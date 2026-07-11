Matilda Bawden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
8d

“We want to believe that these powers exist for a good reason: to protect children from abuse, neglect and serious harm. Yet the experience of many parents and carers suggests something quite different.” This is a worry.

Reply
Share
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
8d

More ‘secret women's business’ from Hindmarsh?

The busiest TAFE courses are related to social work and the fiction of its goodness.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Matilda Bawden and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matilda Bawden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture