When a Human Rights Watchdog Sends Threats: Anne Gale, Section 81 and the Chilling of Public Debate
What happens when the institution charged with protecting people’s freedoms, liberties and legal rights is actively working to restrict them?
On 2 June 2026, I received a letter from the South Australian Public Advocate, Anne Gale, threatening potential action against me for an alleged breach of section 81 of the Guardianship and Administration Act, with a $10,000 and demand I remove the article.
In the interests of transparency, I publish the correspondence in full so that readers may consider it for themselves. The document appears here exactly as received.1
By the by, perhaps here is where I should declare, for the record, that I am of perfectly sound mind, I am not paranoid and I am absolutely not suicidal?! Moving on…
Now, getting back to s81, the current authorised version of Section 81 – Prohibition of publication of reports of proceedings of the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993 (SA) provides:
81—Prohibition of publication of reports of proceedings
(1) Subject to subsection (2), a person must not publish a report of any proceedings under this Act.
Maximum penalty: $10 000.
(2) The body or court before which proceedings under this Act are heard may, on application by a person who it is satisfied has a proper interest in the matter, authorise the publication of a report of those proceedings.
(3) A person who publishes a report pursuant to an authorisation given under subsection (2) must not disclose any information in the report that identifies, or could tend to identify, the person to whom the proceedings relate.
Maximum penalty: $10 000.
Looking at Anne Gale’s letter, what immediately jumps out is that the section does not prohibit:
criticism of the guardianship system;
criticism of the OPA;
criticism of SACAT;
discussion of guardianship law or policy;
discussion of state intervention generally.
What it prohibits is the publication of “a report of any proceedings under this Act.”
If the State intends to press its case to the fullest extent, I suspect Crown Law will contend that the battleground lies in the meaning of the phrase:
“a report of any proceedings”
rather than in whether criticism itself is permissible.
That distinction is critical.
The obvious purpose of s 81 is the protection of vulnerable persons.
The section is aimed at preventing:
identification;
humiliation;
exposure of private circumstances;
exploitation of vulnerable individuals.
The purpose is not obviously:
protecting government agencies;
protecting tribunal members;
suppressing criticism;
preventing discussion of public policy.
Where two interpretations are available, courts generally prefer the interpretation that advances the statutory purpose.
A law intended to protect vulnerable people should not be interpreted so broadly that it protects public institutions from scrutiny. If the threshold is:
“If a matter is before SACAT, nobody may publicly discuss it”,
then virtually every controversial guardianship case becomes immune from scrutiny simply because proceedings exist.
That would mean:
The more serious the allegations, the easier it becomes to silence discussion of them.
If it doesn’t skirt the issue, I would expect a court would usually be reluctant to adopt an interpretation producing that result unless Parliament’s intention was crystal clear.
If “reporting” and “criticism” are treated as legally synonymous, the implications would be profound. Such an interpretation would extend far beyond protecting vulnerable individuals from identification or exploitation. It would effectively prohibit meaningful public discussion of guardianship matters altogether.
Under such a construction, law students could not analyse guardianship cases in assignments. Academics could not critique policy. Journalists could not investigate systemic issues. Advocates could not discuss emerging trends. Citizens could not openly debate the exercise of statutory power by SACAT, the Office of the Public Advocate, the Adult Safeguarding Unit or the Attorney-General’s Department.
Indeed, several law students from Flinders University have approached me seeking information about significant guardianship matters, including the campaign for Kiara’s Law. Their challenge has not been finding opinions. Their challenge has been finding reliable, publicly available information of sufficient evidentiary value to analyse these cases critically and rigorously within an academic setting.
That is precisely how a healthy democracy should function. Students, researchers, journalists and citizens should be able to examine the operation of public institutions, identify shortcomings and debate reforms. If the mere existence of proceedings were enough to prohibit discussion, analysis or criticism, then guardianship would become one of the few areas of public administration effectively insulated from meaningful scrutiny.
Parliament should not be presumed to have intended such an extraordinary result.
That’s why, if the concern genuinely was a particular statement, paragraph, factual error, description of evidence, or account of what occurred at the hearing, the letter could have identified the passage complained of. Instead, the letter demands removal of the entire article while not identifying the allegedly offending words.
An obvious factual question that needs to be asked is: “How can a person publish a report of proceedings they did not attend, were not present at, and in which they were afforded no role and have acquired no transcripts or Orders?”.
That is likely to be one of the central issues if the allegation were ever scrutinised.
The allegation by Gale is extraordinary but I think it is safe to say the letter is not about the “protected person” at all, it’s about running cover to protect Member Richardson.
Not because I attended a hearing and reported what occurred.
Not because I published confidential evidence.
Not because I named a protected person.
But because I did none of those things.
Rather, my crime is that in the Substack article I was highly critical of SACAT Member Richardson, but it would be unseemly and improper for Richardson to initiate a complaint and then not immediately recuse herself, so it is far more practical to hand-ball it to the OPA for the appearance of being one step removed from the complaint itself.
The Public Advocate expressly acknowledges that I did not publish the true name of the person concerned. Yet despite that concession, I am accused of publishing a “report” of proceedings and warned of a potential offence carrying a penalty of $10,000.
There is one obvious difficulty.
I was never even present at the hearing.
I was not a party.
I was not called as a witness.
I was not recognised as an interested person.
I was not contacted.
I was not notified.
I was not afforded any role whatsoever.
How exactly, then, does a person report proceedings they never attended?
Coming from a Model Litigant, no less, it is astounding to find that the letter does not identify the specific passage complained of. Of course, had I made an error, I would have corrected it. Had I misunderstood a fact, I would have sincerely apologised. Had I inadvertently identified information protected by law, I would have immediately removed it.
But that is not what has occurred here. This is not a demand for correction. It is not a request for clarification. It is not an invitation to remedy an inadvertent mistake. No, no, no. The concern appears to run far deeper than that. The letter identifies no offending passage, no inaccurate statement, no misquoted evidence and no factual error requiring correction. Instead, it seeks the removal of an entire article critical of the operation of guardianship systems and the conduct of public authorities.
That distinction matters.
In a democratic society, public institutions should welcome scrutiny, not fear it. Transparency is not the enemy of justice. Accountability is not a threat to the rule of law. Public confidence is not strengthened by secrecy.
Yet increasingly, those who raise concerns about systemic guardianship abuses, substitute decision-making, institutionalisation, isolation from family, legal thresholds for stripping a person of their human rights and the erosion of personal autonomy find themselves confronted not with answers, but with warnings.
The tragedy is that the people most affected by these systems are often the least able to defend themselves. They can’t afford a King’s Counsel and Barrister to fight it out at a Full Supreme Court over the course of a year or five, while they listen to the Crown Solicitor make up nonsense to bluff and bamboozle Justices. One of the most frequently regurgitated arguments from the Attorney General’s Department has been “The State doesn’t owe anyone a Duty of Care” - not parent, not child, not a patient, not even a vulnerable person - but that will be another Substack for another day. Nevertheless, I will guarantee Gale knows all too well that the process is the punishment and she will play that to maximum advantage in the “lawfare” tactics she’s trying on here.
Guardianship orders can remove decision-making authority, displace family relationships, curtail personal autonomy and profoundly affect every aspect of a person’s life. Such powers demand the highest levels of scrutiny, transparency and accountability. Instead, criticism itself appears to have become the problem.
When a statutory office entrusted with protecting human rights - which Anne gale told a Parliamentary Committee that the OPA cannot do - responds to public criticism with threats of legal sanction, the community is entitled to ask whether confidentiality provisions are being used to protect vulnerable people or to protect powerful institutions from uncomfortable questions.
That is the debate Anne Gale’s letter has now created and it is a public debate worth having.
It does not identify what information allegedly came from the hearing. It does not identify what evidence, submissions or exchanges before the Tribunal were supposedly reported. It simply asserts a breach and threatens consequences.
That should concern every South Australian.
The issue extends well beyond one guardianship application.
It goes to a broader question: “Can citizens publicly discuss the operation of state power when that power is exercised behind closed doors?”.
Guardianship proceedings are among the most intrusive processes that exist in civil law. The State may remove decision-making authority, restrict autonomy, override family wishes and appoint unaccountable substitute decision-makers over vulnerable people.2
Such powers demand scrutiny. They demand accountability. They demand public confidence.
Instead, critics increasingly find themselves confronted by confidentiality provisions, procedural barriers and warnings about what may or may not be said.
The irony is impossible to ignore.
I was not permitted to participate in the proceedings. Yet I am apparently expected to remain silent about them.
I was not regarded as sufficiently interested to be heard, yet I am apparently regarded as sufficiently involved to be threatened.
This is not how accountability works.
The purpose of confidentiality provisions should be to protect vulnerable people from identification and exploitation. It should not be to create a shield around public institutions or to insulate decision-makers from criticism.
Public confidence is not built by suppressing scrutiny.
It is built by confronting it.
If a publication genuinely breaches the law, identify the words.
Identify the passage.
Identify the conduct.
Explain the legal basis.
That is what due process requires.
Threats without particulars achieve something different. They create uncertainty. They create fear. They encourage self-censorship. They send a message that criticism itself may carry consequences. NO DOUBT THIS WAS THE VERY INTENTION OF MS GALE’S LETTER!
In my view, South Australians should be asking whether that is an appropriate use of statutory authority by a public official whose role exists to protect rights and freedoms.
The real question is not whether citizens should be permitted to discuss guardianship.
The real question is whether public institutions have become too comfortable operating beyond meaningful public scrutiny.
Because when watchdogs begin issuing threats to critics, the public is entitled to ask:
“Who watches the watchdog?”.
My full response to Gale is reprinted here:
AN OPEN LETTER TO ANNE GALE, PUBLIC ADVOCATE
OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA
2nd June 2026
Dear Ms Gale
In response to your letter dated 2/6/26, it is denied that I have published a report of proceedings within the meaning of section 81 of the Guardianship and Administration Act 1993.
Your letter raises several questions which I believe deserve a public response as it raises many obvious problems.
First, you acknowledge that I did not publish the true name of the protected person.
Second, you allege that I published a report of proceedings.
Third, you threaten consideration of further action should I decline to remove the publication.
There is an obvious problem.
As a threshold matter, I was not a participant in the hearing conducted on 21 May 2026. I was not present at the hearing, was not contacted by SACAT, was not recognised as an interested party, was not provided access to the proceedings, and was not afforded standing with the right of participation. I was not permitted any role whatsoever.
I was apparently not interested enough to be heard, but interested enough to be threatened.
Accordingly, I ask a simple question: “How does a person report proceedings they never attended?”.
Your letter identifies no passage said to constitute a breach. It identifies no statement said to originate from the hearing. It identifies no evidence, submissions or exchanges allegedly reported. It provides no particulars whatsoever. Instead, it offers only a broad assertion of wrongdoing and a reference to a significant financial penalty.
I respectfully suggest that public officials should exercise great caution before threatening citizens with statutory penalties in circumstances where no particulars have been provided.
I also ask you to consider the wider implications. The Office of the Public Advocate is entrusted with substantial powers affecting some of the most vulnerable people in our community. With those powers comes a corresponding obligation to tolerate scrutiny, criticism and public debate.
Indeed, accountability is not a threat to public institutions. It is the foundation of public confidence in them. The community is entitled to discuss guardianship. Families are entitled to discuss guardianship. Advocates are entitled to discuss guardianship. Journalists are entitled to discuss guardianship. Citizens are entitled to discuss guardianship.
The existence of legal proceedings should not automatically extinguish the right to comment upon matters of public administration, public policy and public concern.
Accordingly, it is difficult to comprehend how I could have “reported” proceedings which I neither attended, nor observed, nor read about in any publication or document generated by SACAT.
The publication in question was a commentary article concerning matters of public administration, guardianship practices, NDIS service delivery, and the operation of state agencies. To the extent it refers to the existence of proceedings, any such references were derived from information independently available to me and not from attendance at, observation of, or participation in the hearing itself.
Your correspondence appears to proceed upon the unsupported assumption that any public criticism of a guardianship application automatically constitutes a report of SACAT proceedings. That proposition is legally unsustainable. Section 81 does not create a blanket prohibition on discussion of government conduct, guardianship systems, NDIS providers, or the actions of statutory officers merely because proceedings happen to exist.
Section 81 does not say: “A person must not discuss or debate a guardianship matter.” It does not say: “A person must not criticise the Public Advocate, SACAT or any other employee of the Crown.” It does not say: “A person must not discuss the operation of the guardianship system.”
More fundamentally, the correspondence fails to identify with any precision what specific passage is alleged to constitute a prohibited report, what information is said to have originated from the hearing, or how publication of that material could amount to a contravention of section 81.
The allegation is particularly concerning given that I was excluded entirely from the proceedings of 21 May 2026. It is difficult to reconcile the assertion that I unlawfully reported the hearing with the undisputed fact that I was never permitted to attend, observe, participate in, or receive information from that hearing.
If it is alleged that any specific statement constitutes a breach of section 81, I request that the precise passage be identified together with the factual and legal basis upon which it is contended that the statement represents a report of proceedings rather than lawful commentary upon matters of immense public interest.
Absent such particulars, the letter amounts to little more than an unsupported threat of prosecution directed at a citizen engaging in public discussion concerning the exercise of statutory power.
Your letter appears to assume that any discussion of the case equals discussion of the hearing. Those are not necessarily the same thing. I did not attend the hearing, and my criticism of Member Richardson identifies no passage that allegedly reproduces evidence, submissions, or what occurred before her; although I would contend that would be entirely irrelevant. Accordingly, you have provided no particulars to support your allegations. To that end, please advise what exact words you claim breached s81. That end, I say your correspondence is solely intended to run cover for Member Richardson, however, the GAA 1993 does not protect Member Richardson, nor does it intend to undermine all the critical provisions of the SACAT Act which require proceedings to be public and transparent.
On a final note, the suggestion these matters should be dealt with on 4th June is another abuse of power, opportunity and process as this will only prejudice a vulnerable NDIS participant. It is an abuse of process to hijack my client’s hearing to discuss matters in which you claim to be aggrieved by my conduct, without affording me the right to legal representation or any particulars from yourself to which I can respond before another ambush of my client.
The issues you now claim to be so concerned about are properly dealt with in another forum, openly and transparently.
That stands in stark contrast to your conduct last year, when Member Richardson excluded me from proceedings and removed more than 180 pages of evidence that had been provided to your office. That material demonstrated that an innocent elderly woman had been wrongfully and unlawfully accused and separated from her two daughters as a consequence of a fraud perpetrated by NDIS workers. The sole basis for my exclusion was my refusal to provide an undertaking not to publish matters that were not subject to any valid suppression order, confidentiality order, or other lawful prohibition.
On that occasion, it was you, Ms Gale, who chose to ignore the very laws that ought to have protected that family. While displaying great enthusiasm for restricting my participation, you showed remarkably little interest in protecting the rights of the elderly woman and her daughters, or in fulfilling your own obligations. The family’s rights were disregarded, the evidence was sidelined, and your office facilitated an outcome that should never have occurred.
The present matter bears all the hallmarks of the same approach. Rather than addressing the substantive issues requiring scrutiny, attention is instead diverted towards those who expose them.
It is, regrettably, just another case of “rinse and repeat.” The pattern is now impossible to ignore: scrutiny is reserved for critics, while misconduct by institutions and officials is met with silence, accommodation, or outright protection.
If it is your position that my publication breached section 81, I invite you to identify:
The precise passage complained of;
The specific information alleged to have originated from the hearing;
The legal basis upon which the publication constitutes a report of proceedings;
The basis upon which a person excluded from the hearing could nevertheless be said to have reported it.
These questions are neither hostile nor rhetorical. They go to the heart of transparency, accountability and freedom of public discussion. The powers exercised within guardianship systems are too important to exist beyond public scrutiny.
Yours faithfully
Matilda Bawden
Anne Gale presides over a number of shocking cases in which vulnerable people have sustained horrific and brutal physical injuries, repeated residential displacement, human rights abuses and several even died under her watch, but those cases have so far remain out of the public eye. Cases like that of Dr Kathleen Maros show that her death was totally foreseeable and avoidable. Dr Maros needed protection from the OPA before she was killed in a nursing home, after she was forcibly removed out of her son’s loving care.
Extraordinary behaviour from Ms Gale, threatening you with hefty fines for something you could not have done. There is something authoritarian, Orwellian even, about this. And you should have been included in the SACAT hearing, which involved your client. But given the way government is now conducted in this country, I am not surprised.
“How does a person report proceedings they never attended?” Exactly.
“While displaying great enthusiasm for restricting my participation, [Ms Gale] showed remarkably little interest in protecting the rights of the elderly woman and her daughters…”
What is it that these people are so keen to hide?