As a Specialist Support Coordinator, my job is to navigate the complex world of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for participants who need intensive support. It’s a role that requires skill, patience, and a very thick skin. My goal is to empower participants, help them engage with therapies, and ensure they are meeting their obligations under the NDIS Act.

But what happens when the very people meant to be “partners” in this process actively sabotage it? I’m talking about Local Area Coordinators (LAC’s) (and in some cases Planners and Delegates) who are increasingly overstepping their authority, interfering in lawful, commercial contracts, and, in doing so, ensuring that the NDIS remains a “tax-payer money pit”.

Take for example, my client, Tahnee. Tahnee has an intellectual disability and lives alone in a Housing Trust home. Tahnee is morbidly obese, can catch public transport independently and can verbally communicate most of her needs quite well.

A few years ago, Tahnee inherited over $80,000 from a relative. She spent the entire inheritance on second-hand dolls and take-aways in about 12 months.

When Tahnee’s NDIS plan was developed, she agreed to several clear goals: exercise and weight loss, learning to cook her own meals, and managing a balanced budget. These are tangible, life-enhancing objectives designed to increase her independence.

Before I became her Support Coordinator, Tahnee had sacked a number of her workers who had challenged her about her prior non-compliance. Yet, for the better part of two years and several Case Conferences during that time, she has consistently refused to work towards any of her goals since then.

Worse, she has failed to attend most of her Occupational Therapy (OT) appointments (missing at 9 out of 10 appointments scheduled), meaning she has no meaningful Functional Capacity Assessment (FCA) to show for nearly two years of support. This lack of engagement means that when her plan is reviewed, her budget will - and should - be savaged, because there is simply no evidence that she is meeting any of her goals. I believe, with possibly no exceptions, that her support workers would agree that NDIS supports for Tahnee have become a total waste of taxpayer funds. She is not benefitting from those services in any meaningful way nor is she working towards overcoming her “functional barriers”, as we call them, for which she receives the NDIS.

To address this concern, my team and I scheduled a significant Case Management conference. The goal was to have a frank and supportive, and likely uncomfortable, discussion with Tahnee about her responsibilities and the real-world consequences of her inaction; some of which could be catastrophic to her in the long-term. Those consequences can (and, in time, will) include Guardianship and Administration, and being forced (even “tricked”) into shared housing (i.e., being placed in a mini-institution, often called Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) or Supported Independent Living (SIL); often staffed by 24/7 supports).

Then, I received an email – the second such email from a Baptcare LAC in just over a month {I hasten to add, I have never had any such comparable communications with any other LAC’s before this}!

The LAC (whom I have never met and with whom I have never discussed any issues of concern regarding my client) informed me that my services were to be terminated and so was a crucial Case Conference planned with Tahnee’s multidisciplinary support team. So, just like that, a critical meeting to discuss therapeutic interventions was to be scuttled.

Let me be clear: a LAC is not authorised to appoint or terminate providers at will. My contractual relationship is with Tahnee, a woman who is perfectly capable of ending a service agreement and, in fact, had done so on many occasions previously. It seems some Baptcare LACs are routinely enjoying abusing their authority to tortiously interfere in the lawful relationships between participants and their providers.

Tahnee is, no doubt, fearful of the uncomfortable discussion our team needs to have with her. She knows she has failed to attend appointments and has been abusing her NDIS budget. Rather than supporting us, as service providers, in this difficult but necessary process, the LAC had chosen to help Tahnee avoid all accountability, effectively sabotaging the hard work of our team of skilled providers.

Instead of undermining our efforts, I would have welcomed the LAC’s attendance at the Case Conference. A proper LAC would urge the participant to communicate their dissatisfaction and work through it, not simply pull the pin at the first sign of discomfort.

Forgetting any work lost, the LAC’s interference in Tahnee’s case alone will probably cost taxpayers a good $100,000+ once I am replaced; as Support Coordinators are notorious for replacing existing service providers with their own (although that should never happen, all too often it does!). However, a new team and another two years will not see Tahnee overcome her functional barriers as she will be free to replace the next team also – with no accountability by anyone!

But this is not an isolated case by any means and I doubt I am the only Support Coordinator or service provider who has been given similar orders.



A month earlier, another Baptcare LAC terminated my contract with a client (we’ll call him Denton), despite my work with him having cost taxpayers at least $2000 by that stage. When I met him, Denton was left in a broken wheelchair unable to safely access his home as NDIA had refused ramps and home modifications. He had been hospitalised with broken legs from falls from his wheelchair! I was appointed, after a desperate call from his faithful Support Worker begging for help for Denton. Initially, I was able to arrange a shower chair but much more work had yet to be done. He was not charged for my services or the cost of a near new shower chair in the weeks before my appointment a fortnight later.

No sooner had I organised an OT FCA and trial of equipment, when the Baptcare LAC (again, with whom I had no prior contact) decided to terminate my contract - with no reason or explanation or, ideally, a planned transition and hand-over. What this means to taxpayers is that my knowledge and experience with Denton was lost and another provider had to start all over again!

In my professional opinion, participants like Denton and Tahnee should be Agency Managed and referred to the Complex Needs Team, however, when our work is unceremoniously and prematurely truncated, there is usually insufficient evidence collated to show either that: their needs are so extremely complex, they need greater resources to support them; or, that their needs simply do not represent “value for money” so as to be of any benefit as “reasonable and necessary”.

The Tortious Interference of LAC’s, Planners and Delegates scuttling the hard work of multidisciplinary NDIS teams isn’t just about one case. This is happening routinely within the NDIS as clients are poached and traded between various service providers (as in Denton’s case) or “changed like underwear” by participants who won’t be held accountable (as in Tahnee’s).

It also highlights a systemic rot within the NDIS framework, where hard work is undermined by officials who should know better.

This is how your money is wasted!

The NDIS is not wasted on the participants who genuinely need it, but on the churn, chaos, and failed outcomes that result when accountability is thrown out the window.