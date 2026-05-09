Matilda Bawden

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
2d

OMG Matilda, the NDIS has become distinctly Orwellian! Sort of appropriate in a “post-truth world” I suppose.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Matilda Bawden
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matilda Bawden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture