Matilda Bawden

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Gaz's - A Defender's Voice's avatar
Gaz's - A Defender's Voice
Oct 30, 2024

These reports raise significant alarm about the ASU’s unchecked authority and lack of accountability, which appear to harm rather than protect vulnerable individuals. Without transparent and ethical oversight, the ASU’s actions suggest a troubling misuse of power that fundamentally undermines the principles of guardianship and public trust. Addressing these issues is essential to restore safety, dignity, and autonomy for those who rely on these services for protection.

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