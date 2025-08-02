Friends and advocates for a 91-year-old man, Ivan Barton, are sounding the alarm after Crown Law deployed no less than twelve state-paid personnel to represent both Mt Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and the Office of the Public Advocate in a concerted legal action to challenge his mental capacity.

The hearing is described by the man’s advocate, Dr Matilda Bawden, as a direct and overwhelming retaliation for a major complaint recently lodged against Mt Barker Hospital for what they term “fraudulent incarceration.”

Advocates argue that this aggressive legal manoeuvre, uniting the hospital and the Public Advocate under Crown Law’s representation, is a clear attempt to “torpedo the case” against the state, which alleges systemic, institutionalised elder abuse. They claim the state’s goal is to have the elderly man declared incompetent, thereby silencing him and derailing the complaint against SA Health.

“This was not a hearing; it was a taxpayer-funded ambush,” said Dr Bawden. “Crown Law came to represent both the hospital which we have accused of elder abuse and the Public Advocate, who is supposed to be independent and should have no active interest in the matter until, and not before, Mr Barton is proven mentally incompetent, yet the man is totally sane and rational. It is a horrifying display of force designed to crush a citizen and torpedo a legitimate complaint. What’s more, Mr Barton’s friend was denied the right to even be present, while Crown Law walked in with at least six of its own.”

A central point of contention is SACAT's issuance of a “Preservation Order,” justified by the claim that the man is “prima facie… vulnerable.” Advocates assert this tactic flagrantly reverses the onus of proof and overrides South Australian law. “The real trickery here is in the language as only vulnerable people get to the SACAT” Dr Bawden said.

The Guardianship and Administration Act 1993 (SA) explicitly states in Section 3(2):

“A person shall be presumed to have full legal capacity unless it is established that the person is incapable of making decisions about his or her own health care, accommodation, or personal affairs.”

“SACAT is bound by law to presume capacity, but instead they are using these ‘Preservation Orders’ as a loophole to seize control and ignore the black letter of the law,” stated Dr Bawden. “The only thing being ‘preserved’ here is the Crown’s ability to silence a victim. They are denying his human right to liberty and autonomy to protect their own nefarious interests. This should be a crime.”

The toxic SACAT culture of entrapment and destruction of the lives of elderly and vulnerable persons by calling it “preservation” and “protection” is now described by some as the “Ratsak Guardianship Principle”. “As Dr Maros’s son, Ammun Luca, explained, it is not the poison in Ratsak that kills vermin. It’s the sweet attractant! The true danger isn't the obvious evil, which would be rejected, but the deceptive benevolence that leads to the vulnerable person’s capture by deception.” Dr Bawden said. “The South Australian Guardianship and Administration Act 1993, the Ageing and Adult Safeguarding Act 1995 and the South Australian Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 2013 are the attractants which fool people into believing they’ll get protection and care. What Mr Barton (and Dr Maros) got is humiliation, isolation, disrespect, disempowerment, patronisation and control as they were stripped of all their human rights. Sadly, neither individual’s human and legal rights were “preserved” ahead of the interests of the Crown Solicitor’s office and they are only two of countless other victims.

The SACAT employs a range of “tricks’ such as the use of “reverse-chronologies” - putting “protection”/ “preservation” orders in place long before an Applicant has to prove any lack of capacity.

Whilst, during a few minutes of open theatre, Member Lester indicated she was not receptive to Crown Law’s request for an adjournment, in the end she gave the Crown an adjournment long enough to incapacitate or even kill Mr Barton. Member Lester even postulated a “conflict of interest” and pretended to admonish the Crown Law representative but, of course, even that was swept aside after a few minutes.

Despite Mr Barton speaking to the so-called “independent” counsel from the Legal Services Commission for over 15 minutes and Member Lester claiming to know and understand Mr Barton’s wishes after a private conversation with Mr Barton, she failed to make sufficient inquiry from those present to show that Mr Barton was mentally incompetent in order to release him from the oppressive orders and systemic capture of a man who should be enjoying his last days on earth in peace and comfort. The adjournment was always going to be granted at Mr Barton’s expense” Dr Bawden said.

Mt Barker Hospital relied upon geriatrician reports from the Royal Adelaide Hospital which even stated “Currently he appears competent…”. That report was withheld from Mr Barton and his advocates at the first hearing when a temporary guardian was appointed. The report from the RAH was written just 2 weeks after surgery when it was noted Mr Barton was “bed-ridden” and unable to walk unaided. The same report relied on Mr Bartons’ poor use of technologies such as mobile, laptop and television remotes. These observations were used to portray Mr Barton as so severely demented that he might have needed guardianship. However, since recovering from surgery, Mr Barton is no longer bed-ridden, can walk without so much as a walking stick and regularly texts and calls his advocates, but despite this, the State of South Australia is now claiming he has made no recovery or improvement.

The situation is made more chilling by several cases cited by the advocates, including the deaths of Dr. Kathleen Maros and another elderly gentleman more recently while under the State’s control. They fear the one-month adjournment granted to the Attorney General’s Department and SA Health is a delay tactic designed to “kill him or render him mentally incompetent by more bogus medical testing.” The Crown Solicitor’s office must now go on a “fishing expedition” to make sure to cover SA Health’s tracks of gross malfeasance and malpractice.

Recognising that he has been captured by the State government, in a note to his friend, the 91-year-old man wrote of his ordeal: “These enemy demons have nothing to offer but more slurp, slurp, slurp of our blood…”.

Advocates are demanding an immediate and independent investigation into the conduct of SACAT, the Attorney-General's Department, and SA Health in this case, calling it a blatant example of criminal elder abuse perpetrated by grossly incompetent and even malevolent public bureaucrats.

Matilda Bawden can be contacted at matildabawden@gmail.com anytime.