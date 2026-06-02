What happens when the institution charged with protecting people’s freedoms, liberties and legal rights is actively working to restrict them?



On 2 June 2026, I received a letter from the South Australian Public Advocate, Anne Gale, threatening potential action against me for an alleged breach of section 81 of the Guardianship and Administration Act, with a $10,000 and demand I remove the article.



In the interests of transparency, I publish the correspondence in full so that readers may consider it for themselves. The document appears here exactly as received.

By the by, perhaps here is where I should declare, for the record, that I am of perfectly sound mind, I am not paranoid and I am absolutely not suicidal?! Moving on…



Now, getting back to s81, the current authorised version of Section 81 – Prohibition of publication of reports of proceedings of the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993 (SA) provides:

81—Prohibition of publication of reports of proceedings (1) Subject to subsection (2), a person must not publish a report of any proceedings under this Act.

Maximum penalty: $10 000. (2) The body or court before which proceedings under this Act are heard may, on application by a person who it is satisfied has a proper interest in the matter, authorise the publication of a report of those proceedings. (3) A person who publishes a report pursuant to an authorisation given under subsection (2) must not disclose any information in the report that identifies, or could tend to identify, the person to whom the proceedings relate.

Maximum penalty: $10 000.

Looking at Anne Gale’s letter, what immediately jumps out is that the section does not prohibit:

criticism of the guardianship system;

criticism of the OPA;

criticism of SACAT;

discussion of guardianship law or policy;

discussion of state intervention generally.

What it prohibits is the publication of “a report of any proceedings under this Act.”

If the State intends to press its case to the fullest extent, I suspect Crown Law will contend that the battleground lies in the meaning of the phrase:

“a report of any proceedings”

rather than in whether criticism itself is permissible.

That distinction is critical.

The obvious purpose of s 81 is the protection of vulnerable persons.

The section is aimed at preventing:

identification;

humiliation;

exposure of private circumstances;

exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

The purpose is not obviously:

protecting government agencies;

protecting tribunal members;

suppressing criticism;

preventing discussion of public policy.

Where two interpretations are available, courts generally prefer the interpretation that advances the statutory purpose.

A law intended to protect vulnerable people should not be interpreted so broadly that it protects public institutions from scrutiny. If the threshold is:

“If a matter is before SACAT, nobody may publicly discuss it”,

then virtually every controversial guardianship case becomes immune from scrutiny simply because proceedings exist.

That would mean:

The more serious the allegations, the easier it becomes to silence discussion of them.

If it doesn’t skirt the issue, I would expect a court would usually be reluctant to adopt an interpretation producing that result unless Parliament’s intention was crystal clear.

If “reporting” and “criticism” are treated as legally synonymous, the implications would be profound. Such an interpretation would extend far beyond protecting vulnerable individuals from identification or exploitation. It would effectively prohibit meaningful public discussion of guardianship matters altogether.

Under such a construction, law students could not analyse guardianship cases in assignments. Academics could not critique policy. Journalists could not investigate systemic issues. Advocates could not discuss emerging trends. Citizens could not openly debate the exercise of statutory power by SACAT, the Office of the Public Advocate, the Adult Safeguarding Unit or the Attorney-General’s Department.

Indeed, several law students from Flinders University have approached me seeking information about significant guardianship matters, including the campaign for Kiara’s Law. Their challenge has not been finding opinions. Their challenge has been finding reliable, publicly available information of sufficient evidentiary value to analyse these cases critically and rigorously within an academic setting.

That is precisely how a healthy democracy should function. Students, researchers, journalists and citizens should be able to examine the operation of public institutions, identify shortcomings and debate reforms. If the mere existence of proceedings were enough to prohibit discussion, analysis or criticism, then guardianship would become one of the few areas of public administration effectively insulated from meaningful scrutiny.

Parliament should not be presumed to have intended such an extraordinary result.

That’s why, if the concern genuinely was a particular statement, paragraph, factual error, description of evidence, or account of what occurred at the hearing, the letter could have identified the passage complained of. Instead, the letter demands removal of the entire article while not identifying the allegedly offending words.

An obvious factual question that needs to be asked is: “How can a person publish a report of proceedings they did not attend, were not present at, and in which they were afforded no role and have acquired no transcripts or Orders?”.

That is likely to be one of the central issues if the allegation were ever scrutinised.

The allegation by Gale is extraordinary but I think it is safe to say the letter is not about the “protected person” at all, it’s about running cover to protect Member Richardson.

Not because I attended a hearing and reported what occurred.

Not because I published confidential evidence.

Not because I named a protected person.

But because I did none of those things.



Rather, my crime is that in the Substack article I was highly critical of SACAT Member Richardson, but it would be unseemly and improper for Richardson to initiate a complaint and then not immediately recuse herself, so it is far more practical to hand-ball it to the OPA for the appearance of being one step removed from the complaint itself.

The Public Advocate expressly acknowledges that I did not publish the true name of the person concerned. Yet despite that concession, I am accused of publishing a “report” of proceedings and warned of a potential offence carrying a penalty of $10,000.

There is one obvious difficulty.

I was never even present at the hearing.

I was not a party.

I was not called as a witness.

I was not recognised as an interested person.

I was not contacted.

I was not notified.

I was not afforded any role whatsoever.

How exactly, then, does a person report proceedings they never attended?

Coming from a Model Litigant, no less, it is astounding to find that the letter does not identify the specific passage complained of. Of course, had I made an error, I would have corrected it. Had I misunderstood a fact, I would have sincerely apologised. Had I inadvertently identified information protected by law, I would have immediately removed it.

But that is not what has occurred here. This is not a demand for correction. It is not a request for clarification. It is not an invitation to remedy an inadvertent mistake. No, no, no. The concern appears to run far deeper than that. The letter identifies no offending passage, no inaccurate statement, no misquoted evidence and no factual error requiring correction. Instead, it seeks the removal of an entire article critical of the operation of guardianship systems and the conduct of public authorities.

That distinction matters.

In a democratic society, public institutions should welcome scrutiny, not fear it. Transparency is not the enemy of justice. Accountability is not a threat to the rule of law. Public confidence is not strengthened by secrecy.

Yet increasingly, those who raise concerns about systemic guardianship abuses, substitute decision-making, institutionalisation, isolation from family, legal thresholds for stripping a person of their human rights and the erosion of personal autonomy find themselves confronted not with answers, but with warnings.

The tragedy is that the people most affected by these systems are often the least able to defend themselves. They can’t afford a King’s Counsel and Barrister to fight it out at a Full Supreme Court over the course of a year or five, while they listen to the Crown Solicitor make up nonsense to bluff and bamboozle Justices. One of the most frequently regurgitated arguments from the Attorney General’s Department has been “The State doesn’t owe anyone a Duty of Care” - not parent, not child, not a patient, not even a vulnerable person - but that will be another Substack for another day. Nevertheless, I will guarantee Gale knows all too well that the process is the punishment and she will play that to maximum advantage in the “lawfare” tactics she’s trying on here.

Guardianship orders can remove decision-making authority, displace family relationships, curtail personal autonomy and profoundly affect every aspect of a person’s life. Such powers demand the highest levels of scrutiny, transparency and accountability. Instead, criticism itself appears to have become the problem.

When a statutory office entrusted with protecting human rights - which Anne gale told a Parliamentary Committee that the OPA cannot do - responds to public criticism with threats of legal sanction, the community is entitled to ask whether confidentiality provisions are being used to protect vulnerable people or to protect powerful institutions from uncomfortable questions.

That is the debate Anne Gale’s letter has now created and it is a public debate worth having.

It does not identify what information allegedly came from the hearing. It does not identify what evidence, submissions or exchanges before the Tribunal were supposedly reported. It simply asserts a breach and threatens consequences.

That should concern every South Australian.

The issue extends well beyond one guardianship application.

It goes to a broader question: “Can citizens publicly discuss the operation of state power when that power is exercised behind closed doors?”.

Guardianship proceedings are among the most intrusive processes that exist in civil law. The State may remove decision-making authority, restrict autonomy, override family wishes and appoint unaccountable substitute decision-makers over vulnerable people.

Such powers demand scrutiny. They demand accountability. They demand public confidence.

Instead, critics increasingly find themselves confronted by confidentiality provisions, procedural barriers and warnings about what may or may not be said.

The irony is impossible to ignore.

I was not permitted to participate in the proceedings. Yet I am apparently expected to remain silent about them.

I was not regarded as sufficiently interested to be heard, yet I am apparently regarded as sufficiently involved to be threatened.

This is not how accountability works.

The purpose of confidentiality provisions should be to protect vulnerable people from identification and exploitation. It should not be to create a shield around public institutions or to insulate decision-makers from criticism.

Public confidence is not built by suppressing scrutiny.

It is built by confronting it.

If a publication genuinely breaches the law, identify the words.

Identify the passage.

Identify the conduct.

Explain the legal basis.

That is what due process requires.

Threats without particulars achieve something different. They create uncertainty. They create fear. They encourage self-censorship. They send a message that criticism itself may carry consequences. NO DOUBT THIS WAS THE VERY INTENTION OF MS GALE’S LETTER!

In my view, South Australians should be asking whether that is an appropriate use of statutory authority by a public official whose role exists to protect rights and freedoms.

The real question is not whether citizens should be permitted to discuss guardianship.

The real question is whether public institutions have become too comfortable operating beyond meaningful public scrutiny.

Because when watchdogs begin issuing threats to critics, the public is entitled to ask:

“Who watches the watchdog?”.

