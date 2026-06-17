There is a phrase buried in the Department for Child Protection’s response to Henry Cooper and Anna Kenion that should concern every parent in South Australia.

The Department says the parents have allegedly not demonstrated “insight into the concerns that led to removal, along with sustained behavioural change over time.”

At first glance, that sounds entirely reasonable. If children have been removed, surely parents should understand why and demonstrate change.

The problem is that nobody appears willing to answer the most basic question, “What exactly were the concerns that led to removal, and how were the parents supposed to demonstrate they had addressed them?”.

That question should not be controversial. It should be the foundation of every reunification plan. Yet after reviewing thousands of pages of disclosure material, court documents, reports, correspondence and departmental records, one issue emerges again and again: the Department appears remarkably clear about what it believes went wrong, but remarkably vague about what would constitute success.

I will add at this point that I am conflicted. I am a parent and a Social Worker. Dissecting this case causes me to question what is objective and subjective evidence or proof or an indicator of abuse and/or neglect.

For example, my daughter, Grace, is now 33. However, when she was a child (up to about age 9) she would often be covered in horrendous bruises along her shins, thighs and almost the full length of both legs. At home, we never touched her. Yet, I was shocked by the bruising that never seemed to vanish, and I was always waiting for that dreaded knock on my door. If that knock had come, I never would have been able to explain such awful looking injuries and expect to be believed. Grace was a very busy and active child – schoolyard monkey bars, bike riding, roller blading, climbing, dancing, playing chasey, ball sports, rough and tumble with her dad…

Still, I never saw her do anything that should have plausibly caused such bruises on her legs. Nevertheless, Grace was never perturbed, upset or concerned about them herself and she never complained about being hurt by anyone. There was no-one causing harm at school or among her friends. The fact is, I could offer no explanation whatsoever. Luckily for me, she seemed to “grow out of it”.

So, studying this case, I can see how parents could find themselves in the same predicament, and I have to also “check” on my own objectivity and clarity, without dismissing what an institutionalised observer would consider evidence of “cumulative harm”.

After scouring thousands of pages of court transcripts, Case Notes, Safety Plans, emails, text messages, photos and more, and then directly speaking with the parents and interrogating them over several weeks, I am left scratching my head to work out what was the substantive reason for the removal of the children in the first place and what, exactly, could be required of the family for reunification to take place.

From the outset, the Cooper-Kenion house was not what I expected. It was clean and as organised as a house for 6 kids would reasonably be expected, challenging the claims of “squalid” conditions. The house was by no means squalid. Benches were clean and clear. Dining area was functional. Floors were clean and uncluttered. Everything was accessible. Nothing about the home would cause a reasonable person concern and, in my 40 years of experience with families, I can say the Cooper-Kenion family are capable of providing a better quality of life in that home than many of my other clients who never lost their children despite far worse living conditions.



The Safety Plan That Wasn’t

The entire DCP case seems built on shifting sands. The Safety Plans imposed on the family in February 2024 contained relatively straightforward requirements.

The parents were required not to use physical discipline, not to threaten the children, not to discuss the investigation with them, to ensure school attendance, and to permit Departmental access and monitoring. Those requirements were not especially complex. If those were the critical safety concerns, then a reasonable person might expect that reunification planning would involve measurable assessments of those same issues.

Instead, the Department’s later position appears to evolve into a broader and more subjective concept: “insight.”

Insight is one of the most dangerous words in child protection. Not because insight is unimportant, but because it is often undefined.

For example, in another case in which children were forcibly removed by DCP without court orders, at a case conference, the mother was asked to explain in her own words how she thought her mental health problems were adversely impacting on her capacity to care for her children and how she felt she was impeded in that task. The problem? The mother was NEVER diagnosed with any mental health disability. However, when she denied having any mental health disability or issues of concern, she too was accused of allegedly “lacking insight”, despite the practitioner having provided no proof of personal or familial dysfunction or imminent risk much less mental health concerns. Of course, our efforts to get specifics and clarification of evidence was met with hostility and resistance rather than evidence-based practice.

When a parent asks: “What exactly must I do to get my children back?”, the answer should never be: “Demonstrate more insight.” It should be clear, measurable and verifiable:

“Address these specific risks.” (e.g., smacking, throwing objects, name calling or yelling abuse at children)

“Complete these specific tasks.” (e.g., attend GP appointment; undergo weekly drug testing; Make children’s school lunches daily, etc…).

“Demonstrate these specific behaviours.” (e.g., ensure children regularly attend school on time; do not play Pokies during the school week; do not visit known criminals, etc…)

“Maintain these outcomes for this period of time.” (e.g., no complaints from school or neighbours; negative drug test results; regular payment of rent and utilities; children maintain a healthy weight; no police attendances to the property, etc…).

Anything less risks creating a process where the goalposts move indefinitely, as if on quicksand.

Now, at this point I have to say, several expectations placed on the family by DCP raised my eyebrows. For example, “yelling” at a child was an alleged concern. This came about after Anna had spent some four hours cleaning the kids’ bedrooms, only to find the kids going back in after school to make a mess. At that time, one child had video recorded himself in his room while Anna could be heard shouting in the background words to the effect of “When I was your age I wouldn’t have gotten away with not cleaning my room… there would have been consequences…and I wouldn’t have had any privileges”. There was no abuse, derogatory or demeaning name calling or threats of harm to be heard.

On another occasion, Anna raised her voice at one of the children who refused to get out of his school clothes after three days. During the altercation, the child threatened to report his mother to DCP, which by now the child had discovered could be weaponised against his parents. Yet, DCP has seized on these examples of alleged bad parenting.

If “yelling” at our kids is sufficient cause for DCP interventions and a Safety Plan, heaven help us all as parents! You wouldn’t want to come out to a soccer match on a Saturday morning and hear how a coach bellows at the players, or when a ballet teacher provides correction during dance rehearsals. What parent hasn’t even on the odd occasion yelled at, scolded or admonished a child (e.g., “Stop running out on the road”; “Don’t play with matches”; “Don’t hit your brother!”; “Put your shoes on, we are late!”, etc…). Yet this is how low the threshold of concern can be to justify the removal of children.



If anything, these manufactured “concerns” indicate one or more of three things:

1) A broken culture within the department which sees all parents as a risk and threat, first and foremost. 2) A complete lack of parenting skill or experience or basic understanding of child psychology among the practitioners themselves. 3) Dreadful under-education, deskilling and/or ignorance of the Social Work practitioners themselves, especially at the more senior levels where Quality Assurance in Social Work practice doesn’t exist at all.

A Family Drowning in Services

The disclosures paint a picture that is difficult to reconcile with the simplistic narrative often presented in child protection matters.

This was not a family hidden from view.

The family was engaged with schools. Engaged with psychologists. Engaged with NDIS supports. Engaged with support coordinators. Engaged with Safer Family Services. Engaged with health professionals. Engaged with DCP.

The records reveal repeated home visits, meetings, assessments, referrals and interventions.

That raises an obvious question, “If risk was so extreme that removal ultimately became necessary, why were support-based responses preferred for such a lengthy period?”. Conversely, “If support-based interventions were appropriate, what specifically changed to justify the dramatic escalation to removal?”.

The Department’s answer to that question remains difficult to identify from the documentation so it’s reasonable to assume from the sheer lack of documentation and answers that interventions were haphazard, random and, likely, without justification.

If I was forensically analysing this case from a Social Work practice point of view (and I will be!), from the outset I would want clear and concise statements from every professional and practitioner that had ever worked with the family to narrow down why their interventions failed and, retrospectively, what should have been done to make it work.

The Disability Question Nobody Wants to Ask

Perhaps the most uncomfortable feature of the case is the extent to which disability appears woven throughout the family’s story. Autism. Developmental challenges. Mental health concerns. NDIS plans. Occupational therapy. Psychology. Behavioural presentations. Complex support needs.

As a practitioner in the NDIS space, I can categorically say, child protection systems have historically struggled to distinguish between parenting deficits and disability-related challenges and needs, and I have yet to find a DCP practitioner that can even respond appropriately to disability-related needs within a vulnerable family unit.

The distinction absolutely matters because we either throw vulnerable parents under a bus or we build them up and empower them to become the best version of themselves.

A child with autism who struggles emotionally may require support. A parent caring for multiple children with significant developmental needs may require support. A family under immense pressure may require support.

The need for support is not the same thing as “risk”.

Yet throughout Australia there remains a recurring concern that families living with disability are often assessed through a deficit lens rather than a support lens.

The Cooper-Kenion matter raises difficult questions about whether that distinction was sufficiently considered.

The Circular Logic of “Insight”

The Department’s position appears heavily dependent on the concept that the parents have not demonstrated sufficient insight.

But insight can become circular.

If a parent accepts every allegation, they are said to have insight. If a parent disputes allegations, they are said to lack insight. If they challenge the Department’s conclusions, that challenge itself may be cited as evidence of insufficient insight.

The result is a system which seizes on disagreement to indicate pathology.

Parents are no longer assessed on what they do. They are assessed on whether they agree. That is a dangerous place for any statutory system to find itself.

Where Was the Reunification Roadmap?

The most troubling question arising from the material is not whether DCP was right or wrong. Reasonable people can disagree about the evidence. The more troubling question is whether the family was ever provided with a clear and measurable pathway home.

A proper reunification plan should answer four questions:

1. What are the specific risks? 2. What evidence demonstrates those risks? 3. What actions must the parents take? 4. What objective criteria will demonstrate success?

Those questions are neither radical nor controversial. They are fundamental.

Without them, parents are left trying to satisfy a standard they cannot properly identify. Without them, “behavioural change” becomes impossible to measure. Without them, reunification becomes less a process and more an aspiration.

The Real Public Interest Question

The public does not expect child protection authorities to be perfect. Nobody working in this field faces easy decisions. The public does, however, expect transparency, accountability, responsiveness and fairness. If a parent is told they lack insight, they should be shown precisely what insight looks like (e.g., a child must not miss more than one day of school in 10 weeks; a child must have clean clothes for school; etc…). If a parent is told they have not demonstrated behavioural change, they should be shown what behavioural change was expected and how they would demonstrate it without having to guess what the practitioner is expecting.

In addition, it must raise serious concerns to find that from 19th February 2024 to 1st March 2024, there is no information or evidence to show how the department moved from “there were not sufficient grounds to section for removal of the children” to removing all six children under s41.

Furthermore, if a child is removed from their family, there should be a clear, measurable and achievable pathway for swift reunification.

The question arising from the Cooper-Kenion case is not whether the Department acted with good intentions but whether the family was ever given a roadmap they could realistically follow, because if nobody can explain what success looks like, then failure becomes inevitable. It is this failure that then leads the public to view DCP as incompetent, at best, and malevolent, at worst.

In this case, what can be said is that there appear to be serious questions about process, decision-making, reunification planning, and whether the Department’s own stated standards were consistently applied. The absence of a clearly articulated, measurable reunification pathway tied to the specific concerns DCP says justified removal is at the very heart of the injustices faced by this family.

Stay tuned for future instalments in this case, as this is not even a tiny part of the much bigger story which should trouble every parent.