Matilda Bawden

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grahamlyons
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I guess that’s an “organ” that won’t be playing Saint-Saens’ 3rd symphony anytime soon…more like his Danse macabre. Pretty poor behaviour by the State to treat a vulnerable older person like this. No doubt this sort of thing is quite common.

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