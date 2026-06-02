Matilda Bawden

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grahamlyons
15h

Extraordinary behaviour from Ms Gale, threatening you with hefty fines for something you could not have done. There is something authoritarian, Orwellian even, about this. And you should have been included in the SACAT hearing, which involved your client. But given the way government is now conducted in this country, I am not surprised.

“How does a person report proceedings they never attended?” Exactly.

“While displaying great enthusiasm for restricting my participation, [Ms Gale] showed remarkably little interest in protecting the rights of the elderly woman and her daughters…”

What is it that these people are so keen to hide?

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