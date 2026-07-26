Matilda Bawden

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Kath Lloyd's avatar
Kath Lloyd
1d

Oh bless you for your advocacy.

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4 replies by Matilda Bawden and others
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
1d

Michelle, have you tried Adelaide radio?

Think about One Nation MPs, they may want to take it up.

Or Senator Antic

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1 reply by Matilda Bawden
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