CoS
16h

After progressing through small business to medium to larger and company structures, it became mind boggling the waste, corruption, greed, narcissistic and life consuming functions was not for me. Absolute head shaking stupidity wears an honest human down. Most of these operations are totally artificial based on manipulation and deception in the jail that people built themselves.

Tahnee, like many others, were not enlightened early enough to know about 'the system'.

Good article Matilda.

grahamlyons
1d

What a story, Matilda. Poor Tahnee is not helping herself by her inaction, which is reinforced by the area coordinator’s unjustified and arbitrary termination of your services. Looks like you are too decent, diligent and logical to thrive in the wasteful NDIS milieu.

