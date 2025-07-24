ADELAIDE, SA – A 92-year-old man, Mr. Ivan Barton, has been wrongfully detained in a South Australian hospitals and nursing homes for over four months, according to his advocates, who allege a coordinated effort to strip him of his rights and assets through a misuse of guardianship laws.



Dr. Matilda Bawden, a social worker who has known Mr. Barton for nearly 30 years, is leading the charge against what she describes as an "oppressive, inappropriate, heavy-handed, and abusive" ordeal to free Mr Barton from guardianship.

The situation began after Mr. Barton was admitted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) on March 30, 2025, for gall bladder surgery. Despite being deemed capable of providing informed consent for the procedure, he was subsequently labelled as "mentally incapacitated" and his discharge from the hospital was denied. This assessment was based solely on his squalid living conditions and stories told to medical staff by his family (which also accused him of abuse in the family home) and was not based on any cognitive impairment as his family did not want him to return home. Tragically, Mr Barton’s family members have many complex psychiatric and intellectual disabilities and alcohol issues, and are entirely dysfunctional, but their word has now been weaponised against him.

Dr. Bawden, a friend of Mr Barton’s for almost 30 years, asserts that Mr. Barton is a "very soft-spoken, physically fragile, 92-year-old man with profound deafness," whose cognitive function is largely unchanged from when she first met him. She states that when communicating clearly in a quiet environment, he is "completely able to comprehend conversations on any subject" and remains "highly intelligent, affable, witty and intuitive." After being detained for two months with no prospect of going home, Mr Barton called upon Dr Bawden and another friend to help him get out of detention. “We only became involved after his family showed no intention to enable him to return home or to a place of his own choosing. They didn’t even clean up the property to fix the squalid conditions. Families who care for each other do everything they can to have a loved one returned to their care by engaging with other professionals, asking for help, working with practitioners and service providers to overcome financial, logistical and other challenges towards independence, but Mr Barton’s family would scarcely return a call about even getting a My Aged Care (MAC) assessment completed to secure his in-home supports.

“No assessment had even been lodged because there was no intention by his family or SA Health to set Mr Barton free or support his right to live independently in the community. Instead they shoved him in a nursing home on the pretence of “temporary respite” until he would be move to his own home, but more than four months in, we now see that this isn’t really the plan at all. Mr Barton was tricked!”, Dr Bawden said.

This view is supported by other independent medical professionals including a GP and Psychologist who have both assessed Mr. Barton as sufficiently mentally competent to make decisions for himself. In a sworn affidavit, one GP stated there was "nothing in his behaviour, speech or demeanour that would indicate a lack of capacity", while Dr Bawden describes his presentation as “baseline” and showing no cognitive incapacity.

The application for guardianship was initiated by Mt Barker Hospital social worker, Ms. Monica Irizarry, where Mr. Barton was transferred from the Royal Adelaide Hospital. Mr. Barton's supporters claim this application is based on flimsy evidence, including a "likely Alzheimer's" suggestion from a geriatrician after a single assessment made in the first ten days following infection and surgery; which was later propped up by hearsay and little more than speculation such as “excessively handling his mobile phone” and “forgetting to turn off a hose on one occasion”.

A central point of contention is the hospital's contradictory assessment of Mr. Barton's capacity. Advocates point out the inconsistency in Mr Barton being deemed competent enough to consent to major surgery, only to be considered incompetent to manage his own affairs immediately after his full recovery. This challenge to his autonomy is further undermined by claims that further purported cognitive assessments, were conducted without his informed consent, raising serious questions about the lack of due process and, worse still, entrapment.

Compounding the issue is the alleged family conflict, with supporters accusing the family of abandoning Mr. Barton and exploiting the situation to place him in a nursing home for their own convenience. Consequently, Mr. Barton himself has explicitly stated he does not wish for any of his family members to be appointed as his guardians, yet SACAT still went ahead to appoint a family member as a temporary guardian who had no interest in honouring his father’s wishes not to be placed in a nursing home. As soon as the son was appointed, Mr Barton was placed in a nursing home with not end date and no alternative to live out his years independently with people who actually care for him.

Dr. Bawden also claims her proactive offers to arrange suitable alternative accommodation and support for Mr. Barton have been ignored by the hospital, effectively suppressing less restrictive options that would honour his wishes. Ultimately, his advocates argue that Mr Barton’s detention is based on the invalid grounds of his squalid living conditions—a lifelong issue for the entire family—rather than any legitimate evidence of a recent decline in Mr Barton’s own capacity.

‘“Squalor” is not a sufficient reason to strip someone of their human rights, when the person in fact needs personal care and domestic supports, which can be readily provided without the indignity of any guardianship orders or State interventions’ Dr Bawden said. “If squalid living conditions are a legitimate reason to deprive a person of their human rights, liberties and freedoms, the entire family living in the house now should be placed under identical Orders!” Dr Bawden said.

Mr. Barton himself has expressed his distress, stating, "SACAT is a ruse. Fancy taking these proceedings against me. It's amoral & conflicts with all of the other legal principles [which should apply]." Although Mr Barton appointed his trusted friends Dr. Bawden and Mr. Mark Bourne, to act on his behalf through a valid Enduring Power of Attorney (EPOA) and Advanced Care Directive (ACD), this has been challenged through the use of trickery and a reverse-chronology. During questioning at SACAT, Mr Barton was not given the time to understand what was being asked of him or to be reminded of specific events with gradual, gentle prompts. For example, Mr Barton was asked whether he remembers signing the “Enduring Powers of Attorney” and “Advanced Care Directive” forms, but Mr Barton could not specifically recall the names of the forms and was naturally confused about what they meant - titles which even many health service professionals cannot instantly recall, articulate or roll off the tongue, however, had Mr Barton been asked whether he recalled signing documents at a particular time and place to empower anyone to manage his own affairs and who he wanted to be his lawful guardians and carers in the event of such a need, he would have stated very clearly that he trusted both Dr Bawden and Mr Mark Bourne to look after his best interests and personal affairs.

What’s more, the SACAT didn’t even first establish that Mr Barton lacked any capacity before seeking to override the ACD, but this conveniently creates the perception that Mr Barton needed the State’s paternalistic “protection” from people he’s known for decades. “This is how the State wedges its foot in the door to take over a person’s entire life” Dr Bawden said. “Temporary more often than not becomes permanent, but temporary should be rare and extreme, not the norm and not before clear evidence of incapacity.”

Dr. Bawden has lodged a formal complaint against Mt Barker Hospital, accusing them of "unlawful, unconscionable and irresponsible" actions and "breaches of human rights." She warns that forcing Mr. Barton into a nursing home under State Guardianship would be a "death sentence", just as that suffered by Dr Kathleen Maros who died at the hands of South Australia’s Office of Public Advocate after only six months in State “care” .

If the indignity of being placed under guardianship whilst still having one’s faculties is not enough, Mr Barton has been sent a bill of almost $5,000 for his unlawful incarceration at Mt Barker Hospital and he is now paying for his further incarceration at a hillside nursing home. “If Mr Barton was enjoying a quality of life, one would be less concerned for his welfare and well-being, but the nursing home stinks of faeces, he’s under ‘lock and key”, under constant prying eyes and he’s sleeping on a tiny bed a teenager wouldn’t sleep in, while he watches the clock for an occasional visitor” Dr Bawden said. “Mr Barton used to travel everywhere and attend community and social events all the time. Now he’s not allowed to do that for and by himself.”

This case, and many others like it, raises serious questions about the misapplication of guardianship laws in South Australia and the failure to uphold the rights of the elderly and vulnerable. Mr. Barton's supporters are calling for his immediate release and the implementation of a "least restrictive" plan that respects his wishes, puts him in control of his own affairs and allows him to live his final years in dignity in a place of his own choosing before he meets his untimely death.

Contact: Dr. Matilda Bawden at matildabawden@gmail.com or Mob: 0412 836 685