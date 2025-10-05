Aged and disability advocates are calling on “Kiara’s Law” to get all family guardianship matters taken out of the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) and sent directly into the Supreme Court or to commence in a lower court with access to justice, to higher courts, after vulnerable elderly and disabled (aka “protected”) persons have been left “parked” before the SACAT for months and even years, with no outcome, whilst their human and legal rights are grossly violated.

“Kiara’s Law” takes its name after a woman with Cerebral Palsy who was subjected to horrific human rights abuses by SACAT and other State government authorities for two years. Kiara came to the attention of the ASU after an NDIA Planner breached her privacy by leaking two professional reports written for her mother. This breach was an act of retribution by the Planner for being challenged at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) by the Support Coordinator. Despite a legally compliant Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA) written by a professional legal firm declaring her parents as legal guardians, “Kiara” was forced to endure two years under the constant spectre of being ripped out of her loving family’s care, before finally having the application by the Adult Safeguarding Unit (ASU) denied by SACAT.

Forensic Social Worker and human rights advocate, Matilda Bawden, said, “Kiara’s situation should never have been allowed to happen. Kiara had no voice and her wishes were never sought, whilst all her legal protections were suspended. SACAT had no lawful authority to even entertain the ASU application which, on its face, was malicious and lacking in a single fact on which an application could successfully demonstrate Kiara’s alleged cognitive incapacity for making decisions for herself. Worse still, the ASU was given two long years during which it embarked upon a “fishing expedition” including: creating a “dirty file”; making multiple fraudulent reports to multiple other authorities; and refusing to meet with Kiara, her family or NDIS support team.” Yet despite this, the ASU still failed to produce a single example of a bad or detrimental decision by Kiara or her EPOA’s. Meanwhile, the SACAT forced Kiara to undergo capacity assessments against her wishes and without her consent.

“The experience has severely traumatised Kiara and her entire family,” Ms. Bawden said. “The ASU case was based entirely upon the fact that Kiara had chosen to use my NDIS services and this was its sole objection. Amidst its zeal to target Kiara’s NDIS Support Coordinator, Kiara just became its collateral damage. Having a disability doesn’t instantly render a person cognitively impaired and unable to make sound decisions as capacity must be assumed,” however, SACAT entertains all applications without any discernment or scrutiny of the allegations. There is no need for any evidence of a “protected” person making dangerous, risky or unsound decisions for themselves. All that is needed is an application. Consequently, we are seeing completely obscure third parties lodging spurious applications made out of spite, and often family conflict, but with no evidence of the person being harmed in any way at all.”

“Once the State of South Australia takes hold of an individual, that person is effectively sent to a gulag and their identity is erased. The vulnerable are dead under the law! Parents, siblings and significant others (including personal counsellors, psychologists, doctors, NDIS practitioners) have absolutely no say”, Ms. Bawden said. “State “guardians” don’t even have to meet with the “protected” individuals; who often don’t know the name or face of their so-called “guardian” as no-one has to respond to the needs of the protected person.”

Ms Bawden said, “Current guardianship laws and processes are dangerous and they are being abused daily. A challenging disability or illness is now sufficient to render someone sufficiently mentally incompetent for State guardianship orders. An application, no matter how frivolous or vexatious, is enough to see a vulnerable person snatched away and cut off from their entire community, whilst legislative protections are bypassed entirely.”

Meanwhile, a disability or symptoms of illness are weaponised against unsuspecting families even where they are not at risk physically, emotionally or economically, but invariably they are denied the right to supportive decision making (e.g., via NDIS, EPOA or immediate family).

Among many other things, Kiara’s Law demands that: