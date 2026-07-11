Now, I don’t know about you, but I would find it insulting to have a childless, young, green and naïve graduate, fresh out of university - with no life experience beyond nightclubbing and travelling to Bali - making moral and ethical judgments about what parents should or should not do in complex, challenging family situations. A social worker with no “dirt under their nails”, in their heels, pencil skirt and pearls, interrogating me about my purported “insight” into perceived parenting problems, telling me how to parent my children and relate to my domestic partner in my own home, would be the ultimate insult.

Yet this increasingly appears to be the role of Social Workers in South Australia’s Department for Child Protection - not merely the protection of children in genuine need, nor the protection of children living in squalor, hunger, neglect, physical or psychological abuse, or imminent risk of harm.

The threshold for intervention now seems so low that it risks becoming a dragnet, capable of capturing almost any family at the whim of a bureaucratic system that increasingly measures success by intervention itself.

What happens when a child-protection investigation stops asking, “Are the children safe?” and starts asking, “What is really going on in this relationship?”

There are few powers exercised by the State more intrusive than those wielded by child-protection authorities. Social Workers may enter homes, interview children without parental consent, obtain confidential information and, ultimately, recommend that children be removed from their families. We want to believe that these powers exist for a good reason: to protect children from abuse, neglect and serious harm. Yet the experience of many parents and carers suggests something quite different.

Such extraordinary powers demand extraordinary restraint, but what happens when the State deviates from the mission of assessment, safety, planning and intervention, and moves into psychotherapy, counselling and mental health diagnosis and treatment, as it did in other cases?

The Wyatt matter raises uncomfortable questions about whether that restraint is always being exercised.

Following a meeting in July 2026 between two practitioners from the Hindmarsh Office of the Department for Child Protection and Mr Jarod Wyatt, significant concerns emerged about the Department’s approach, including its reliance on broad allegations, repeated interviews of the children at school, and an apparent inability to articulate precisely what evidence justified the referral from the Safer Family Services (SFS) continuation of the intervention.

The question is not whether DCP has the authority to investigate families. It clearly does.

The question is whether the Department has begun confusing child protection with family intervention.

“We’re Looking at the Bigger Picture”

During the meeting, DCP practitioners repeatedly emphasised that they were concerned with Jarod’s “wellbeing as a whole” and were “looking at the bigger picture”.

At first glance, that sounds sensible, benevolent even. Family dynamics matter. Mental health matters. Relationship conflict matters.

But child-protection legislation was not enacted to empower social workers to resolve every dysfunctional relationship, referee every acrimonious separation, or investigate every allegation arising during a custody or access dispute.

The State intervenes because children are allegedly unsafe.

That distinction matters.

The danger lies in allowing a broad, therapeutic worldview to replace the narrower question the law actually asks, “Is there credible evidence that these children are suffering, or are at risk of suffering, abuse or neglect?”.

The Problem with “Fishing Expeditions”

One of the most troubling themes emerging from the Wyatt matter concerns repeated interviews with the children at school.

The girls were reportedly removed from their lunch breaks to speak with child-protection workers, leaving them distressed and with little opportunity to eat or socialise afterwards. More fundamentally, their father remained uncertain as to precisely what allegations the Department was investigating.

Child-protection workers undoubtedly possess statutory powers to speak with children independently. No serious observer disputes that.

Yet possessing power and exercising it wisely are not the same thing.

If allegations remain vague, uncorroborated or poorly defined, at what point does an investigation become little more than a search for adverse disclosures?

That question became particularly acute when the Department continued to interview the children despite there being no clearly articulated allegation of abuse or violence that had been substantiated or volunteered by them in the first instance.

It is an uncomfortable question, but one worth asking.

Allegations Without Anchors

By the Department’s own account, the file remained open largely because of alleged concerns relating to domestic violence and coercive control. Central to these allegations were claim that allegedly Jarod was denying the mother contact with her daughters. However, during the same interview it was revealed that the mother was at the same time sitting in Jarod’s house enjoying - unsupervised - contact with her daughters.



Right there, “red flags” about the veracity of the mothers purported allegations should have gone up!



Worse still, after the meeting, the mother categorically, unequivocally and vehemently denied ever making allegations of domestic violence, coercive control or restrictions on contact with her daughters. In fact, the mother stated “I didn’t even know what the words [coercive control] mean!... And I would never, never, never say Jarod was abusive because he’s a good Dad”.

If that account is accurate, then three possibilities emerge:

the allegations have been misunderstood;

the allegations originated elsewhere; or

the information relied upon is inaccurate.

Whichever explanation proves correct, the factual basis for intervention appears increasingly uncertain.

None of this proves that DCP acted improperly. Child-protection agencies routinely investigate allegations that later prove to be unfounded.

But that is precisely why procedural safeguards matter!

When extraordinary powers are exercised on the basis of allegations alone, there must be equally extraordinary professional discipline in testing those allegations.

The “Lack of Insight” Trap

Seasoned advocates will recognise a familiar, “catch all” phrase that often emerges in child-protection proceedings: lack of insight.

Parents who disagree with allegations are sometimes accused of failing to acknowledge concerns. Yet parents who agree with allegations they believe to be false risk legitimising them.

The danger is the creation of an open-ended process in which disagreement itself becomes evidence of risk.

This is a serious concern.

A system that effectively tells parents:

we have concerns;

we cannot fully explain them;

we cannot put them in writing;

you must continue engaging; and

your disagreement/disengagement demonstrates a lack of insight;

creates a process with no obvious endpoint.

Families deserve to know what is expected of them and, as many parents aggrieved by the Department’s lack of procedural rigour would put it, “where the goalposts are”.

More importantly, they deserve to know how the Department intends to determine whether concerns have been resolved and how their file can be closed for good; without the spectre of endless interventions dogging the family unit in endless perpetuity.



However, in Wyatt case the Senior Practitioner saw her role as a therapist with the job of instilling some “insight” into his parenting and domestic relationship, rather than as an investigator and assessor of child abuse and/or neglect.



As the discussion broadened, the Senior Practitioner observed that “there’s a lot of blame put on the other person in the relationship”, apparently suggesting that this justified further departmental involvement. Again, this risks becoming an open-ended inquiry in which concepts such as “lack of insight” operate as catch-all explanations for ongoing intervention, with no chance of a file closure or departmental exit.

Whether Jarod attributes responsibility for relationship difficulties to others is, ultimately, secondary, if not irrelevant, to the central question for the Statutory function of child protection, “Are the children safe, appropriately cared for, and having their needs met?”, not “Is the father a good domestic partner?”.



If the Senior Practitioner’s role is to provide marriage therapy, no amount of taxpayer funding would ever satiate the DCP beast, while we see systemic abuses go unchecked.

From Voluntary Support to State Coercion

Perhaps the most disturbing feature of the Wyatt chronology is the way in which the matter escalated from voluntary support services into a statutory child-protection investigation.

After disputing allegations and withdrawing from Safer Family Services, Child and Family Support Division of the Department of Human Services (DHS), the family found itself facing a far more coercive process through DCP. The SFS position was “If you don’t play ball, we will escalate to DCP!”.

If voluntary services effectively become compulsory whenever a parent disputes allegations or refuses ongoing engagement, then serious questions arise.

Voluntary services are meant to remain just that – voluntary - however, we now increasingly see SFS/DHS become a funnel for child removal; especially from parents with disabilities who are participants within the National Disability Insurance Service (NDIS) stream. Although the trope of “We are totally independent of DCP” is always emphasised before they pummel the parent into the ground, we see the same in this department as in DCP – their files seem never to close. In the Wyatt case, there was no “independence” shown as the Senior Practitioner repeated over and over “DHS referred you to us”, as if to absolve DCP or bad decision-making practices or interventions. There was no independent thought or assessment shown whatsoever!

A “voluntary” parent who declines counselling, disputes allegations or requests evidence should not automatically find themselves subject to escalating, coercive and intrusive State intervention, but this is the recurring theme with DHS.

The line between support and compulsion must remain bright.

Child Protection or Mission Creep?

None of this is to suggest that all Social Workers act in bad faith. Most enter the profession because they genuinely wish to protect vulnerable children, but that mission should not be misguided by some god-like complex that the practitioners have the right to alter the structure of a family unit.

But good intentions do not exempt powerful institutions from scrutiny.

The Wyatt matter exposes a deeper question facing child-protection systems across Australia:

When does child protection stop being about protecting children and start becoming an open-ended inquiry into family life itself?

When practitioners begin speaking in therapeutic language, investigating broad patterns of dysfunction and maintaining files based on concerns that remain difficult to define, the risk is not simply bureaucratic inefficiency.

The risk is something far more serious:

That the State, armed with enormous powers and imperfect information, forgets that its role is not to parent children.

Its role is to protect them.

And those mandates are not the same thing.