Corruption, maladministration, malfeasance, and wrongdoing in child protection departments worldwide have been discussed publicly for as many decades as I have been an adult, and Im now over 60! Solutions for challenging institutional corruption often seem elusive and unrealistic - but it need not be that way.

The South Australian Department for Child Protection (DCP) publicly and repeatedly describes its practice framework using terms such as:

“child-centred practice,”

“trauma-informed responses,”

“family-inclusive practice,”

“strengths-based approaches,” and

“working collaboratively with families.”

Those concepts are deeply embedded throughout DCP policy language, training material, strategic plans, and public messaging. A central theme of modern child protection systems - including South Australia’s DCP - is that children’s safety and wellbeing are best supported through:

trauma-informed engagement,

respectful partnership with families,

culturally safe practice,

procedural fairness, and

the least intrusive intervention possible.

That is precisely why the contradictions on full display in Chantelle’s case are politically and ethically explosive. While this article focuses on her navigation of the child protection system, you can read more about her lived experience with the mental health system in the wake of her son's removal on October 14, 2025.

The Illusion of Legal Guardianship

Following a formal complaint on February 16, 2026, the South Australian Department for Child Protection finally admitted that 39-year-old mother, Chantelle, remained her 7-year-old son’s legal guardian at the time of his forced removal at the hands of unaccountable public servants. There were no orders from any court or tribunal even temporarily suspending her parental rights. No! Chantelle’s parental rights were, ultimately, overridden by CEO, Jackie Bray, and the following public servants, in hierarchical order from senior leadership down to the case workers:

1. Regional / Reviewing Authority

Ms Angela Giles Manager at the Department for Child Protection (the Department) Mount Barker Office.



Ms Nicole Smith Role : Reviewing Officer / Worker. (Note: Formally identified in related case documents as a worker within the Spencer Assessment Support and Protective Intervention Service).



2. Supervisory & Senior Practice Leadership

Deborah (Debbie) Simpson Role : Supervisor for the Assessment, Support & Protective Intervention Team (Team B) at the Mount Barker Office. She oversaw the investigation, conducted case supervisions, and formally approved the safety decisions.

Justin Warne Role : Senior Practitioner. He conducted unannounced home visits alongside case workers and drafted the initial SDM Safety Assessment.

Ashleigh Shearer Role : Senior Practitioner. She participated in the formal case closure meetings with the mother and completed the case closure reviews.



3. Primary Case Workers

Carly Palmer Role : Primary Assigned Social Worker, Assessment, Support & Protective Intervention Team (Team B, Mt Barker Office). She was the direct point of contact, managed the day-to-day investigation, conducted home visits, and drafted the initial Risk Assessments.

Georgia Duell Role : Secondary Assigned Social Worker / Investigator. She conducted joint home visits with Carly Palmer during the investigation phase.



Chantelle specifically describes Simpson as a “bitch” who would not even give her the time of day when she protested her abusive and unlawful treatment. Chantelle specifically asked to meet with Simpson in person for a “review” of her matter but this was denied, saying words to the effect of “I’m satisfied that Connor is where he should be, that’s it Chantelle”. Chantelle approached Simpson at least three times by phone calls and emails, but these were rejected.



Based on official DCP records, Supervisor Deborah (Debbie) Simpson had the specific role of actively soliciting outside concerns and requesting additional negative information from health and mental health services, after several consecutive visits and random checks found that there were in fact no concerns about Chantelle’s capacity to care for her son - no mention of poor mental health, no physical or psychological abuse, no drugs, no alcohol, no medical concerns, no neglect, no poor hygiene, no starvation, no threats of harm - ZIP, ZERO, ZILTCH!.



In fact, Chantelle was subjected to FOUR consecutive welfare checks - each of which found absolutely no cause for concern, but that was not enough for Simpson! Reading the records, it was clear Simpson was on a mission!

Those documents outline her specific actions in eliciting this information:

Directly Querying for Concerns: On 8 September 2025, after Team Leader Melissa Matulka from the Adelaide Hills Community Mental Health Team advised that Chantelle presented with “nil concerns” and was managing well, Supervisor Simpson directly pushed back, querying “why so many services are worried re mothers mh?”.

Requesting Clinical Records Despite No Acute Concerns: Following that same assessment where no acute issues were found , Simpson emailed Matulka explicitly requesting a copy of the clinical mental health assessment “given the amount of concerns that have been raised.”.

Pressuring for Re-Assessment: On 10 September 2025, Simpson emailed the Community Mental Health Team again to explicitly pressure them to conduct further investigations, writing: “I would really appreciate if community mental health will consider meeting with the mother again... I feel it will be helpful for you to read the notification prior to your MDT tomorrow.”.

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that when Chantelle presented to DCP as a mother left homeless due to domestic turmoil, threat or danger, the official response was not “How can we help?” (e.g., facilitating housing, income support, anti-poverty measures such as food vouchers, hampers, etc…, financial counselling, legal representation or health care). The response was “How can we tear this woman apart, bring her to desperation, strip her of any dignity and remove her child with no prospect of reunification?”.

Yet, the response from Ms. C Di Carlo - Manager of the Complaints and Feedback Management Unit (CFMU) in the Office of the Chief Executive - to the complaint normalised this outrageous conduct and completely kiboshed any chance of holding any of those social workers accountable. These individuals each had a hand in wrongfully removing Chantelle’s son from her care without lawful authority; committing gross breaches of public policy, good social work practice, ethical codes of conduct in the South Australian public sector, and trauma-informed care.

Instead, DCP facilitated the effective transfer of a child from one parent to another through a bogus “safety plan” mechanism without judicial determination. Simultaneously, they excluded the mother from participating in the process due to an alleged “mental health presentation” - an excuse contrived to justify what was already afoot.

There were no emergency brakes. No “stop” button. No reflective practice. After all, why would there be when a decision had been made to remove the child at all costs, by any means necessary? It only took a few anonymous “complaints” and overzealous social workers on a power trip.

Questions of Process and Power

Ms. Di Carlo’s response notes that Chantelle was excluded from the safety plan concerning her own child because of her alleged “mental health presentation.” This raises profound questions:

Who diagnosed Chantelle in that moment of being “mentally unstable”, amidst a crisis of fleeing what she describes as a coercively controlling and violent relationship and, consequently, becoming homeless and impoverished? We know it was not the mental health team.

What threshold applies?

What procedural safeguards exist to ensure decisions are compliant with official policy, procedure and “best practices”?

What evidence is required?

Who reviews these decisions?

How can a parent challenge allegations if they are excluded from the process itself?

After Connor’s removal, why was there no reunification plan?

The Di Carlo response is not an investigation. It is institutional damage control. It is the bureaucratic laundering of conduct that would outrage most ordinary Australians if they understood what had actually occurred.

Let us strip away the therapeutic jargon and administrative spin:

A mother lost practical custody of her child.

There were no court orders.

There was no judicial testing of evidence.

There was no transparent process.

There was no meaningful procedural fairness.

There was no opportunity to challenge the allegations before the machinery of the State moved against her.

There was not even an application to a court.

What remains is pure administrative power.

Administrative Authoritarianism

Yet, the Department now calmly informs the public that Chantelle remained a “legal guardian” the entire time. This is the kind of bureaucratic sophistry that destroys public confidence in institutions. If a parent remains a legal guardian in theory, but can be excluded from decisions concerning their own child in practice, then what exactly does legal guardianship mean anymore?

The Department’s position is breathtaking in its contradiction. Ms. Di Carlo admits Chantelle was excluded from the safety plan because of her alleged “mental health presentation.”

Pause and think carefully about what that means given that:

No judge made that finding.

No court tested the evidence.

No independent tribunal determined incapacity regarding parenting.

No forensic scrutiny occurred before State intervention fundamentally altered the mother-child relationship.

Instead, unelected departmental officers and administrative processes operated as prosecutor, decision-maker, and enforcer simultaneously. This is not best-practice social work. It is administrative authoritarianism dressed in therapeutic language.

The Department publicly markets itself as trauma-informed, family-inclusive, and procedurally fair. At the coalface, however, families routinely encounter something else entirely: opaque decision-making, institutional self-protection, information blockades, coercive “safety planning,” and the quiet sidelining of parents without judicial oversight.

The Weaponisation of Mental Health

The most chilling aspect of this case is how easily allegations concerning “mental health” appear capable of short-circuiting ordinary legal safeguards. Once the label is attached, the parent enters a system where distress becomes evidence, objection becomes pathology, and attempts to defend oneself are reframed as instability.

This is precisely why administrative law developed procedural fairness protections in the first place: because unchecked State power inevitably begins treating suspicion as proof and process as an inconvenience.

The Di Carlo letter is especially useful because it effectively confirms the worst:

It confirms no court orders existed.

It confirms Chantelle remained the guardian.

It confirms her exclusion from the safety plan.

It apologizes for communication failures.

But despite this critical information, Ms. Di Carlo finds no wrongdoing. No injustice. No breaches of policy. No breaches of procedure. It’s business as usual!

A Warning to All Parents

The Di Carlo response to Chantelle’s complaint was not odd, unusual or isolated. Not at all! It follows a “cookie-cutter, template” of whitewash and cover-up.

On 26/6/23, in another near identical case, Ms Di Carlo made much the same findings and made up some more fiction by claiming that the department would allegedly engage in “reflective practice” involving the other social worker who ripped another mother and her two children apart - with no court orders - except that reflective practice absolutely NEVER HAPPENED! I’ve been a social worker long enough to know when I smell bureaucratic bullshit and this reeks like an open sewer.



FORCED SEPARATION OF MOTHERS (AND NO DOUBT FATHERS) FROM THEIR CHILDREN AT TIMES OF DOMESTIC CRISIS IS NOW OFFICIAL DEPARTMENTAL POLICY! Forget the Dr Lesley Cooper report of 1989 commissioned by then Department of Community Welfare on how best to address the shocking systemic abuses of teenage mothers by the department at the time. Now all parents get the same abusive treatment equally…

Quality Assurance? Bah humbug!

The Di Carlo response does not reassure the public. Instead, it represents a willful blindness to:

abuses of State power,

the total collapse of procedural safeguards,

the weaponisation of mental health allegations,

bureaucratic doublespeak, and

the erosion of civil liberties by unelected officials.

It confirms the core problem: South Australian families can effectively lose their children through administrative mechanisms operating outside the law and without meaningful judicial scrutiny, all while departments maintain the legal fiction that no rights were technically removed.

This should terrify every parent in this State. Because if the State can functionally remove your child without court orders, while simultaneously insisting you remain their legal guardian, then your rights exist only on paper.

And paper rights are no rights at all.

Ultimately, the big takeaway from this story is that if the internal complaints system doesn’t work - BY DESIGN - Ms C Di Carlo, by any public sector standards, at best, must be immediately sacked for poor performance!