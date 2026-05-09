In the high-stakes world of the NDIS, we are witnessing the birth of a dangerous new culture: administrative gaslighting. What practitioners and families on the ground clearly identify as major “Red Flags” - unmistakable signs of regression, risk, and crisis - are being systematically reframed by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) and the Quality and Safeguards Commission as functional improvement towards “independence” or “environmental issues”.

This isn’t just a bureaucratic oversight; it is a nurtured culture of negligence that prioritises “Value for Money” over human dignity, effectively planning for cost cutting and file closure rather than the person standing in front of them.





1. The Watchband vs. The Knife: Erasing Self-Harm

Perhaps the most chilling example of this systemic denial is the case of a participant who deliberately self-harmed by cutting her wrist with a knife. Despite the NDIS Provider fulfilling their legal duty by self-reporting this as a critical incident, the response from the NDIS Quality and Safeguards Commission was a masterclass in creative avoidance.

The Commission concluded that the participant had likely sustained the cut from the metal wristband of her watch. By reframing a desperate act of self-harm as a mechanical accident, the Commission didn’t just ignore the risk; they actively erased it. When the body designed to “safeguard” participants chooses to hallucinate excuses for injury, the duty of care isn’t just neglected - it’s annihilated.

2. Incontinence as an “Air Quality” Issue

The case of Anthony Burke (not his real name), a man living with severe, chronic OCD, highlights how the NDIA uses “Functional Inflation” to justify gutting supports. Anthony had his 24/7, 1:1 supports savaged by an alleged “step down model”. No professional had ever recommended any “step down”. That was a lie manufactured by the Delegate and Planner. In fact, every therapeutic professional up to that time had recommended maintaining the 24/7, 1:1 supports.

Instead of following the recommendation of countless therapists, including a Psychologist expert in Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) and OCD and Occupational Therapists, the Planner and Delegate cut Anthony’s budget by half - leaving Anthony only 12hrs/day.



The matter went to the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART). Here an Independent Medical Examination (IME) was ordered.



Upon entry, during an IME visit, a “noticeable urine odour” was reported present throughout the home.

Instead of identifying this as a screaming “Red Flag” demonstrating Anthony’s inability to manage his basic hygiene - and a failure of the reduced support model - the assessor trivialised her finding. The report noted that the odour was “reduced significantly” once windows and doors were opened to “allow the room to air out”.

The Negligence: The Agency treated a symptom of functional collapse and incontinence as a simple environmental problem.

The Reality: Airing out a room doesn’t address the fact that Anthony has regressed to the point of defecating in his backyard.

Functional Paralysis: Treating this as a simple ventilation issue ignores that it took Anthony 54 minutes just to trim his fingernails under supervision; a 6-hour support model is mathematically impossible for someone in this state of “Functional Paralysis”.



Essentially, the IME played the role of a “hired gun”, recommending that Anthony’s supports be reduced by half, to 6hrs/day, because in her opinion Anthony is “independent” in managing his personal care. In making this finding, the IME also ignored evidence that, when left alone, Anthony would not shower for 19 days.

3. The “Mainstream” Dumping Ground

There is a systemic trend where the NDIA ignores materialising risks by categorising them as “mainstream” responsibilities to be handled by other systems. This is a strategic dereliction of duty that leaves the most vulnerable without guardrails.

In Anthony’s case, the Planner and Delegate ignored:

Exploitation and Catfishing: Anthony’s engagement with an online scammer, which led him to sell his car and lose his inheritance, was framed as a “personal preference” rather than a clinical indicator of impaired judgment and vulnerability. Meanwhile, the IME even recommended that gift cards to the catfisher be utilised as an “incentive” to encourage Anthony towards independent living skills.

Institutionalisation: By cutting 24/7, 1:1 support, the Agency ignored the foreseeable trajectory toward hospitalisation (due to starvation), mental health detention or entry into the guardianship system .

The Failure of the “Step-Down”: A “step-down” is a clinical goal, not a mandatory administrative trajectory. When a participant’s functional capacity is demonstrably deteriorating - medication is stopped, hygiene fails, and isolation increases - the adherence to a “template” becomes negligent. In Anthony’s case, there was no “step down”, no measured, no monitored, no graduated reduction in supports. Anthony was outright abandoned!

4. “I like people to move every two years”

The NDIA has an incestuous relationship with the States’ Guardianship systems. Both work hand-in-glove, in a symbiotic relationship, to entrap vulnerable people in an endless loop of homelessness, displacement, dispossession and dysfunction. When one mother complained about her son being shuffled to move home five times in four years, the public advocate informed the parent that she likes her clients to move house every 2 years.

This perverse attitude only speaks to the danger of bureaucrats imposing their own values ahead of the human rights of people with disabilities to enjoy the right to live independently and with the dignity that comes with housing security.

Nevertheless, this hasn’t stopped the same Planner and Delegate as in Anthony’s case leaving one young lady homeless and forced to move accommodation 10 times in 14 months, while she is trafficked between four different service providers, as they double down to get her into guardianship and into a group home, with the constant threat of cutting her off the scheme altogether.

The True Cost of Negligence

The NDIA often argues that these cuts represent “Value for Money”. In reality, this is complete nonsense and a false economy. The cost of an emergency hospital admission or a total breakdown of a living arrangement far exceeds the cost of maintaining stable, evidence-based 1:1 support.

When we ignore the “Red Flags” - the watchbands that are actually knives, and the open windows used to mask a lack of hygiene support - we are witnessing a scheme that has lost its moral compass. We are leaving participants like Anthony to “survive with unmet needs,” which the Agency then reframes and promotes for independence.

Why is the NDIA ignoring “Red Flags”? It is conditioning us towards embracing the Social Impact Bond - a new model for trafficking vulnerable people into State guardianship systems and funnelling victims into group accommodation facilities that will resemble mini-institutions rather than a person’s private home, but that’s a story for another day…



