The South Australian Parliamentary Social Development Committee’s Forty-Ninth Report (April 2025), titled Inquiry into the Potential for a Human Rights Act for South Australia, sells the idea of a new “Dialogue Model” under which courts would no longer have the final say when laws infringe on human rights. Instead, if a court identifies a problem, the matter would be referred back to Parliament so the elected arm of government can “chat about it” and, theoretically at least, fix it. On paper, it sounds collaborative - judges and lawmakers working in harmony to keep human rights intact.

It all sounds pretty dandy, doesn’t it?

Yet the practical reality is far less rosy. For someone standing before a court arguing that their rights have been violated, the Dialogue Model could play out like this from the bench: “Yes, your human rights have been breached…too bad so sad, you lose anyway. But don’t worry, we’ll just hand the issue to Parliament and see what happens.” Parliament, in turn, may debate it, delay it, bury it, or simply decide it is too inconvenient a problem to fix quickly - if they fix it at all.

The truth is that the power for Judges, Tribunal Members and others to raise concerns already exists. Courts, Ombudsmen, Attorneys-General, Commissioners, and integrity watchdogs have always been able to flag when legislation of administrative decisions conflict with human rights. The issue isn’t the absence of a mechanism to speak—it’s the absence of a mechanism that compels anyone to listen and act. A Dialogue Model without enforcement or urgency is little more than a bureaucratic merry-go-round: polite conversation, procedural handball, and vulnerable people still left without meaningful remedy.

What we need isn’t a rebranded system - it’s an emergency brake. When human rights are being trampled, when the system goes pear-shaped, or when vulnerable people can’t advocate for themselves, the response must be stronger than “we’ll consider it in due course.” Safeguards must be instant and automatic, not optional. And central to those safeguards is ensuring that advocates have the authority to step in for people who cannot self-represent or even understand the rights they supposedly hold.

A “dialogue” without the voices of the vulnerable isn’t a dialogue at all - it’s a monologue by the powerful.

So, sure, Courts and Parliament passing human rights concerns back and forth may appear polite and democratic, but for the person who has just lost their case and whose rights remain breached, it risks feeling like an elaborate way of saying, “We’ll talk about it later. In the meantime, you can go pound sand.” Without real teeth, timelines, binding obligations, or consequences for inaction, the Dialogue Model risks becoming nothing more than a diplomatic brush-off.

This is the core critique: we don’t need a new law that simply rebrands what already exists. We need a system that listens - and acts. If previous avenues for “dialogue” have been ignored, dismissive, or lost in bureaucratic fog, then calling it a Dialogue Model doesn’t solve the problem; it just applies a shiny label to the same old inaction.

Take for example the real case of Ivan Barton, a 92 yo gentleman who was wrongfully incarcerated by a hillside hospital in South Australia for some 6 months. During that time, he was also locked away in a nursing home, contrary to his expressed wishes. The hospital took out Guardianship proceedings against him for no other reason than the fact that his own family had abandoned him - insufficient grounds to find anyone mentally incompetent. However, to make the application for Guardianship stick, the hospital had to fabricate a diagnosis of dementia and mental incompetence.



Despite laws in SA demanding that a person is presumed to have mental capacity, this didn’t stop SACAT from ignoring this presumption and proceeding to issue Orders rendering him mentally incompetent. Although those Orders were eventually overturned, the Orders were improperly acquired from the outset. But this is only the beginning of Ivan’s story…

The Case the Public Isn’t Allowed to Hear - When “Human Rights Dialogue” Silences the Human

The promise was “dialogue.” The reality was silence.

South Australia has proudly put forward the idea of a Dialogue Model for human rights - a framework where breaches of rights are not buried in court battles, but surfaced through constructive exchange between citizens, institutions, and Parliament.

In theory, it’s thoughtful. Modern. Collaborative. In practice - it works like a gag.

Ivan wanted one simple thing - to speak publicly about how the system maltreated him and to find a journalist or writer who would tell his story, in his own words.

Instead, the system spoke over him, for him, and about him while preventing his story from entering public view.

A man, not a file number, asked to speak - and the answer was “confidentiality”.



Ivan, fiercely independent and proudly unconventional, wanted his experience known.

He said so - repeatedly.

He did not request privacy.

He did not seek anonymity.

He did not fear public knowledge - he feared being silenced!

Yet Confidentiality Orders were imposed, restricting publication or disclosure of proceedings and evidence.

The stated justification?

That his advocate - an outspoken critic of government overreach and unlawful and unethical guardianship practices - might allegedly publish confidential material regarding Ivan’s medical records.

Except there were several problems:

There was no evidence of confidential medical information ever being published concerning any person; least of all Mr Barton.

There was no pattern of misconduct or breach of any previous Orders to support such a prohibition or breaches of confidentiality.

There was the false claim that his advocate had published confidential details of a “former protected person”, even though the person was never “protected” by any Guardianship Orders whatsoever - not even by Interim Orders requiring supression or non-publication!

There was only criticism - sharp, outspoken, inconvenient criticism - of SACAT and the Crown.

The Orders may have been framed as “protection”, but their effect was protection - of the institution!

But that wasn’t all the Crown did to silence Mr Barton. Those improperly imposed “Confidentiality Orders” were put under the special category of a “Prescribed Order” - one that allegedly even SACAT cannot overturn at Internal Review.



Of course, the Model Litigant rules would mandate that SACAT (a.k.a., “the Crown”) would necessarily intervene to provide an immediate remedy and restoration of Mr Barton’s human rights, as would a Dialogue Model, if there was goodwill and good ethics in operation. However, Mr Barton’s case proves there is no goodwill and there are no ethical standards to be applied.



The Orders were imposed against a person who was no longer “protected” or deemed mentally incompetent, ensuring that the only person capable of telling his story - a first-hand witness - could never share it with the world. The one person able to articulate his experience, distil a complex sequence of events into a human-interest narrative, and corroborate his account was prohibited from advocating for him.

The Orders were weaponised to silence the only person capable of exposing what was done to him. The single witness who lived it, saw it, documented it, and could translate his ordeal into a story the public could understand was gagged. The one voice able to hold power to account was forcibly shut down. This wasn’t protection - it was containment. It wasn’t dignity - it was control. And it ensured that the truth, once again, served the State, not the citizen.

If a Human Rights Act was in operation today, we would still be reliant on the same human rights offenders in Mr Barton’s case to suddenly engage in “dialogue”.

When the State is shielded from scrutiny, the public is denied the truth

The official narrative is that confidentiality in guardianship exists to protect vulnerable people. But confidentiality in this context shielded government processes, improper and unlawful decision-making, and official misconduct from public accountability - precisely the opposite of what a modern human rights model claims to stand for.

If a system can remove a person’s autonomy and simultaneously restrict the ability of that person to speak about it - what safeguards remain?

If confidentiality can be triggered by criticism rather than risk - is it still protection, or is it a defensive reflex?

If transparency is treated as threat rather than public duty, “dialogue” is just the PR gloss painted over a more familiar machinery: silencing, containment and reputational management.

The Human Rights Irony - “Dialogue” Without a Voice

The Dialogue Model is built on the premise that rights are corrected through communication - not adversarial litigation.

But dialogue only works if all parties can speak.

In Ivan’s case, one party - the State - retained full voice:

It could file applications.

It could bring in an army of over 15 people on the State’s payroll.

It could make submissions.

It could present its narrative of events.

It could lie and breach every Code of Conduct and Ethics and Model Litigant rules.

It could act on its preferred version of Ivan’s capacity, autonomy, and fate.

The other party - the person - was denied the right to publicly respond, recount, or report.

A one-way conversation is not dialogue. It is directive. A system that removes agency and prevents the public from knowing it has removed agency is not engaging in dialogue - it is curating perception.

If the public cannot know, Parliament cannot know - and the Model collapses, but that is SACAT’s primary objective. Nor is it the first time that SACAT has condemned, persecuted or punished a party that has availed itself to the “dialogue” and advocacy of an MP’s office - a human right in itself!



SACAT has protested the right of an interested party even for exercising their democratic right to civic participation by having Questions on Notice raised between the person’s MP/MLC and Attorney General.

The Dialogue Model claims that when issues arise, Parliament becomes the audience, but how does Parliament become informed when confidentiality cloaks the exact circumstances that demonstrate abuse?

If the only people allowed to know what happened are the decision-makers and the decision-takers, then dialogue is replaced by a sealed loop of administrative self-affirmation. Reform cannot fix what reform cannot see. And the public cannot pressure Parliament about a problem the public isn’t permitted to know exists.

This is the uncomfortable truth the Dialogue Model must confront.

Human rights do not exist because a government announces they do.

They exist because the people affected can:

Speak

Publish

Protest

Challenge

Organise

Inform others

Tell their story.

The question now is not whether the State acted within the statute. The question is far more confronting: Can a human rights model claim legitimacy while simultaneously restricting the human right to speak about human rights abuses?

In Ivan’s case - the person wanted transparency and personal vindication. The institution did not. And the institution won.

If the Dialogue Model cannot withstand public reporting about its failures, then it is not a human rights model. It is a narrative management model.

Ivan’s case proves that the people most impacted by the system are not yet the authors of their own story. Until they are, dialogue is not achieved. It is merely claimed.

The measure of human rights protection isn’t found in whether institutions talk about the issues - it’s in whether they do something about them, especially for those who are least able to demand it themselves.