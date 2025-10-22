Discussion about this post

Leonie Welchman
Oct 22

This article affected me deeply.

The fear & pain this family are likely experiencing every day is alarming. The breathtaking betrayal must feel unbearable to them.

The harm is incalculable, it’s distressing to read & to see, yet we must listen, we must hear & we must react immediately & with humanity.

The government must hear us, surely?!

Is the forever & always “No” from the NDIA’s bureaucracy what Australian taxpayers are actually funding?

I have seen too many good people put through endless loosing situations of systematic failure after failure; for which no one ever takes any responsibility.

Any “mistakes” or “inactions” or “consequences” are seen as “opportunities to learn lessons”, which they usually don’t learn at all. Instead the “victim” learns that in reality they don’t matter very much.

So who is taking responsibility for this inaction & how are they getting away with it?

What is our government actually doing? And is it for our benefit (our disabled, our aged, our youth, our mentally disturbed etc) or is it for the benefit of the apparatchiks?

In my darker moments I think most people would treat their aging dogs with more respect than they treat their fellow human beings.

