[This is a reprint of a Letter to the South Australian Premier, Commissioner of Police and Minister for Child Protection concerning the wrongful removal of her child, KG.]

Dee McLachlan

Advocate for Children

70 Blessington Street, St Kilda Vic. 3182

0429042951

25 June 2026

To:

The Honourable Premier of South Australia

The Minister for Child Protection

The Chief Executive, Department for Child Protection

The Commissioner of Police

Relevant Oversight Authorities

LETTER 2 – THE CASE OF PATRICIA GRANT AND HER CHILD, KG

Dear Premier Malinauskas, Minister Hildyard, Commissioner Stevens, Chief Executive and Senior Officers, I note that none of the recipients responded to my correspondence of 11 March 2026.

I therefore place each of you further ON NOTICE regarding matters that raise serious concerns about the exercise of coercive State power against Patricia Grant and the removal of her child, KG.

This letter concerns a simple question:

What contemporaneous evidence existed on 3 May 2023 that justified the detention of Patricia Grant, the psychiatric intervention imposed upon her, and the removal of her four-year-old child?

More than three years later, that question remains unanswered.

To recap briefly:

On 1 May 2023, Ms Grant attempted to report what she believed to be the unlawful killing of her newborn nephew and other matters.

On 2 May 2023 she tried to make a report at AC.Care Renmark.

On 3 May 2023, police located Ms Grant and her child, transported them to a park by ambulance and then to a hospital. As she was not ‘detained’, Ms Grant left. Later that same day, Ms Grant was located again. Her child was forcibly removed and she was detained.

Two days later, on 5 May 2023, the Department filed its application.

What is striking is not what the application proves. It is what the application does not prove.

The Department’s own Grounds of Application repeatedly rely upon matters requiring investigation, assessment, suspicion, historical allegations and future determination. The application commences with the proposition that the Chief Executive reasonably suspected Kyan was at risk. Yet when the particulars are examined, the foundation becomes increasingly difficult to identify.

GROUNDS OF APPLICATION

“The Applicant reasonably suspects that a child is at risk and is of the opinion that the making of such orders is necessary or appropriate to protect the child or young person from harm, or to allow the exercise of powers or the performance of functions under this Act in respect of the child or young person.”

The critical question remains:

What evidence existed before the intervention occurred?

1.1 “Kyan Grant (four years old) is the child of Patricia Grant (the mother). The identity of Kyan’s biological father is unknown to the Department.”

This fact establishes parentage. It does not establish risk.

1.2 “Kyan was removed from the care of the mother on 3 May 2023, as the mother was subject to an inpatient treatment order under the Mental Health Act 2009 and was unable to provide care for Kyan.”

This may be the most extraordinary piece of reasoning contained within the application. Patricia Grant had cared for KG for four years. The Department intervened. Patricia was detained and rendered an inpatient. The Department then relied upon her inpatient status as justification for the continued removal of her child.

One cannot create the incapacity and then rely upon the incapacity one has created. The intervention became its own justification.

1.3 “The mother’s poor mental health impacts her capacity to provide Kyan with safe and attuned care, and requires investigation and assessment.”

The wording is revealing. The application does not say the issue had been established. It says it required investigation / assessment. This raises an obvious question:

There is no evidence KG was removed because risk had been established.

Generally, before a child is removed under emergency powers, one would expect to find substantial contemporaneous material identifying a genuine and immediate risk to the child. This would ordinarily comprise multiple sources of information, such as notifications, complaints, reports, direct observations, witness statements, police intelligence, medical information, and other evidence available at the time.

The central question in Patricia Grant’s case is therefore a simple one: What information was actually known before Kyan was removed, and where is the contemporaneous assessment identifying the immediate risk said to justify the exercise of such extraordinary powers?

1.3.2 “In August 2019, the mother was admitted to a Victorian hospital psychiatric ward, after reportedly being found running around naked in a park, with Kyan who was only wearing a nappy.”

The circumstances and omissions in this summary are important. Ms Grant states she was fleeing a potentially violent situation at night – and she was wrapped in a blanket. The matter was investigated. Reunification occurred. Whatever occurred in 2019 had already been dealt with.

Historical events do not automatically RE-establish a statutory threshold four years later.

1.3.3 “The mother reportedly has diagnoses of bipolar affective disorder and psychosis.”

The word “reportedly” appears again. Was this a current diagnosis, a historical notation, or a verified contemporaneous assessment?

I listened to the recording of Patricia’s initial consultation on 3 May 2023. The clinician on meeting Patricia stated she was being detained because she had psychosis. When Patricia challenged the basis for the psychosis diagnosis, the clinician then altered and referred to Patricia’s belief that government institutions were corrupt and described this as “disordered thinking.”

Australia maintains anti-corruption commissions, ombudsmen, integrity agencies, auditors, and oversight bodies in every jurisdiction. Their existence is an acknowledgement that misconduct and maladministration can occur. The proposition that concern about governmental misconduct is itself evidence of mental illness should concern every Australian.

1.3.4 “The mother lacks insight into her mental health issues.”

This conclusion appears particularly concerning given that the material relied upon appears intertwined with Patricia’s criticisms of government agencies and institutions. Disagreement with public authorities is not, in itself, evidence of incapacity.

Is this a case of whistle-blower persecution?

1.4 “The mother reportedly has a history of using controlled substances, which may impact her ability to provide safe, consistent and attuned care, and which requires investigation.”

Again: “reportedly” and “requires investigation”. It was not established or proven.

1.5 “Whether the mother is able to meet KG’s basic care needs requires investigation and assessment.”

Again, the same question arises. How can the Department rely upon the need for future assessment of parenting after the child has already been removed, and while the mother is forcibly detained? An Order on 7 June 2023 halted all mental health assessments.

1.5.1 “On 2 May 2023, the Department received a notification reporting that mother was sleeping in her car, and had stated that Kyan was unwell but she did not wish to take him to a medical clinic.”

In the four years of being cared for by his mother, KG had never been to hospital. Photographs and video days before show both mother and child well and happy.

Has the department any record of taking him to a doctor on the 3rd after removing him?

I have seen no contemporaneous evidence that KG was unwell on the 2nd or 3rd of May 2023. Nor have I seen any record indicating that, after removing him, the Department sought urgent medical treatment for any random unwell condition said to justify concern.

With regard to “sleeping in the car”. Ms Grant had completed the first part of a paragliding training course and was travelling on a camping holiday to celebrate her 40th birthday before returning to ACT and the course. If camping during a family holiday became a material factor in the removal of a child, the Department should explain precisely how that circumstance gave rise to an immediate risk requiring emergency intervention.



Was this notification merely an allegation used to support intervention?

1.5.2 “In conversations with Department workers on 3 May 2023, the mother advised that she does not like health services as they are ‘corrupt’.”

Can a child be removed because a parent distrusts institutions? Can disagreement with government become evidence of parental incapacity? These questions should concern every Australian.

1.6 “The Chief Executive contends that the orders sought are necessary and appropriate, to secure KG’s safety while the viability of reunification is assessed.”

Again, the justification appears future-focused. Yet nowhere within the application do I see the contemporaneous evidence demonstrating that the statutory threshold had already been met before the child was removed.

THE LARGER CONCERN

Having observed and advocated in child protection matters for many years, I have rarely encountered a sequence of events that raises such serious concerns regarding the exercise of statutory power, the creation of evidentiary narratives after the fact, and the absence of meaningful scrutiny of the original intervention.

What appears to emerge is a disturbing pattern:

The intervention occurs first; assessments follow; reports follow; diagnoses follow and the justification follows. The original intervention becomes insulated from scrutiny. The separation itself becomes the evidence. The parent’s trauma becomes instability. Grief becomes pathology.

The consequences of the intervention become the justification for maintaining the intervention.

That is why the body-worn camera footage, contemporaneous authorisations, incident logs, assessments and communications are so important. They will reveal what concerns actually existed before the intervention and if the intervention was lawful. If it was not, then the public interest demands that the truth be known.

Furthermore, Patricia reports being pressured to accept depot injections despite repeatedly stating that the medication causes profound depression and suicidal thoughts. If those concerns have been consistently raised, they warrant urgent and independent review. It is against all protocols. But it does not escape me that this forced treatment could lead to a drastic conclusion – and conveniently resolve the Chief Executive’s problem of a persistent and outspoken mother.

Three years later, the central question remains unanswered:

What contemporaneous evidence existed on 3 May 2023 that justified the detention of Patricia Grant, the psychiatric intervention imposed upon her, and the removal of her child?

If such evidence exists, it should be disclosed. If it does not, then the public is entitled to understand how one of the most profound exercises of State power—the permanent separation of a mother and child—came to occur. The passage of time does not diminish the importance of that question. It makes answering it more urgent.

Yours sincerely,

Dee McLachlan

Advocate for Children