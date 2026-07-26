[This story echos the experiences of Chantelle, whose child was also removed from her care by DCP in just 36 day and 45 pages of casenotes]

Psychiatrist: “The decision has been made ... to treat you if there is psychosis.” Patricia: “Then why is that? What makes me psychotic?” Psychiatrist: “That’s why this further assessment is needed.”

Those few words may become some of the most significant evidence in Patricia Grant’s legal proceedings against the State of South Australia currently lodged at the Supreme Court of South Australia.[1]

If accurately reflected in the recording relied upon by Patricia, they raise a question that extends well beyond one woman’s case, “Can a person be diagnosed, medicated and detained before the assessment used to justify those decisions has even been completed?”.

Patricia says the answer, in her case, was “Yes”.

“Australia maintains anti-corruption commissions, ombudsmen, integrity agencies, auditors, and oversight bodies in every jurisdiction. Their existence is an acknowledgement that misconduct and maladministration can occur. The proposition that concern about governmental misconduct is itself evidence of mental illness should concern every Australian.” Dee McLachlan, Human Rights Advocate

If her allegations are ultimately established, they expose something far more concerning than an error in clinical judgement. They raise questions about whether psychiatry was used not merely as healthcare, but as an instrument that facilitated one of the State’s most coercive powers - the permanent separation of a mother from her child.

Dr Chaminda Mahesha Rajasuriya, Psychiatrist, is accused by Patricia of contriving her diagnosis Bi-Polar on 3rd and 4thMay 2023 at Berri Hospital, after she was twice detained without just cause. Particia did complain to AHPRA on 29/5/23 (Ref #00528963), but the complaint was “buried” and received no response, so another was lodged on 1/7/26 (Ref #14666305).



For a decent chronology of events, see “PATRICIA GRANT: A LETTER TO THE SOUTH AUSTRALIAN PREMIER, POLICE COMMISSIONER & DEPT FOR CHILD PROTECTION”.

A Mother’s Story Begins Long Before the Hospital

Patricia is not simply a current psychiatric patient. In fact, before August 2019, Patricia had no history of mental illness, no label, no diagnosis.

Patricia was a former Victorian court security officer who worked throughout courts, hospitals, Parliament House and other public institutions. During that time, she says she witnessed conduct she believed amounted to serious institutional wrongdoing. Those experiences eventually led her to make public-interest disclosures, including communications with the Yoorrook Justice Commission immediately before the events that would change her life. Patricia has been a political activist on a variety of social justice causes and observes Sacrogeny, Ontology, Cosmology, Ethnogenesis and Ancestriology, among other things.

In late April 2023, Patricia was travelling with her four-year-old child, KG, after attending part of a pilot training course. She says they were camping by choice while travelling through South Australia.

On 1 May 2023 she communicated with the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

On 2 May 2023 a notification was transmitted from Victorian Department of Child Protection Services (DCPS) to the South Australian Department for Child Protection (DCP) authorities that Patricia was allegedly “fleeing” the State of Victoria. This lie was significant in triggering a massive State intervention because Patricia was never under any detention orders of any kind. She was a free agent travelling across state borders, however, the lie painted a narrative that would stick, regardless of truth.

On 3 May 2023 everything changed. Patricia would later discover that a story was concocted by SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) to advise her that there was a “000” call out to Renmark shopping centre made on 2nd May 2026. This story was made up to cover up the collusion between SAAS and SA Police, which was already in attendance at the shopping centre on 3rd May 2023 and had removed Patricia’s car keys unlawfully, informing her that she could not leave until ambulance had arrived. At the time, police questioned Patricia about phone calls she had allegedly made but did not specify to whom and about what.

Soon after arriving, SAAS took Patricia and her child to a nearby park, with Police in tow. DCP then arrived and distracted Patricia, while SAAS took the child to the river. When DCP left, SAAS advised they would be taking Patricia to the Berri Hospital, concealing their intention to conduct psychiatric evaluation.



After a few hours, Patricia took her child and left the hospital despite being told by SAAS “You can’t leave”. Patricia said, “Watch me!”.



SAAS then pulled up behind Patricia’s as she was on foot, having stopped a pedestrian for directions. As Police had keys to Particia’s car, Patricia went then walked to AC Care (an Indigenous Foster Care service and local welfare agency) to search for witnesses for events which transpired a day earlier (on 2/5/23), having told staff that she believed her child would be kidnapped due to disclosures she had made to the Justice Commission of Victoria and needed witnesses. Within minutes of her arrival, her child was taken by SA Police which passed the child on to DCP. The child was screaming while Patricia was beaten and knocked unconscious. One Police officer said, “You’re white and shouldn’t be here [at AC Care]”. Another said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way”, while Patricia and her child were holding on to each other.



This was the last time Patricia saw her child.

The Psychiatric Intervention by SA Health

Patricia was located by police, forcibly transported by ambulance and was detained under the Mental Health Act 2009 (SA). Her four-year-old child was removed from her care.

These events form the foundation of Patricia’s Supreme Court proceedings. The central legal issue identified in her pre-action claim is not whether authorities eventually formed concerns about her mental health, but a narrower question:

What contemporaneous objective facts existed before coercive powers were exercised?

That distinction matters.

The legality of detention depends upon information available when liberty is taken away - not information gathered days, weeks or months afterwards.

“What Makes Me Psychotic?”

The most remarkable aspect of Patricia’s account concerns what occurred the following day.

She had secretly recorded her psychiatric assessment at Berri Hospital.

According to her proposed claim, she repeatedly asked the treating clinician a simple question, “What makes me psychotic?”.

Instead of identifying objective clinical findings, Patricia alleges that discussion focused upon her beliefs regarding police conduct, government corruption, child protection authorities and the removal of her son.

Her pleading quotes the exchange:

Dr Rajasuriya, “The decision has been made ... to treat you if there is psychosis.” Patricia replied, “Then why is that? ... What makes me psychotic?”. Dr Rajasuriya responded, “That’s why this further assessment is needed.”

If accurately reproduced from the recording, the sequence appears unusual.

It suggests Patricia was told treatment had effectively been decided before the assessment relied upon to justify that treatment had concluded.

The sequence described in Patricia’s account is difficult to reconcile with what most members of the public would reasonably expect from a government decision-making process. Ordinarily, people would expect an objective assessment to precede a decision to diagnose, detain or impose compulsory treatment - not for the need for an assessment to be explained after a decision to treat has already been communicated. If the conversation accurately reflects what occurred, it naturally raises questions about whether the assessment process was genuinely open-minded or whether the conclusion had effectively been reached in advance.



Government decision-making is expected to proceed from evidence to conclusion. The concern raised by Patricia’s account is that the process appears to have operated in the opposite direction: a conclusion that compulsory treatment was warranted appears to have preceded the assessment said to justify it. Whether that appearance is ultimately borne out by all the evidence is a matter for legal proceedings, but it is a sequence that many reasonable people would regard as warranting close scrutiny.



In August 2019, while her child was an infant, for the first time ever, Patricia was admitted to a psychiatric ward in Victoria after an incident in which authorities reportedly found her in a park with her child, however, by the time all this was resolved, Patricia was stuck with a label of alleged “Bi-Polar”.[2] [3]

Four years later, the South Australian Department for Child Protection relied on this August 2019 episode as part of the background to its 2023 application concerning the child. The accompanying critique argues that the 2019 incident had already been investigated and resolved through reunification, and therefore should not, without more, have been treated as automatically re-establishing a statutory basis for intervention in 2023. It also questions whether references to historical diagnoses and events were presented as verified contemporaneous evidence or merely as historical reports, emphasising that the application repeatedly described several matters as “reportedly” occurring or still requiring “investigation and assessment.”

Fast forward to 27th July 2025, Patricia was put onto forced Community Treatment Orders (CTO). One of the reasons cited for the CTO by Psychiatrist, Dr Chitrarasu, was that Patricia was “pre-occupied with Government agencies being corrupt”.



When Reality Becomes “Psychosis”

Patricia says the discussion soon shifted. She alleges that her concerns about institutional misconduct - including what had happened to her child only hours earlier - were interpreted as evidence of psychosis.

According to her pleading, the psychiatrist stated: “Your fears about the child... probably represents some psychotic thinking.”

Patricia answered, “No, it’s not ... You took my son.” Later she responded, “You’re involved with ripping my child from my arms. I don’t call that conspiracy, that’s a fact.”

This is perhaps the central controversy.

Patricia’s case is not simply that she disagreed with clinicians. Her case is that actual events which had already occurred - the removal of her child and her interaction with public authorities - were allegedly interpreted as symptoms of mental illness rather than examined as factual matters capable of independent verification.

The Circular Logic

The proposed claim repeatedly returns to one concern.

Patricia argues that once she was detained and medicated, those very circumstances became evidence supporting later child protection proceedings.

She alleges that:

she was detained;

detention prevented her caring for KG;

KG was removed because she had become an inpatient;

subsequent psychiatric material was then relied upon during later proceedings.

Her pleading argues that later events cannot retrospectively create the statutory foundation required for the original exercise of coercive powers.

Whether that legal argument succeeds remains for the courts.

But it raises an important public law question:

Can the consequences of State intervention later become the justification for that intervention?

The Role of DHHS

Patricia alleges that the former Victorian Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), as it then existed, exercised functions spanning both child protection and public mental health. She argues that the convergence of those functions created circumstances in which psychiatric assessments and child protection interventions became closely interconnected in her case.

According to Patricia, her 2019 experience demonstrates how an involuntary psychiatric intervention was followed by child protection action, with psychiatric records later being relied upon in decisions affecting her relationship with her child. She contends that this sequence illustrates a broader systemic concern: whether psychiatric processes can, in some circumstances, become intertwined with child protection decision-making in ways that warrant greater scrutiny.

Patricia further argues that, once a parent acquires a psychiatric diagnosis, that diagnosis may continue to influence subsequent assessments and child protection decisions, even years later. She contends that this creates a risk of circular reasoning, whereby the consequences of an initial intervention are repeatedly relied upon to justify later interventions. These allegations are contested and have not been determined by a court.

The Human Cost

Legal arguments often obscure human experience.

Patricia says she repeatedly informed clinicians that olanzapine caused severe adverse effects, including suicidal thoughts.

According to correspondence supporting her complaint, she was later subjected to compulsory depot injections and says those treatments continued even after treating authorities became aware she was pregnant. She subsequently lost the pregnancy.

She also remains separated from her child.

No legal pleading can fully describe what that means.

Every birthday.

Every Christmas.

Every school milestone.

Every ordinary moment that never occurred.

The Recordings Matter

Many disputes in psychiatry become one person’s recollection against another’s.

Patricia’s case may be different.

She says contemporaneous audio recordings exist.

Her proposed proceedings also seek disclosure of police body-worn camera footage, ambulance records, psychiatric notes, risk assessments and inter-agency communications created before and during the intervention, however, these materials have been withheld from disclosure. If those materials are disclosed, they may allow objective examination of:

what information existed before Patricia was detained;

why coercive powers were exercised;

whether statutory criteria were satisfied at that time; and

whether later assessments relied upon information obtained only after the intervention.

Those are questions of evidence - not ideology.

Why This Matters Beyond Patricia

Most citizens want to believe that mental health legislation exists to protect people experiencing genuine mental illness while balancing one of the oldest principles of a free society - that the State should not deprive a person of liberty without lawful authority.

They want to believe child protection legislation exists to protect children from harm.

Neither system exists to punish criticism of government, nor to replace objective evidence with assumption.

Patricia’s litigation does not merely ask whether SA Health clinicians reached the correct diagnosis. The broader issue is not simply about psychiatric practices. It is a principle of procedural fairness that should apply across public administration:

Police are expected to investigate before charging.

Regulators are expected to gather evidence before imposing sanctions.

Child protection agencies are expected to assess risk before removing children.

Courts determine facts before imposing judgment.

Likewise, mental health legislation contemplates that statutory criteria are assessed before coercive powers are exercised.

I’m not asking readers to accept Patricia’s case as proven. I’m asking whether the process, as Patricia alleges it occurred and as reflected in the quoted exchange, aligns with the standards of evidence-based decision-making that Australians ordinarily expect from government agencies. If the quoted conversation is accurate, many readers would regard it as raising legitimate questions about that process.

It also asks a more fundamental constitutional question: “When the State exercises its most extraordinary powers - detention, compulsory treatment and the removal of a child - must those powers be justified by objective evidence that already existed at the time?”.

That question belongs not only to Patricia. It belongs to every Australian who believes in justice and the rule of law. It also raises a broader question for legislators: if transparency is expected of police exercising coercive powers, why should the same principle not apply to psychiatrists and social workers when they exercise powers that can result in compulsory treatment, the removal of children, or other significant restrictions on individual liberty? Any such reform would, of course, need to balance transparency with privacy, confidentiality and the safety of everyone involved, but not enable procedural corruption to hide behind confidentiality and privacy.

Author’s note: This article is based on Patricia Grant’s proposed Supreme Court pleadings, correspondence and supporting materials. The allegations described are contested and form part of ongoing proposed legal proceedings. No court has yet determined the merits of those allegations.

[1] At the time of these events, Chris Picton MP (Member for Kaurna) was South Australia’s Minister for Health and Wellbeing. Following the 2026 South Australian election and the subsequent cabinet reshuffle Blair Boyer MP (Member for Wright) became the Minister for Health and Wellbeing on 25 March 2026.

[2] The Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) later application summarised the event as Patricia being “found running around naked in a park, with KG who was only wearing a nappy.” Patricia vehemently denies this account, which differs materially. She states that she was fleeing a potentially dangerous situation at 6am in the morning when her mentally ill neighbour came to her house threatening her child’s life and demanding sexual favours. Patricia sought help from a driver, who didn’t stop. At that stage, Patricia said her objective was to go under cameras and in a public place where she and her child would be “safe and seen”. As a security officer, this was part of her formal training. According to the documents, the circumstances were investigated by the relevant Victorian authorities, and the child was subsequently reunified with his mother

[3] From 1 January 2015 – 31 January 2021, Child Protection sat within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).During this period, DHHS also included health services, mental health, disability, housing and child protection. In 2019, the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist, Child Protection, and the Mother and Baby Mental Health Units all fell within the same overarching department.

On 30 November 2020: The Victorian Government announced a Machinery of Government (MoG) restructure. From 1 February 2021: DHHS was split into two new departments:

· Department of Health (DH) – responsible for health services, including the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist and mental health functions.

· Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) - responsible for Child Protection, Housing, Disability, Family Violence and related services. Child Protection transferred to DFFH on this date.

That timing is significant as during the period involving Patricia and her child, the Office of the Chief Psychiatrist and Child Protection were part of the same departmental structure. That organisational arrangement is highly relevant to analysing governance, information-sharing, oversight, or conflicts of interest in how a case was managed.