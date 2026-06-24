(This Substack is written in response to a deluge of inquiries concerning my article on the Cooper-Kenion family and Chantelle’s story which opened a floodgate of requests for help and advice. My contributions here are NOT LEGAL ADVICE. They are my opinions based on 40 years challenging an unaccountable bureaucracy that destroys natural and blended families, Foster Carers and children alike. My hope is to educate parents on the common mistakes made by many who unwittingly walked this road before. After 40 years in this field, I now have a number of adults who were themselves Wards of the State and I can also share some of their experiences.)



The rule of law exists for the very moment when the State believes it knows best. There are few experiences more frightening than receiving a telephone call or visit from the Department for Child Protection (DCP).

For most parents, the immediate instinct is simple: “Do whatever they ask.”

Friends say it. Family members say it. Lawyers often even say it. “Just cooperate.”

But what does “cooperate” actually mean? Does it mean surrendering your legal rights? Does it mean accepting allegations that have never been explained? Does it mean complying with demands that have no identifiable legal authority? Or does it simply mean acting in your child’s best interests while insisting that the Department acts lawfully?



These are very different propositions.

Let me say from the outset, many parents who honestly and in good faith: opened their homes to these demons; voluntarily signed shoddy “Safety Agreements” (always with no end date!); attended every appointment; did every drug test; attended every parenting course; engaged with enthusiasm to demonstrate their openness and willingness to become model parents, soon enough lived to regret it!



Once they voluntarily gave their consent to unconditional engagement, very few were able to extricate themselves out of their nightmare situation.

"Be you ever so high, the law is above you."

— Thomas Fuller (often quoted in constitutional law)

The Theory: Child Protection Is Not Above the Law

The Department for Child Protection performs one of the most difficult and important functions in government.

Children who are genuinely at risk must be protected. No reasonable person disputes that. What is often forgotten, however, is that the Department itself should be bound by the law. Of course we know that is merely THEORY as the practice shows us time and time again, the laws that protect parents are unenforceable, just like the department’s own policies and procedures. I’d wager a bet 99% of its senior practitioners have never read or studied their Manual of Practice much less enforced it.



The true test of the rule of law is not how the State treats the compliant, but how it exercises power over those who challenge it.

Alas, I have walked through too many child protection cases across four decades to say with absolute certainty that the Youth Court is in the department’s back pocket. All you will likely get is stiff justice, if any at all. No victim, no crime!

But don’t let my cynicism discourage you! Nor should my contempt for unaccountable government bureaucrats send a message that you should be belligerent when you get that dreaded “knock on the door”. Rather, I’d advise you don’t be ignorant. Learn the theory and make them stick to it! Politely and respectfully, “hold their feet to the fire” and demand compliance.

Due process matters most when the State believes its cause is righteous.

Child protection legislation gives the Department significant powers - but not unlimited powers. Those powers must be exercised:

transparently, ethically and with accountability (e.g., Public Sector Codes of Conduct; Social Work Code of Ethics, etc…)

lawfully;

reasonably;

proportionately;

on an evidentiary foundation; and

consistently with the legislation under which they are conferred.

Administrative law exists precisely because Parliament recognised that government agencies exercising coercive powers require legal limits.

No public servant possesses authority simply because they occupy a government office.

The Theory: “Best Interests” Does Not Eliminate Due Process

One of the most frequently repeated phrase in child protection is the “catch all”:

“We’re acting in the child’s best interests.”

That principle is essential, but it is too vague and subjective to serve as a substitute for lawful decision-making. If “best interests” alone justified every action, there would be no need for:

evidence;

procedural fairness;

reasons for decisions;

judicial review;

appeal rights; or

departmental policies.

Instead, best interests should be pursued through lawful, transparent and accountable processes - not in place of them. Moreover, it can NEVER be in the child’s best interests for a practitioner to breach the policies and procedures designed to guide “Best Practice” and “Quality Assurance” in social work practice. I’d argue Quality Assurance is a dirty word within DCP as I have yet to find any practitioner who even knows what that means, much less one that is willing to abide by it.



What you will not find in this State is any court courageous enough to enforce it!

Cooperation Should Never Mean Blind Compliance

Once they get that “knock on the door”, parents are often told they MUST engage with the department by:

allowing home visits;

attend assessments (e.g., Parenting Capacity Assessment);

complete parenting programs;

undertake counselling;

separate from partners;

sign agreements; or

comply with case plans.

Many parents quickly discover that there is a profound difference between law and power.

A social worker may say, “We expect you to...”. A supervisor may say, “You need to...”.

A caseworker may imply that failure to comply demonstrates a lack of insight or cooperation. Challenging the lawful authority of these god-like authoritarians will always be framed as {yes, I can write the script} “escalating conflict”, “heightening the situation” and “being combative”. Yet parents are rarely told a far more important piece of information:

Is this a lawful direction supported by legislation or a court order, or is it simply the Department’s preferred course of action, out of convenience and over-reach?

That distinction matters.

In a society governed by the rule of law, government agencies do not acquire coercive powers merely because their intentions are well meaning. Every significant interference with family life should be capable of being traced to lawful authority, exercised fairly, and justified by evidence.

When that distinction is blurred, parents often feel they have no choice but to comply with every expectation placed upon them - even when they have never been told the allegations against them, the evidence relied upon, or the legal basis for the Department’s demands.

Parents should understand the difference. A simple but important question is:

“Is this a legal requirement, or is it a request?”

If it is a legal requirement, the Department should be able to identify the source of its authority.

If it is voluntary, parents should be told that it is voluntary.

Transparency builds trust. Confusion destroys it.



A citizen should never be expected to surrender their legal rights merely because the request comes from a government department. Genuine cooperation requires informed consent to the process, transparency of decision-making, and accountability for the exercise of statutory power. Without those safeguards, what is described as 'engagement' risks becoming mere acquiescence to executive authority.

The Theory: You Have the Right to Ask Questions

A parent does not become “uncooperative” simply because they ask:

What are the allegations?

What evidence supports them?

What statutory power is being exercised?

Is this request voluntary or compulsory?

What safety concerns have been identified?

Has a proper Safety Plan been developed? (ie., is it well defined, measurable, time limited, allows an exit strategy?)

How can I respond if I do not know the concerns?

What do I have to do to extricate the department out of the life of me and my family?

These are not obstructive questions.

They are questions that any citizen should be entitled to ask when the State proposes to interfere with one of the most fundamental human relationships—the relationship between parent and child.

The Theory: Lawful Ways to Protect Yourself

Parents should not simply walk away from the Department. Nor should they blindly submit to every demand without understanding its legal basis.

Instead, consider taking measured and lawful steps such as:

requesting all concerns in writing (they hate paper trails, unless its a dirty file on you!);

always audio and video record conversations and insist they also do the same (they hate that too!);

asking the Department to identify the legislative authority for significant requests (they will ignore your requests!);

requesting reasons for decisions (yup, they will ignore that too!);

keeping detailed written records of every interaction;

confirming verbal discussions by email;

seeking independent legal advice early (they will threaten you and your lawyer, make no mistake!);

obtaining support from an independent advocate where available;

requesting meetings include support persons or legal representatives where appropriate; and

responding calmly and respectfully while reserving your legal rights.

This approach demonstrates cooperation without surrendering accountability.

The Theory: There Is an Important Difference Between Engagement and Acquiescence

Many parents believe they have only two choices - either comply with everything, or refuse to cooperate - but there is a third option.

Remain engaged. Remain respectful. Remain child-focused. But insist that the Department also fulfils its legal obligations.

Government accountability is not an obstacle to child protection. It is one of its essential safeguards.

The Rule of Law Protects Children Too

Procedural fairness is often portrayed as protecting parents. In reality, it protects children as well. Good decisions depend upon:

accurate information;

transparent reasoning;

meaningful participation;

evidence-based assessments; and

accountability.

When those safeguards are ignored, the risk is not only that parents are treated unfairly. The greater danger is that children may be affected by decisions that are unnecessary, poorly informed or avoidable.

Children deserve better than arbitrary decision-making and so do parents.

Final Thoughts

Parents should never assume that asserting their legal rights is inconsistent with acting in their child’s best interests. The two are not mutually exclusive.

The rule of law exists to ensure that government agencies exercise extraordinary powers with extraordinary care.

Parents should cooperate with lawful child protection processes. Equally, they are entitled to expect that the State will comply with its own legislation, policies and standards of practice. A society committed to protecting children should be equally committed to ensuring that those entrusted with protecting them remain accountable to the law.

Disclaimer: This article provides general information and commentary about administrative law and child protection processes. It is not legal advice. Individual cases depend on their specific facts, the applicable legislation and any court orders. Parents facing child protection intervention should obtain independent legal advice as early as possible.