultimately accepted responsibility for ensuring his safety. Later accounts of the case noted that many professionals had encountered Daniel or received reports of abuse, but intervention either failed or never occurred.

After Daniel’s death, the community grieved collectively and governments promised reform. But the story raises a difficult question about the proverb itself, “If everyone is responsible for a child, is anyone truly responsible?”.

One could point to the tragic case of Madeleine McCann as an example of that “village”, where parental responsibility was abdicated and then shared.

Modern inquiries into child deaths continue to identify the same problem—fragmented systems, assumptions that another agency will act, and a diffusion of accountability. Reviews across Australia repeatedly point to failures of coordination and decision-making between child protection agencies, health services and other institutions.

The lesson is not necessarily that communities should play no role in raising children. Rather, Daniel Valerio’s story suggests that a child needs more than a village of observers and professionals. A child needs identifiable adults and institutions who cannot pass responsibility to somebody else. The person/s the child trusts and has easy access to the most (e.g., parent, grandparent, guardian, etc…) must ultimately have the parental authority that goes with protecting that child.

Perhaps the deeper truth is this:

A village can support a child, but only responsibility - not slogans - keeps children safe.

The proverb can romanticise community support while ignoring the reality that villages can be harmful as well as helpful. It also assumes all villages are wise and benevolent, but communities can reinforce gossip, prejudice, conformity and social pressure. History is full of examples where “the village” upheld practices that modern societies now regard as abusive or unjust.

For my part, I object to the phrase because it implies that parents cannot or should not be expected to raise children independently. The village should exist to support the family, not replace it - especially Government!

In reality, the quality of the village matters. A child can be lifted up by a healthy community - or profoundly damaged by a dysfunctional one. The real question is not whether it takes a village, but what kind of village is doing the raising.



So, if you ever hear DCP tell a parent “It takes a village”, tell them they’re moving to the next village over!

