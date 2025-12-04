“We’ve learned a lot about the power of government and I think we’re over that... We want to put that in the rear-vision mirror. We’re putting this pandemic behind us and all the intervention of government in our lives.” — Scott Morrison, May 2022

“Well, that was then, this is now!”… “with the benefit of hindsight…”, and “moving forward…”, are just some of the hackneyed tropes the bureaucracy will rattle off every single time there is an expose of human rights abuses and government cover-ups of wrongdoing in order to avoid accountability, shut down discussion of past mistakes, reframe the narrative and, ultimately, signal “we’re done with this topic.”

Enter stage right, the South Australian Parliamentary Social Development Committee (SDC), which handed down its Forty-Ninth SDC “Inquiry into the Potential for a Human Rights Act (HRA) for South Australia” in April 2025. The report has been lauded by proponents as a crucial step toward protecting human rights in the state. Yet, a closer inspection, particularly through the lens of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented curtailment of civil liberties orchestrated by politicians and bureaucrats, reveals a deeply unsettling failure to grasp the most vital lesson of that era.



Indeed, like jumping over a steaming pile of horse dung when disembarking from a horse-drawn carriage, the Committee entirely skipped over any meaningful critique of the official government response to the faux “global, COVID pandemic” and totally ignored the gravity, magnitude and sheer depravity of official government responses to those human rights abuses which were absolutely without moral, ethical or legal justification, much less any “science”.

The inquiry and its recommendations champion the ‘Dialogue Model’ and the goal of enshrining a ‘culture of rights’ in government, yet it entirely ignored the violent human rights abuses caused by the extreme and draconian measures public officials used to force compliance; as if they never occurred. Those egregious abuses - including forced restrictions on movement and association and mandated medical interventions, all while refusing to enforce existing human rights protections (such as Informed Consent, Conscientious Objection, and the right to bodily autonomy) - demonstrate precisely why this top-down bureaucratic approach is inadequate and fundamentally flawed.



Government Always Strengthens Government - NOT HUMAN RIGHTS!

The SDC report proves the fundamental truth behind the book by Garry Allen and Larry Abraham “None Dare Call It A Conspiracy”, which basically argues that, when left unchecked, the political direction of Western democracies will always functionally drift toward more centralised control, even with the influence of apparently “conservative” players.

The SDC had two Liberal Party “conservatives” out of six people on the Committee - Mr David Pisoni MP and Ms Penny Pratt MP. Neither wrote a dissenting report!

So, we shouldn’t be surprised that the report recommends that the Equal Opportunity Commission be changed into a Human Rights Commission. Never mind the fact that the Australian Human Rights Commission (a misnomer if ever there was one!) also remained silent for years before issuing the report titled “Collateral Damage: What the untold stories from the COVID-19 pandemic reveal about human rights in Australia”; whilst pretending to retrospectively care about human rights violations.

History has a rhythm, and right now it’s marching in one direction - Left.

Not a gentle nudge, not a polite shuffle - a full-blown ideological lurch toward globalist, socialist, communist and Marxist doctrine, dressed up as “progress” and sold as “equity” and “inclusion.” Even parties calling themselves conservative eventually bow to the same drumbeat. The final destination doesn’t change - a centralised authority controlling every aspect of life, and calling it “for your safety.”

The SDC report is “Exhibit A”.

Two “conservatives” on a six-member committee, yet the outcome reads like a manifesto of collective control. In just 159 pages, it boldly argues for dissolving individual rights into an amorphous soup of “shared responsibility” and “collective rights”, with no dissenting report!

Translation: your rights cease to exist unless the collective approves, and the “collective” is never the people - it’s ALWAYS the bureaucracy.

The double-speak is Olympic-level. While advertising itself as the foundation for a Human Rights Act, the report actively advocates a model that hands sweeping power to unelected, unaccountable, untouchable bureaucrats - the same individuals who will never have to live with the consequences of the decisions they make about your life, your body, and your freedom.

And then, in a stunning act of gaslighting, they assure you it’s all “for the greater good.”

Will the much-celebrated Dialogue Model protect your human rights when you’re in the hospital bed and the health system has decided what’s best for you? Will they have a dialogue about your “human right” to Informed Consent or Conscientious Objection?



OH, HELL NO! That’s a fantasy for the naïve!

Look at SA Health even today. Not last year. Not during lockdowns. RIGHT NOW. Patients are still strong-armed into mandatory swabbing and testing for “COVID” as a prerequisite for surgery or treatment - despite the so-called pandemic having produced no state-wide health catastrophe in South Australia.

Say “no” to a swab up your nose and the message is ruthless and simple: No compliance, no care!

You can keep your hernia. You can keep your kidney stone. You can keep your broken leg.

And don’t dare ask for “the science” to back up the public health policy, because there isn’t any!

So, to the “anti-vaxxers” and “COVID deniers” - brace yourselves. Under this emerging regime, rights are no longer inherent. They are contingent. Conditional. Revocable.

A Human Rights Act that protects only approved humans exercising approved rights in approved ways is not a Human Rights Act.

It is a permission slip from the state that can be torn up the moment you stop being useful.

The Trojan Horse of “Balancing Rights”

God-Given rights never have to be balanced and they are never negotiable!



The most glaring conceptual weakness of the inquiry lies in its embrace of the notion that a Human Rights Act (HRA) is a “tool for making hard decisions” that involves “balancing the rights of individuals with the rights of the many”.

The SDC report states:

Human Rights Law Centre advised that a Human Rights Act can support public health, commenting that “[…] some people pushed back on the obligation to wear a mask to protect themselves and those around them from the virus, on the basis they had a “human right not to wear a mask.” The Human Rights Law Centre also argue, this type of misconception has the ability to undermine public health responses and reduce the number of lives saved during a public health emergency. The submission further adds: In addition to improving the knowledge base about human rights, state human rights acts can be used in moments like these to educate, clarify and counter harmful, misinformed public narratives. The COVID-19 pandemic provides an example of the challenges with balancing the rights of individuals with the rights of the many. Professor George Williams, in his testimony, articulated this perspective: “...the relevance of a human rights act at a time of crisis and public health emergency is that it is a tool for making hard decisions. That’s all it is; it’s a tool. It doesn’t direct outcomes. It doesn’t say, ‘You must privilege this right over another,’ because particularly during the pandemic - it is about balancing those things out and, in particular, recognising that often group rights will need to come to the fore over individual rights, that we will need to protect all of us from infection and, in doing so, our individual liberties will need to be constrained….A human rights act gives you a public and well-understood basis for making those decisions.”(emphasis added).

This framing is the Achilles’ heel of the proposed HRA model. It is not a tool for rights protection; it is a legislative mechanism for justifying the state’s derogation of individual rights in the name of collective security, a chilling echo of the rhetoric used to enforce some of the most coercive COVID-19 mandates.

The Dialogue Model, which requires the Executive and Parliament to assess new laws for human rights “compatibility,” simply grants the state the power to write its own legal justification for human rights infringements. When push comes to shove, as seen with Victoria’s lockdowns and Queensland’s youth detention laws, the state retains the “override provision”—the ultimate legislative authority to declare an Act valid despite being incompatible with human rights. The Dialogue Model ultimately preserves parliamentary sovereignty while merely proceduralising rights abrogation.

The profound crisis of the mandate era was the failure of administrative and executive arms of government to uphold fundamental civil liberties when facing a perceived (even manufactured) public health threat. As one submission noted, the public relies on the “good will of government offices to act consistently with human rights”, but the pandemic proved this goodwill is a fragile foundation indeed.

The Problem of Insufficient Remedy

The Achilles’ heel of the Dialogue Model is the lack of a direct and independent cause of action for citizens whose rights are violated. As noted in the inquiry, in Victoria and Queensland, a person must “piggyback” a human rights claim onto another cause of action, a limitation that suggests a fundamental lack of seriousness.

While the ACT has progressed to allow a direct cause of action following the “No Rights without Remedy” inquiry, the South Australian inquiry should have made this a non-negotiable core recommendation.

The continued focus on conciliation and review by an Equal Opportunity/Human Rights Commission, without an easy path to independent judicial redress, risks repeating the complaints system failures of the past. If the process is not “accessible, affordable, timely and effective,” public confidence will be undermined, and the Act will become an ornamental, rather than a functional, piece of legislation. The goal must be “No rights without remedy”.

Heads They Win; Tails You Lose.

The Social Development Committee report is a monumental document that primarily compiles submissions advocating for greater state power to enforce a definition of “human rights” aligned with international treaties such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR). Yet, the vigorous, dissenting voice of those who truly value the inherent, pre-political civil liberties that were crushed during the pandemic - the freedom of conscience, bodily autonomy, and the right to earn a living - was altogether lost.

Instead of proposing a law designed to prevent the next wave of government overreach through hard constraints on executive power, this inquiry delivers a model designed for procedural compliance and a justification mechanism for limitations on freedom.

South Australia has a choice. It can adopt a weak, bureaucratically pleasing framework that provides a veneer of human rights protection while retaining the full capacity for legislative abuse when the next crisis arrives. Or, it can learn from the mass trauma of the COVID era and enshrine a genuine, constitutionally hardened charter of negative rights that acts as a true shield for the individual against the tyranny of the majority, particularly against the self-justifying “group rights” of the state. The current proposal, however, merely solidifies the bureaucratic architecture that failed us all.

…….