There is a precise clinical and administrative art to erasing an adult citizen’s civil liberties, especially where one NDIS service provider refuses to relinquish a potentially lucrative contract to another. It does not happen overnight. It requires month after month of strategic isolation, the calculated stripping of familial support networks, the deliberate withholding of essential services, and a technique we call “framing.” If you paint a vulnerable, traumatized young person as chronically unstable, financially incompetent, and entirely unmanageable for long enough, the state machinery will eventually stop looking at the evidence and simply hand over the keys to his life.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, that pipeline achieved its ultimate goal.

Firstly, almost no-one knows that BY LAW - victims being funnelled into South Australia’s guardianship system DO NOT have a legal right to know why they are being subjected to guardianship orders. The victim has absolutely no right to know what evidence is being used against them, or whether it can even stand up to legal scrutiny. In fact, in the cases I have researched, none was even tabled. Invariably, urgent orders are acquired through secrecy and deception. Just ask Chantelle and Mrs Mari, both who got the same swift “justice” by ambush - no lawyer, no advocate, no friend, no medical practitioners to swear on their own evidence, no-one to cross examine, not even the right of a second opinion! Accused, without a right of defence!

In an urgent, ex parte, telephone hearing before resident corruptocrat, Member Joanna Richardson, of the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (SACAT) placed 21-year-old NDIS participant Tanya Morrison under an emergency Guardianship Order with Special Powers, handing total control over his residence and healthcare to the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA). Tanya was not there. He did not even know the hearing was taking place. Although SACAT claims to have called Tanya, anyone who knows him knows he will not communicate by phone because of his sensory disabilities. His preferred method of communication is text, or through an advocate. Tanya’s advocates were not contacted - NONE OF THEM - not even his beloved grandparents, known to the Applicant!



At this point I might speculate that this was done because Member Richardson’s sole objective was to keep Tanya from exercising his right to use my NDIS Support Coordination services, as this was not our first encounter, but I digress….

And in the official, certified written order released by SACAT, the Tribunal stamped a glaring, verifiable fabrication directly onto the permanent judicial record:

“The Tribunal tried to call Ksenija Kristo but she did not answer her telephone.”

This was an outright lie. Independent director of Share and Care Services, Ms Ksenija Kristo’s phone did not ring. No missed call occurred. No voicemail or text message was left. While the predatory corporate providers who engineered this crisis (NDIS registered provider, Total Trap Set Support Services (TTSSS)) sat safely on the only side that had any voice, the independent advocates who had protected Tanya for five years were intentionally blacked out. TTSSS even had SAPOL as a party - having lied to the Sergeant in a reverse-chronology. This stitch-up was more beautiful than a medieval silk tapestry, but more on that later…

The Secret Order: Apprehended Bias on the Bench

We need to talk about why this urgent order was acquired in total secrecy. This was not a sudden clinical emergency; it was a tactical legal ambush. We believe the urgent order was processed behind closed doors because Ksenija and I have locked horns with Tribunal Member J. Richardson many times before.

Member Richardson is deeply hostile to Ksenija and me having anything to do with the clients we support. She has a serious, unmanaged conflict of interest regarding our NDIS services and should never have touched this file. By keeping the hearing entirely ex parte, TTSSS and Member Richardson ensured that this emergency order would “gazump” and completely scuttle the comprehensive, evidence-backed briefs scheduled to be openly debated at the full hearing on June 4, 2026.

Member Richardson must be formally recused. Furthermore, the Adult Safeguarding Unit (ASU) and the OPA have no genuine business to be involved here. This is an inter-provider commercial dispute involving an NDIS entity (TTSSS) that voluntarily terminated its own services, and it has absolutely nothing to do with Tanya’s capacity to choose his home or his advocates.

Tanya’s challenging behaviours are his long-standing baseline and nothing out of the ordinary. This baseline is exactly what his high-intensity NDIS package is structurally funded to address, support, and manage! Everything we have done was to avoid the very outcomes the NDIA Delegate and Planner orchestrated to script - housing displacement, immediate risk of state guardianship, risk of incarceration, disrupted therapeutic linkages, and absolute lack of continuity of care.

To quote abolitionist Frederick Douglass: “We whip them till they cry, then we whip them for crying!” The bureaucracy breaks a participant down, and then uses his reaction to that trauma to strip him of his human rights.

The Blueprint of Isolation (2024)

To frame an NDIS participant, you must first clear the room of anyone who takes notes or demands financial accountability. This was the task of the NDIA senior officials, operating with the mandate of removing as many people off the scheme as possible, at all costs! The political agenda has been to ignore “red flags” and according to script, they ignored Tanya’s “red flags” too!



Make no mistake, the decision to persecute and isolate Tanya and his support networks was deeply political as it was personal.

Throughout 2024, Tanya’s NDIA Senior Complex Planner and Delegates laid the groundwork for this capture. When Tanya’s grandfather, Mark Langton, stood as his active Centrelink and NDIS Plan Nominee, competently organizing legal aid and providing daily domestic stability, the agency went to war with the family setting a nice trap they didn’t see coming.

The Planner and Delegate blocked the grandparents’ incoming emails, refused to provide statements of reasons for plan cuts, and filed internal back-end system notes falsely characterizing the elderly couple as “fragile” and “unable to handle complexity.” Why? Because the family and independent advocate Ksenija Kristo were actively tracking a massive internal anomalies including $150,000 in plan funding that had vanished within a seven-day window.

To bury the planning errors, the planners executed unauthorized “wrongful service bookings” to lock Tanya’s funds into agency-favoured corporate entities. They went so far as to issue written notifications to external providers falsely claiming that Tanya was “legally prohibited” from communicating with his preferred provider, Share and Care Services. No such court order existed. It was an institutional fabrication designed to split Tanya from his support network.

By March 2025, through administrative pressure and false promises, NDIA delegates coerced Tanya into withdrawing his active Administrative Review Tribunal (ART) application, promising his needs would be met outside the courts. That broken promise resulted in a humanitarian disaster: over the next 14 months, isolated from his family, Tanya was cycled through no fewer than 10 separate transient accommodations and emergency placements, setting the stage for his total capture.

The TTSSS “Whole-of-Life” Capture & Clinical Manipulation

In early 2026, a registered NDIS provider (TTSSS) stepped into the vacuum. Within weeks, TTSSS established an unmanaged corporate loop: they held his Supported Independent Living (SIL) frontline roster, his Support Coordination contract (Violet), his Community Participation contract, and his Specialist Behaviour Support contract (Stevie). The provider referred Tanya to itself, authorized its own billing hours, and cross-subsidized its own commercial branches out of Tanya’s plan.

The “framing” now shifted into high clinical gear, built entirely on the extraction of NDIS-funded reports used for an ulterior legal motive without informed consent:

The Ghost Assessment: On February 26, 2026, Stevie drafted a “Comprehensive Mental Health Assessment” while Tanya was locked behind his bedroom door, shouting for providers to leave. Despite zero direct visual contact, Stevie formulated a clinical presentation and risk profile, charging public funds for a document compiled without consent. The Psychological Report Tampering: On May 15, we discovered that Stevie directly approached a private psychologist engaged by the grandparents for a completely separate matter - and pre-filled his report template with TTSSS’s unverified corporate allegations. The report contained fabrications, such as claiming Compliance Manager Brenda “regularly accompanies” Tanya, when Brenda had only known Tanya for a few weeks. This private psychological report was weaponized without informed consent. Convenient Misdiagnosis: TTSSS has relied on a highly convenient narrative of an “intellectual disability.” Let us be entirely clear: no formal clinical diagnosis of an intellectual disability has ever been made by any qualified medical practitioner of which the family or long-term supports are aware. Rather, he was diagnosed with a Borderline Intellectual Disability, scoring 73 on the WAIS-IV scale. The Fabricated Arrears: TTSSS moved Tanya into a “robust” SDA property. When the providers failed to properly link his automated Centrelink Centrepay deductions for 22 days, TTSSS weaponized their own administrative lag, falsely screaming to authorities that Tanya was “financially incompetent” and behind in rent. In reality, Tanya’s bank ledgers prove his rent was continuous and never cancelled.

The Retaliatory Trap & The Coerced Signature

On April 7, 2026, Tanya broke his isolation, contacted Ms Ksenija Kristo via SMS, and legally appointed myself as his independent Support Coordinator. The corporate reaction was swift professional sabotage.

During an all-agency case meeting on April 16, when we exposed TTSSS’s overlapping conflicts, Stevie became verbally aggressive, shouting at Tanya’s grandparents. Realizing her billing apparatus was exposed, Stevie commanded her staff to immediately remove her title as “Founder” from the corporate website and signature blocks.

Exactly seven days later, on April 23, TTSSS filed its urgent application with SACAT. On that exact same day, TTSSS issued a formal notice to completely abandon all SIL frontline staffing, effective May 21 at 9:00 AM - leaving Tanya unsupported the exact week his plan was set to expire.

But the provider kept working behind the scenes to lock down revenue. On April 30, while actively telling SACAT that Tanya was entirely incompetent, Violet and Stevie cornered Tanya without his family present. TTSSS withheld his mandatory corrections transport, telling him he would face immediate imprisonment under his Good Behaviour Bond for non-attendance unless he signed a brand-new TTSSS Service Agreement. They used the threat of a prison cell to force a coerced signature, then used that signature to tell the SDA provider they had successfully re-established service control, after also threatening Tanya with eviction and homelessness.

Dismantling the Evidentiary Illusion: What Incapacity Looks Like

To justify an emergency order, TTSSS and its compliance shields spent weeks compiling standard lifestyle friction and weaponizing it as clinical evidence of cognitive collapse. Let us be entirely clear: individually, structurally, or collectively, the following operational indicators do not meet the statutory thresholds under the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993 (SA) to establish incapacity, and are formally rejected:

Inadequate NIDS Supports and Resources: A lack of NDIS services or resources is no proper grounds for guardianship orders.

Missed Medical Appointments: This indicates an operational coordination or transport deficit—not an indicator of mental incapacity - especially where service providers actively control or withhold mobility supports to manage compliance.

The Exercise of Consumer Choice: The decision by a participant to terminate a service agreement or transition to alternative NDIS providers constitutes a direct, lawful expression of autonomy and “choice and control” as mandated by Section 4 of the NDIS Act 2013 (Cth). It is not evidence of cognitive decline.

Executive Disorganization: General executive disorganization, transient lifestyle friction, and domestic disorder represent universal human variances. They are situational factors that do not satisfy the strict legal definition of mental cognitive incompetence required to strip an adult citizen of their civil liberties.

Assertive Disengagement from Non-Compliant Entities: The wholesale disengagement from specific service providers operating in flagrant breach of professional boundaries and conflicts of interest is an act of rational self-preservation and boundary-setting. It is entirely distinct from clinical disengagement.

Involvement with the Criminal Justice System: Entry into, or compliance monitoring within, the correctional or judicial system is a legal status and matter of behavioral or socio-environmental history. It does not create an automatic presumption of cognitive or intellectual incapacity.

Substance Use or Chemical Dependency: Maladaptive drug use or chemical dependency are socio-medical conditions. Standing alone, they do not constitute a permanent or structural loss of mental capacity, nor do they legally justify state guardianship.

Transient Emotional Dysregulation and Outbursts: Acute emotional dysregulation and angry reactive outbursts are documented expressions frequently associated with acute stress, institutional trauma, or interpersonal exploitation. To weaponize these common psychological responses to situational distress as clinical proof of generalized intellectual incapacity is a gross clinical mischaracterization.

The Real Danger: Condemned to the Care of Strangers

These urgent orders condemn Tanya to the immediate care of total strangers who do not know his history, operating entirely without his chosen advocates, family, or nominees. By stark contrast, Ksenija and I have known and supported Tanya for over five years and over two years, respectively.

Only independent advocacy is willing to honour Tanya’s rights and wishes to live without the ruthless restrictions the OPA routinely imposes—such as refusing to allow preferred support networks, strictly limiting family visitors, and restricting independent movements. We know from clear professional experience that NDIS participants placed under OPA orders can be abused with no external oversight and no legal recourse. This order places Tanya at extreme, acute risk of unauthorized restrictive practices, forced medication, chemical restraint, and non-consensual medical treatments.

To push this order through without scrutiny, TTSSS Compliance ManagerBrenda explicitly begged the SACAT Registry on April 29 to remove the statutory medical and psychiatric documentation requirements from the current application, using a manufactured narrative of financial crisis to bypass standard legal safeguards.

SACAT took the bait, and Member Richardson completed the script.

The urgent orders executed by SACAT expire on Thursday, June 11, 2026, leading out of a full, substantive hearing listed for June 4, 2026. The individuals who sat on that telephone call believe they have successfully locked down their cash-flow. They are severely mistaken. We have formally submitted this entire brief of evidence to the Minister for Disability, the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, AHPRA, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The hearing is on June 4. We will be in the room, and the truth will not be silenced.

The Definitive Operational Scorecard: Team A vs. Team B

To completely peel back the layer of provider misrepresentation, independent advocates have compiled a functional checklist comparing the true capacity, history, and records of the two competing care teams. When laid bare, it exposes the absolute absurdity of handing a traumatized participant over to an emergency state machinery:

Length of Participant Relationship: Team A (TTSSS / OPA) has known Tanya for a mere 3 months. Team B (Share and Care / Biological Grandparents) has known, housed, and supported him for over 5 consecutive years .

Understanding of Clinical Baseline: Team A lied about Tanya’s baseline behavioural presentations at a time of temporary crisis to paint a picture of sudden mental illness to claim OPA necessity. Team B recognizes that his emotional dysregulation and flares are unchanged, non-acute, and represent his standard behavioural profile - not a sudden cognitive impairment.

Conflicts of Interest & Transparency: Team A actively concealed deeply entrenched commercial conflicts of interest (holding the SC, SIL, Nurse, and Behaviour lines simultaneously) and routinely refuses to hand over case notes or his Behaviour Support Plan to his preferred SIL provider. Team B operates with absolute transparency, has fully opened its business ledgers to external auditing, and voluntarily shared all historic care files.

Familial Cohesion vs. Isolation: Team A systematically works to fracture family ties, holding closed-door meetings to extract disparaging claims and lodging bad-faith Adult Safeguarding alerts against his grandparents. Team B acts with complete family cohesion, paying for private independent assessments and legal representation to build up his familial safety net.

Frontline Duty of Care: Team A has actively left Tanya home alone without shifts covered (evidenced by photographic logs of an empty house during active billing hours). Team B has historically coordinated gender clinics, community mental health access, welfare checks, trauma counselling, and out-of-pocket transportation to shield Tanya from prison.

Housing Stability: Team A used illegal, non-SDA authorized eviction threats as a restrictive measure to force behavioral compliance. Team B has relentlessly advocated for permanent housing tenure and independent living capacity, directly opposing the OPA framework which has previously left Tanya displaced.

The numbers, the history, and the records do not lie. Tanya is not incapacitated; she has been systematically pinned by a system that punishes resistance with a loss of freedom.

Tanya’s story has been reported to NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission, every Federal MP and Senator, SAPOL, Administrative Review Tribunal, AHPRA and other authorities. Let’s see if even anyone answers a single email to trigger an investigation…

If you want to support Tanya’s fight for autonomy against provider capture, please share this article, subscribe to this Substack, and demand an urgent review of Matter 2022/SC005438 from the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.