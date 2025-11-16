Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

All of these Councils are being locked in to the UN 2030 agenda (which includes “smart cities”, “sustainable development goals”, etc, which are components of the planned digital prison dystopia). This case looks like one part of “the system of control”, the Courts/Legal system, looking after another, the Council/Local government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Matilda Bawden and others
Kali Karma Feminist's avatar
Kali Karma Feminist
2d

https://substack.com/profile/403952572-kali-karma-feminist/note/c-177797898?r=6oi3ss

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matilda Bawden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture