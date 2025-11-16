This was never just a dispute between two “rogue” Councillors & the City of Salisbury, its Mayor, & CEO. It was a public interest action to expose maladministration & demand accountability.

A quick recap of events:

Councillors Severina Burner & Grace Bawden were elected to the City of Salisbury in November 2022. Almost immediately, when Burner & Bawden began to question funding of certain local projects, they became aware of Council’s hidden agenda to roll out SMART City infrastructure at considerable cost to rate payers.

When Cr Burner sought to put certain protections in place for rate payers (e.g., ensuring personal & private information could not be shared or traded by Council to other entities including private companies, or foreign governments), these were immediately blocked by the Mayor, while a smear campaign was launched against the Councillors. Cr Burner was its primary target!



Although Crs Burner & Bawden claimed extreme bullying & defamation by Council, they were never able to speak publicly of their experiences as both were immediately gagged whilst alleged “investigations” were being conducted into their purported “misconduct”; but not, of course, any investigations into their claims of misconduct by the Mayor, CEO or other Councillors behind the bullying campaign. Crs Burner & Bawden should have been able to enjoy the right to unfettered free political speech & the legal protections that go with it, but were attacked & silenced by Council instead.



In mid-2023, Crs Burner & Bawden took their orchestrated removal from office to the Supreme Court for Judicial Review. Following several Directions Hearings, a full 2-day hearing took place in August 2024. Justice McDonald handed down her decision 14 months later.

We say the 47-page judgment by Justice McDonald strayed far, far away from the issues before her & represents a significant failure to protect the rights of DULY ELECTED community representatives, especially when advocating for minority groups. We believe the decision itself was biased insofar as comments & findings were made about matters which were never put to the Councillors for further questioning, defence or any genuine probative value & it trespassed the lawful right of the Councillors to “robust”, free political speech (a right, effectively, afforded only to the remaining, majority, sitting Council members!).

For example, there is the “Catch-22 - Sick Leave Trap”, as we call it. This argues that a legitimate & proper medical certificate (never previously questioned or challenged) was “contradictory” & also not required to be recognised as a request for “leave” & “apology” for non-attendance. On the same day covered by the medical certificate, an apology was also put in for the well-known need to get a puppy in for urgent vet care & emergency surgery after he sustained multiple breaks to his leg. McDonald calls this “contradictory” when in fact it was an additional grounds for requested leave. She also claims that when Cr Bawden sought leave to attend to her private work, this was an alleged “contradiction” when in fact her private work does not subject her to the stresses or bullying of the Council environment.

WHAT WE ARGUED:

· That Council actions were taken to silence public interest disclosures & suppress legitimate political criticism. · That behavioural standards were being weaponised to gag elected representatives who were fulfilling their duty to question the administration. · That the Council repeatedly acted without transparency, improperly excluding the public & media from key decisions. · That the Council was motivated by apprehended bias when voting to remove the Councillors.

WHAT THE COURT FOCUSED ON:

· A narrow, technical interpretation of the Local Government Act. · It failed to address the substance of the maladministration claims. · It effectively endorsed the Council’s actions, setting a chilling precedent for any elected official who dares to speak out. · A disparaging view of the Councillors (e.g., “conspiracy type allegations” about Elon Musk, proven factually true!).

WHY THIS JUDGMENT IS DANGEROUS

At least 20 South Australian Councillors have resigned since November 2022. Many have cited workplace bullying, but then have walked away from their elected office rather than taking on the establishment.



Crs Burner and Bawden have stood up to their bullies, who are heavily funded by rate-payers to the tune of millions!



If this ruling is left unchallenged, it creates a “playbook” for councils & other public government bodies to:

1. Crush Dissent: Use “confidentiality” & “behavioural” complaints to punish whistleblowers & critics. 2. Avoid Transparency: Justify secret meetings, shielding their decisions from public & media scrutiny. 3. Exploit Formal Procedures: Use Council motions to publicly defame, humiliate, & denigrate Councillors. 4. Waste Public Funds: Use ratepayer money to fund costly legal actions against the very people elected to represent them. 5. Degrade Elected Members: Treat Councillors as less important & less entitled to fair treatment (e.g., denial of sick leave, protection from workplace bullying) than employees. 6. Set a Dangerous Precedent: The judgment argues that the “political nature” of councils means they are not bound by the same standards of impartiality as other decision-makers. 7. Undermine Natural Justice: This allows political rivalries to “override” the fundamental right to an unbiased hearing, rendering the principles of apprehended bias & natural justice meaningless in a council context.

By applying the test of “apprehended bias” so loosely, the Court has effectively negated legal principles of bias & given a green light for political bias to infect what should be an impartial process for the removal of elected officials.

This fight is for every South Australian who believes in open government, public sector integrity, & the right to hold power to account. It will not remain confined to Councils. If allowed to stand, this ruling will certainly spill over into the removal of elected members in State & Federal governments.

We are appealing this decision, but we need your help to fund the next stage of the appeal to the Full Supreme Court. You can help by attending our fundraisers, sharing this article, or making any donation, big or small.



To Donate via Bank Transfer:

Bank: Macquarie Bank (BSB: 182 222)

Account Name: ROBERT BALZOLA & ASSOCIATES LEGAL PTY LTD

Account Number: 2808 24285

Reference: FTB GRACE BAWDEN & SEVERINA BURNER