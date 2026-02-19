The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was envisioned as a beacon of social justice, yet it has devolved into a landscape of institutional gaslighting where the line between government accountability and private profit has been intentionally erased. While the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) publicly champions “integrity,” a deeper look into its litigation tactics and outsourced operations reveals a a structural misalignment between delegated authority and public accountability.

Why does it matter? Government has certain social, ethical and moral obligations to its citizens, which charities and corporate bodies do not, especially under beneficent legislation.

Beneficent legislation (also known as “remedial” or “social” legislation) refers to laws enacted by Parliament for the purpose of protecting the public interest, providing a social benefit, or remedying a specific injustice.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme Act 2013 (Cth) is a prime example of beneficent legislation. Its goal isn’t to create a profitable marketplace or a rigid bureaucracy; it is to facilitate the independence and social participation of people with disabilities. Because the intent of beneficent legislation is to do good and bestow a benefit to the most vulnerable, the courts apply a specific rule of interpretation: The Beneficial Construction.

Broad Interpretation: If a section of the NDIS Act is ambiguous, the court must choose the interpretation that most favors the person the law was designed to help (the participant). Rejecting Technicalities: Theoretically, judges are encouraged to look past “black-letter” technicalities (like a Service Agreement) if those technicalities would defeat the underlying purpose of the Act - which is to ensure services are delivered and paid for. Without confidence in the marketplace that providers will be paid for services provided, participants are left vulnerable and at risk of being unable to get help when they may desperately need it (e.g., for fear of not getting paid or a shortage of providers because of a mass exodus from the industry).

In the Magistrates Court of South Australia (CIV-25-011710), a disturbing case of administrative overreach and contractual interference has laid bare the rot at the heart of the NDIS. At the centre of this dispute is a claim for breach of contract and tortious interference against a Mission Australia Local Area Coordinator (LAC) who - acting without lawful authority - instructed a plan manager to block payment for services I had already rendered.

This is not merely an administrative shift; it is a tactical retreat. Despite wielding Ministerial powers delegated by the NDIA, Mission Australia argues it is exempt from Model Litigant obligations because it is a “registered charity”. By day, they manage public funds like a government agency; by night, they hire aggressive legal firms like Hicksons | Hunt & Hunt to hide behind technicalities that the Crown itself is ethically forbidden from using.

The response from the “system” has been a masterclass in obfuscation. The moment I formally challenged the LAC’s misconduct, Mission Australia suddenly became my adversary and a barrier to my access to any sense of justice after being denied payment for services delivered last August 2025. Not only did an LAC tortiously interfere with my client once, but it did so TWICE in just over a month, with TWO clients. This demonstrates a sick culture that is endemic in the scheme, not just the result of a minor administrative anomaly.

Mission Australia claims the moral high ground of a ‘Christian charity’ while simultaneously acting as a cold, bureaucratic obstructionist by attempting to apply a narrow, commercial interpretation to beneficent legislation.



The NDIS Act was designed to provide support, not to provide ‘Partners in the Community’ with legal loopholes to starve providers of their rightfully earned fees. By prioritising technical paperwork over the actual delivery of services, Mission Australia is acting in direct opposition to the very soul of the NDIS Act. So much for “Thou shalt not lie!”.

The Model Litigant Masquerade

At the core of this misconduct is Mission Australia’s refusal to acknowledge its obligation to the taxpayer. While Mission Australia exercises Ministerial powers delegated by the NDIA to manage public funds and participant plans, it simultaneously claims it is exempt from any Model Litigant obligations or standards of practice. Their defence? They are “just a registered charity”.

From there, the “charitable” masquerade gave way to high-priced legal warfare - more than ten times than the value of any damages I was claiming! I was bounced from Mission Australia’s in-house counsel to the aggressive tactics of legal firm Hicksons | Hunt & Hunt. These entities have spent months deploying technicalities that the NDIA itself would never have been permitted to use in open court.

This creates a dangerous “accountability vacuum”. They wield the power of the State to disrupt private contracts and withhold payments; yet they reject the principles of fairness and administrative justice that govern every other arm of the Australian government. For example, Mission Australia spent months demanding discovery of my Service Agreement as a “fishing exercise”, despite an abundance of irrefutable proof of signed Consent Forms, photographs, text messages, emails and witnesses to prove work was done as claimed in invoices. In truth, Service Agreements are not even a legislated requirement for payment, and the NDIA’s own operational practice does not require a written Service Agreement for payment - a fact established by the NDIA’s own Ministerial office in previous payments to providers. So, what was Mission Australia looking for? Any sneaky way out so they wouldn’t have to admit that the LAC failed to act according to best practice principles and with due care for the integrity of the scheme. By insisting on “technical points” that do not reflect actual NDIS policy, these “Partners in the Community” are using taxpayer-funded legal teams to starve providers of payment and confuse the Court.



I don’t see how the integrity of the scheme is preserved when service providers are screwed over by sloppy or negligent work practices by LAC’s, but it is these kinds of deplorable practices which is seeing service providers getting scalped and left out of pocket to the tune of many hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is, therefore, no wonder so many registered providers have sold up as they cannot be viable in a system that cannot give providers assurances of payment where payment is properly due and owing.

Several years ago I worked for two, complex Agency Managed clients for several months. Despite more than three registered providers trying to get me paid, I lost over $11,000. Yes, it was a rough lesson learned the hard way, so now I refuse to work with any Agency Managed clients, but I’m not alone by any means. Many independent providers have learned not to trust the promises and assurances from NDIA planners and delegates that payment will be made, because you can “whistle Dixie” if it isn’t.

One major provider of high quality accommodation services was left “holding the bag of poop” to the tune of $150,000 in unpaid invoices. In the same case, more than four other providers were ripped off by the NDIA for well over $20,000, despite countless promises from the Planner that everyone would be paid and that she was “tracking the budget closely”. I only lost $2000 in that case. It eventually went to the AAT for 3 years before we finally won everything (and more), only for the client to die 6 weeks later. Meanwhile, some providers were never paid and yet, even after I got the NDIA to agree to pay one provider the full outstanding amount for services rendered over 3 years, the NDIA still refused to honour the terms of the Settlement Agreement for many weeks, long after we signed off.

Whilst Mission Australia disputes any obligation to behave as a Model Litigant, it uses its charitable status when it suits; and then corporate status when it suits; and, government status when it suits. In this matter, it denies any obligation for enforcing the standards of work practice we would expect of the NDIA, despite exercising delegated authority from the Minister. In the courtroom, however, the mask comes off: as Mission Australia is happy to act as the government’s hired-gun when blocking payments, but refuses to be the government’s “partner” when it comes to being held accountable for the truth and best practice. Despite evidence during discovery that the LAC and Planner had advised that payment had to be made where services were delivered - a fact not acted upon even after I demanded payment - no such notice was given to me or the Plan Manager in real time when the invoices had to be paid!

It is no coincidence then that The Guardian recently exposed another systemic deception regarding Serco call centres, as the NDIA is increasingly outsourcing its “duty of care” to private contractors who are forced to pretend they are public servants.

This is the blur between the “public and private partnership” promised to us by the World Economic Forum (WEF) - the same WEF that promises an “angry world”! This is the future in which government accountability will be confused and concealed between corporate and private interests.

The Great Pretenders: Outsourcing the Duty of Care

A bombshell exposé has revealed that the “public servants” you speak to on the NDIS helplines are often private contractors forced to live a lie. Workers at Serco, a multi-billion-dollar private contractor, have been issued government email addresses identical to those of public servants, making them indistinguishable to the public, despite vast differences in training, pay and legal obligation. However, take any one of these agents to court to argue a breach of legal rights against any party - participant or service provider - and you will quickly find yourself in “no mans land”, where they will play “jurisdictional ping pong” to exhaust your time, energies and resources - but without any obligations (so they would say!) to conduct their business, as the government would have to as a “Model Litigant” .

Staff report being forced to “pretend” to be public servants while making life-altering decisions on which funding requests are prioritised. These contractors - often underpaid and lacking specialised welfare or disability training - are the ones determining the fate of participants who may be desperate for urgent funds. This is not merely a failure of bureaucracy; it is the outsourcing of a moral duty of care to a for-profit entity that prioritises metrics over human dignity.

“Scheme Integrity” as a Weapon of Harassment

Rather than provide protections and remedy when bad practices are identified, the scheme exacts its vengeance and retribution when providers dare to highlight the distinct lack of “integrity” within it, by deploying the NDIA’s “Scheme Integrity & Compliance” unit as a tool of intimidation.



For example, I recently received a templated, generic, fact-free email accusing my business of alleged “non-compliant claiming” - without providing a single piece of evidence or specific instance, with time, date, place or person of when this alleged fraud was supposed to have been perpetrated. The email didn’t even include the name of the public servant who saw fit to craft the email and push “send”. I am confident this little piece of garbage in - garbage out is no more than retrospective “payback” for me challenging Mission Australia and/or other third parties for non-payment in court.

Systemic abuses, with no emergency STOP brakes

This is no longer just about “administrative errors” or “market efficiency.” It is a systemic violation of human rights which is out of control. When private contractors at Serco or Mission Australia (or others) hide behind government aliases to block funding and interfere with contracts, they are also gambling with the lives of people with disabilities.

The NDIS was meant to be a social contract. Instead, it has become a contractual fraud where the government “outsources its duty of care to contractors” who are untrained, unaccountable, and - by their own admission - forced to lie to the Australian public.

