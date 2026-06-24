Matilda Bawden

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
15h

Well done M.

Isnt an underlying concern the capability of parents subjected to the knock on the door? How do they actually become aware of how they may deal with the bustling bureaucrats?

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CoSToooo's avatar
CoSToooo
16h

Great article! There is a forth option, educating the parents to using ‘the system’ as an absolute, absolute last resort, and that no one wins and both stand to lose everything when using the/their system.

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