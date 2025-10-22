“The NDIS is a rort”, I keep hearing, but the truth is quite different out in the field, and the “black and white” has many shades of grey!

After sustaining countless injuries including gashed heads, cut fingers, bruised ribs and back, and gravel-rashed legs, my client, Mr Peter Illingworth (his real name), has asked me to tell his story, after most of three years trapped in an intolerable and dangerous situation, leaving him unable to live independently or manage his daily living needs, while his wife is at work or visiting their children.

Before he was a case number, Peter was a strong, independent man. He was a husband who loved to cook for his wife, a grandfather who longed to travel in his caravan to visit family, and a mechanic who found joy restoring cars in his shed. But Type 1 Diabetes, a disease he developed in his middle age, has “slowly eaten away at him”. Today, Peter is a 62-year-old bilateral above-knee amputee who is a full-time wheelchair user. He also suffers from vision loss and neuropathy, which causes a loss of sensation in his hands.

Peter wants to feel “useful and worthy again”, but he is trapped. He is not trapped by his disability alone, but by the bureaucratic maze of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) - a system that acknowledges his needs with one hand while denying the solutions with the other. An analysis of his case documents reveals a heartbreaking story of systemic failure, where “reasonable and necessary” has become a cruel barrier to safety and dignity.

As a result of the loss of his legs and personal independence, Peter and Sherrie moved to the country to be able to afford to buy their home, which was unaffordable in the city, after Peter lost his job.

A Fortress for a Home

For Peter, his home in Moonta Bay is not a sanctuary; it’s an obstacle course fraught with danger.

The Ramp: To exit his own home, Peter must navigate a steep, home-made ramp that an Occupational Therapist (OT) has condemned as “not to code” and a “safety hazard”. This ramp ends on a gravel driveway where his wheelchair sinks and gets stuck. His wife and carer, Sherrie, who is 5’2” and weighs only 49kgs, has torn the meniscus in her knee pushing his wheelchair through the gravel.

The Bathroom: His bathroom is so inaccessible that his OT has deemed it “unsafe to use until it is modified”. Peter is forced into dangerous transfers, using the top of the flimsy shower screen to hold his weight as he swings his body over a 100mm lip. He has already had multiple falls, resulting in bruising to his back and ribs. As Sherrie states, “You have no idea how it feels to hear a crash in... the bathroom, and not be able to assist, and to fear the extent of his injuries”.

The Kitchen: Peter, who used to enjoy cooking, cannot safely use his kitchen. The benchtops are too high, and the walk-in pantry is too narrow for his wheelchair. An attempt to use the stovetop was deemed unsafe by his OT.

The Wall of “No”

They say that for bureaucracies there is ‘No power in “Yes”’, but the solutions are clear and have been professionally recommended by Peter’s OT, Sandra Moyo of Zuva Allied Health (which has already provided considerable services for free!). He needs home modifications to create safe access, a functional bathroom, a usable kitchen and he needs vehicle modifications to allow him to work and travel with dignity. Ordinarily, this wouldn’t be a “big ask”, since the cost of paid personal carers over a few years would far exceed the cost of the required resources, yet the NDIA’s response has been a consistent and bewildering “no” to literally everything – even down to the design of the ramp and landing pad.

Despite a deluge of professional reports, pictures and videos, on July 28, 2025, Peter received a new NDIS plan, but NONE of the key supports were included. The agency’s reasoning demonstrates a stunning disconnect from Peter’s reality:

On Home and Yard Modifications: The NDIA rejected funding for concreting and other access modifications, stating “the provision of carparking is not disability related and is a daily living cost that is incurred by any homeowner”. A report rebuked this logic, stating, “That is akin to saying that bathroom and kitchen modifications are not disability related... ‘Any other homeowner’ would not likely be a double amputee in a wheelchair!”.

On Kitchen Modifications: The NDIA claimed there was “insufficient evidence” that a modified kitchen would increase Peter’s independence or be safe. This ignores that the plans were designed by a qualified OT in consultation with builders. The agency’s “cost-effective” alternative? A portable bench on wheels and an air fryer —a suggestion that adds “another level of risk and inconvenience” in a space already too small.

On Vehicle Modifications: This request was denied because it was not deemed “value for money”. For Peter, who does casual work as a pilot driver, this isn’t about luxury; it’s about survival. Without an accessible van, he is forced to sleep and use a portable toilet in the back of his ute when travelling for work—an arrangement his OT describes as “unsafe, undignified, and not sustainable”.

The Human Cost of Bureaucracy

These denials are not just entries on a form; they have a devastating human cost. What has been spent on professional reports by now would have paid for the vehicle modifications alone and given Peter his life back by being able to work, earn an income and even pay taxes.

Sherrie is at her breaking point. She has injured herself providing physical support and delayed her own essential surgeries for breast cancer and bunion correction because she was worried about Peter being alone. A formal assessment of her situation scored her at 75/88 on the Zarit Caregiver Burden scale, indicating a “Severe Burden”.

Peter himself is suffering immensely. He now sees himself as a “useless person” and “feels worthless”. His OT notes that he “self-reports he is depressed” following his amputation and loss of employment. The constant fight with the NDIA has left him struggling with emotional regulation and “emotionally labile and mostly always stressed”.

To add insult to injury, when Peter tried to appeal the NDIA’s decision to the Administrative Review Tribunal (ART), his application was stalled. The reason? The NDIA itself had not completed its own S100 Internal Review, which must happen before the ART can even look at the case. He is trapped in a procedural loop, waiting on the very agency that continues to deny him the support he desperately needs.

We know everything will be rejected in a S100 Review, because the NDIA ALWAYS rejects S100 Reviews as a matter of routine. In over 10 years in this field, I have never had a S100 approved for any client as requested and recommended but, unlike Peter, most other participants can get by or do without until another Review. Peter’s circumstances are such that he doesn’t have the luxury of time to manage without, whilst causing himself personal injuries.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme was created to provide people with disabilities a life of choice, control, and dignity. For Peter Illingworth, it has delivered the opposite. It has become a system of arbitrary denials that ignores professional advice and dismisses profound human suffering. How many falls, how many injuries, and how much despair must one man and his family endure before “reasonable and necessary” finally aligns with safe and humane?

WARNING: The following injuries were sustained on multiple different occasions. Some are too graphic to share.

Peter has gashed his head on too many occasions to count.

Peter has had to repair the side of his home where his wheelchair had broken through the wooden slats