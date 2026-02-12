In recent weeks I have been deluged with requests from child protection advocates to speak at public gatherings, meet with community leaders and respond to questionnaires, keen to know where I (and other political candidates) sit on the topic of child protection.

In so doing, I have had the pleasure of communicating with The Carer Project, The Parent Collective, and a number of other parents, foster carers and former children with lived experience in dealing with a treacherous, malevolent and deeply corrupt child protection system. Some 25 years ago, The Hon Sandra Kanck (MLC) once called the department “dangerously dysfunctional”. Nothing has changed since the 1980’s and I’ll stake my life to say nothing will change in the next 40 years. Public victims are no match to the machine of government!

For those new to this issue, I have linked background material throughout so readers can examine the evidence directly.



Whilst I support 98% of the ideas put forward by these brilliant and dedicated advocates, the information provided so far suggests overwhelming support for multiple tiers of “independent investigation and complaints handling” agents from Commissioners and Advocates to a Guardianship Board, but here is where I differ and why...

We must stop building “watchdogs” that won’t bite!

South Australia already has countless commissioners and alleged “investigative” bodies in other portfolio areas from health and adult guardianship to aged care – all of which are entirely useless and unfit for purpose, such as the Health and Community Services Complaints Commissioner (HCSCC), Ombudsman, Independent Commissioner Against Corruption (ICAC), Office of Ageing Well (OAW) and South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT), and many, many others.

Sadly, these communities are, in my view, now “clutching at straws” to believe that there can ever be such a thing as an “independent government agency” that will ever:

1) Investigate itself 2) Find itself deficient, incompetent or corrupt 3) Demote, discipline, charge and prosecute its own, if found guilty of substantial wrongdoing, maladministration or corruption.

These cases are why the Scheme Critical List was created by the Attorney General’s Department - so they would never see the light of day in a courtroom!

When debating the merits of the Whistleblower Protection Act 1993 (which had never protected anyone!), I was once told by several parliamentarians that “You cannot legislate honesty and integrity”. At the time, I refused to accept that idea, however, after 40 years advocating for families and whistleblowers, I can now see why that statement was completely true and accurate. Words on paper won’t change departmental culture!

If readers really want to wrap their heads around the systemic problems within governments which prevent and diffuse accountability, possibly few have done the kind of deep analysis and research into these barriers than people like filmmaker and child advocate Dee McLachlan, Australia’s incomparable legal expert Professor Augusto Zimmerman and Sydney lawyer Robert Balzola.

When aggrieved members of the public call for a Royal Commission, politicians often seem to channel the fictional wisdom of Yes, Minister: “Never hold an inquiry unless you know in advance what its findings will be.”

Because inquiries, in practice, never threaten the very system that commissions them to stop or expose corruption. In my 40 years of human rights advocacy, I have learned that Tribunals and Commissioners are what you create to keep justice and truth out of the courts and away from public scrutiny.

The uncomfortable truth is that when bureaucracy can shape parliamentary inquiries, it can just as easily shape the institutions that flow from them. And what do those inquiries almost always recommend?

• more staff,

• more resources, and

• more training.

You could set your watch by it.

So, when child protection advocates (with the best of intentions no doubt!) call for another White Elephant institution like a Commissioner for Child Protection, purportedly with extensive powers of investigation, you can almost hear the lips smacking and hands writhing from the offices of Attorney General’s Department (AGD) in Victoria Square. The AGD will gleefully set out to design its new legislation, appoint its own staff and develop the policies, procedures and regulations which will render it entirely useless.

So, what’s the solution?

1) The public must care enough about child protection to elect candidates with genuine lived experience - whether as parents, foster carers, former children in State care, or experienced advocates - who are willing to ask the right questions in Parliament. Without good political representatives, accountability dies.

2) Reduce reliance on “middle-layer” oversight bodies where duplication exists. South Australia already has an Ombudsman with Royal Commission powers. If existing oversight is not delivering accountability, structural reform and clearer mandates may be needed.

3) Provide a clear statutory definition of the “Best Interests of the Child” to ensure consistent interpretation and decision-making.

4) Consider legislative safeguards preventing the State from arguing it owes no duty of care to vulnerable children or their families, particularly in cases involving child protection failures.

5) Establish an independent Quality Assurance Unit, separate from the Department, to investigate complaints - consistent with recommendations made by Dr Lesley Cooper (1989).

6) Introduce three complementary pieces of legislation:

a. Kiara’s Law (Public Sector Integrity and Accountability Act)

This Act would hold the Commissioner for Public Sector Employment (CPSE) responsible for ensuring active enforcement of public sector Codes of Conduct, Ethics and Values at the primary source – the architect herself! Currently, this level of accountability is pushed far away from the CPSE and onto positions with no interest or obligation to enforce them. b. A False Claims Act (SA version)

Modelled on US legislation to improve accountability where government misconduct or overreach is alleged and to shine the spotlight directly on the public officials who lie. c. Reinstate The Whistleblower Protection Act 1993

Strengthening protections to support those workers raising concerns about departmental practices, particularly in high-pressure environments like child protection, where staff turnover and corporate culture can adversely impact accountability (e.g., removal of older workers for younger, fresh graduates with no life experience and who are unlikely to challenge the established bureaucracy).



Whilst I can cite case, after case, after case of horrific human rights abuses in the child protection system (as can every one of our amazing child and family advocates can!), I would suggest we need to think far outside the bureaucratic parameters given to us. Our own thinking about the problem is, in my view, already too “institutionalised”. What is now needed is for parents, foster carers and child and adult guardianship advocates to get together to do our own “desk-top” exercise in how to stop yet another Commissioner from being captured by the very corrupt public officials that work overtime to ensure their crimes will never be exposed much less punished.

If you’re interest in such an exercise, drop me a line!

