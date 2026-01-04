There is a particular kind of harm that does not announce itself with force. It accumulates quietly, through disbelief, through procedural shortcuts, and through systems that decide who is credible and who is not long before any court is asked to consider the facts.

This is one such story.

It concerns a 39-year-old mother, Chantelle, her son, Connor (now aged 7), and a chain of state actions that span child protection, education, and mental health. Taken individually, each intervention might be explained away as an unfortunate error, misunderstanding, or poor professional judgment. Taken together, they form a pattern that raises serious questions about human rights abuses, failure of due process, and the growing power of government agencies to restructure families without judicial oversight or any right to appeal as these matters never get into a proper court of law in which the rules of evidence matter.

Let me first tell you how I see Chantelle. In another lifetime, had she not been dealt the cards she was given at birth, Chantelle should have been a brilliant stand up comedian! She is insanely funny and spontaneous and her ability to see the absurdity in real life relationships and political situations is insightful and canny. In fact, she often shares a story with others about a particular morning when I had a complete meltdown after she muttered and mumbled under her breath “I don’t know who you are anymore”, just as I was leaving the house one morning. I was so deeply hurt, offended and cut to he quick by this teenager, that I no sooner left the front door, double-backed and gave her a dressing down she would never forget - nor has she let me forget it either; but her retelling the story is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard and she leaves me in tears and laughter every time. Suffice it to say, she got to know me really well that morning, but she also showed me a thing or two about myself.

Chantelle is even-tempered, very loving, very loyal and street-smart. She never went to university and she truanted from high school, but she’s no fool. Chantelle dresses like a bogan but she has a heart of gold and a purpose in life that is only about raising her son to be a happy, well-adjusted young man. Nothing else matters to her - not holidays, clothes, perfume, make up or the trappings sought by most young women.

Chantelle’s life has been shaped by crazy state interventions and intense government scrutiny since childhood. She grew up amid false allegations of satanic ritual abuse which were completely manufactured by her own mother to bolster her case in the Family Court. At the time, it was the longest-running Family Court trial (over 55 days) and hinged on the testimony of a police officer who was having an affair with her mother and who just happened to also be the same officer that also brought false charges of child sexual abuse against the paternal family.

These matters were not trivial. They destroyed Chantelle’s family stability. Nor were they imaginary. They were sufficiently credible to be referenced in parliamentary inquiries, subjected to independent scrutiny, and documented publicly. Chantelle’s case has been referenced in various Parliamentary Committees relating to corrupt child protection practices and dysfunctional Family Court systems, the use of lie detector tests and more. Chantelle actually passed a lie detector test (paid for by The Hon Ann Bressington) to verify her childhood experiences, including being trafficked by her drug-addicted, alcoholic mother. In fact, Chantelle rated 97.3% on the scale of truth. Anything above 70% is considered truthful.

Yet the defining feature of Chantelle’s adulthood has not been what happened to her, but how often her account of it has been doubted.

Nevertheless, Chantelle has always known that this history would one day come back to haunt her.

I have known Chantelle for over 30 years - both personally and professionally. I have known Chantelle since her early childhood, first as her mother’s Social Worker and later as a guardian when her mother developed drug- and alcohol-induced psychosis. Following her mother’s mental breakdown, Chantelle lived with me for several years as a teenager. Over that entire period, when recounting her life experiences, I had never found Chantelle to be dishonest, deceptive, malicious, or motivated to harm others. On the contrary, Chantelle is intelligent, good-humoured, has a very strong sense of justice, and she is profoundly protective of her precious son. Chantelle has been a wonderful mother by any measure.



That context matters, because it explains why what happened next should have raised red flags - not suspicions.[1]

In 2021–2022, Connor commenced schooling at Aldgate Primary School. Problems emerged almost immediately. What should have been a gentle transition into formal education became a source of escalating distress. By the end of Reception, Chantelle was already concerned about schoolyard bullying perpetrated by other boys – both physical and inappropriate, sexualised behaviours. By Year 1, those concerns had intensified to the point where she resolved that Connor would not remain at the school for Year 2.

Parents recognise this pattern instinctively: early warnings reframed as overreaction, parental advocacy mischaracterised as mental instability or neurosis, and legitimate concern treated as inconvenience. When a parent persists, the focus subtly shifts - away from the child’s experience and onto the parent’s credibility.

For Chantelle, that shift was devastatingly familiar.

At various points, when seeking help to address the school bullying, government systems began to respond not to the substance of her concerns, but to the discomfort provoked by her life story. Ultimately, the situation took a toll on her relationship with Connor’s father also, forcing Chantelle to flee an unsafe domestic situation. Naturally, with no housing of her own, she was homeless – living in motel rooms – and that inevitably brought her to the attention of the Department of Child Protection (DCP).

The general timeline from here runs as follows:

o Late August 2025, Chantelle flees the relationship with Connor on the grounds of physical abuse. o By 14th October, 2025, unable to secure affordable housing (amidst a cost-of-living crisis and housing unaffordability), and in sheer desperation, Chantelle posted a Tik Tok video critical of government, judges and ministers. o DCP immediately pounced on Chantelle for the video, rather than offering to hear her concerns or offer assistance with housing options which were at the core of her reason for posting the video. None of the videos posted by Chantelle made any threats to any person or indicate that she would harm herself or her child. Nevertheless, Connor is removed on the same day and never returned despite the alleged 30-day Orders expiring by mid-November – copies of which were denied to Chantelle, and which she could not read, scrutinise or challenge its contents before Connor’s removal! o The DCP file was closed by mid-December, with no further Orders in place to prevent contact, however, by this time a new “status quo” was created and the paternal family have refused Chantelle any contact with Connor – including phone calls since his removal.

Enter, Mt Barker Office of Department of Child Protection (DCP)

The first signs of concerns by DCP resulted in two “welfare checks” in early and mid-September (less than a month after fleeing an abusive relationship) but, ultimately, Connor would be removed on 14/10/25 purportedly due to concerns about Chantelle’s mental health. Despite pleading for evidence of any lawful Orders and proof of the reasons for Connor’s removal, in writing, these were refused on the day other than to suggest that her Tik Tok videos raised concerns about her mental health. The worst of her first Tik Tok indicated her willingness to “spill the beans” on “judges, lawyers, SAPOL…and politicians” who let her down in her childhood because the authorities “went after my son this time... and now you will have to deal with me”.



What makes this story particularly confronting is not that errors occurred. It is that safeguards failed repeatedly, across multiple systems, in predictable ways. A woman with a complex history was treated as inherently unreliable. A child’s educational distress was filtered through assumptions about his mother. Psychiatric authority was used to resolve uncertainty by labelling it as an “illness”. Child protection powers were exercised without the discipline of court oversight.

Rather than investigating whether her experiences were true, DCP professionals increasingly appeared to assume they could not be. This assumption followed her into the mental health system, where disbelief hardened into diagnosis.

Enter, Eastern Community Mental Health

Just days before Connor’s removal, Chantelle was given an “all clear” by Mt Barker Community Mental Health, however, within weeks, Chantelle is contacted by Eastern Community Mental Health (ECMH) for “a chat”. Unwittingly, and naively, Chantelle agreed as she maintained “I have nothing to hide”, however, she was not aware that she was giving consent to a psychiatric evaluation.

That “chat” focussed for an hour about her being an “empath”, as if it were a crime or something to be scorned or pathologised. ECMH demanded an explanation. Chantelle explained that she is very perceptive about people’s feelings and emotions and can pick up when someone is sad, distressed or happy. This is in actual fact true! Chantelle is very, very intuitive and has a lot to do with the relationship she had to endure with her mother! However, this disclosure led the psychiatrist to twist Chantelle’s words to then ask whether she believed she had “special powers”.[2] Chantelle assured the two professionals in question that she has had no “voices in her head” nor does she believe she has “special powers”, but she did reiterate her belief that she is sensitive to people’s feelings. During this meeting it was put to Chantelle that “Parliament” allegedly had concerns about her mental health.

A few weeks later, ECMH again contacted Chantelle to “have a chat”, but this time to regurgitate the earlier line of questioning. After maybe a half hour, she found herself locked up in the RAH Psychiatric ward; still without any reports or documents to explain or justify her detention, other than to suggest that she is “very sick”.

On 10th December 2025, Chantelle was detained under mental health Orders at the Royal Adelaide Hospital, including SACAT proceedings which denied Chantelle the presumption of capacity and without the aid or benefit of competent legal representation and vigorous advocacy.[3] [4]

In the weeks following, Chantelle has not been allowed to email anyone, including politicians or other professionals (including myself) as she was threatened with having her only communication device with the outside world taken away from her. This has also made it impossible for Chantelle to ascertain:

o How to apply for Freedom of Information or Discovery of Documents;[5]

o How to apply to SACAT for urgent review;

o How to communicate with lawyers or advocates to access critical medical reports and Orders;

o How to make formal complaints to relevant regulatory authorities, apply for housing, manage her affairs or make any appeals;

o Accurate timelines for how events unfolded in the lead up to Connors removal and her own incarceration.

Without a means of communicating with her best advocates, Chantelle effectively a prisoner of the State.

Chantelle reports being told by her mental health practitioners that her account of her own life - including verified volunteer work at Parliament House, published references in Quarterly Essay, and her role in establishing a service for children of mentally ill parents - were regarded as “fanciful”, “delusional”, or “fictional”.[6] [7] [8]

It was on that basis alone that she was detained at the Royal Adelaide Hospital and treated for Schizophrenia – a diagnosis which she has never had in her life, and which cannot be substantiated at all. Chantelle had no psychosis, no delusions, no drugs, and no behaviours of concern before having her son taken out of her care and being locked up in a psych ward.

While acknowledging that Chantelle has made some poor decisions and life choices in her younger years, her recent psychiatric diagnosis was applied not because of hallucinations, thought disorder, or psychosis, but because the clinicians did not believe her life story and by now she was making a nuisance of herself when, as a constituent, she sought the help of Ministers and MP’s to address her complex and compounding psychosocial problems, starting with homelessness (due to credible disclosures of DV) and prior schoolyard bullying concerns. Her phone calls and emails to her duly elected community representatives flagged her as a problem to be quashed, rather than a constituent in urgent need of social welfare, housing supports and legal guidance.[9]



This is not merely a clinical dispute. It is a human-rights issue.

Diagnosing a person with a severe, lifelong psychiatric condition because their lived experiences appear implausible to a clinician collapses the distinction between disbelief and pathology. It transforms incredulity into illness and disagreement into diagnosis. When that diagnosis is then used to justify detention, family separation, or loss of autonomy, the consequences are profound.

Equally troubling is the role of child protection authorities in this process. Chantelle reports that family arrangements involving Connor were altered without court orders, without findings of harm, and without judicial scrutiny. Decisions about where a child should live, who should exercise care, and how a family should function were made administratively, not judicially. This is a growing and deeply concerning trend: families restructured by nameless, faceless, bureaucrats in inaccessible, often hostile, government departments, not courts; rights displaced by risk management; due process replaced by the rush to judgement, treatment and outcome.

I have never had cause to believe Chantelle would harm her son – EVER! On the contrary, Chantelle is a devoted and attentive mother whose primary motivation has always been Connor’s safety, happiness, stability and wellbeing. Yet it was Chantelle - not the systems around her - who bore the consequences of suspicion, disbelief, and institutional power and over-reach.

None of this required bad faith or malice. It required only unchecked discretion. Diagnostic assessment made in a vacuum, devoid of any psychosocial context.

This article is not written to sensationalise, nor to attack individual professionals. This story is written not because it is exceptional, but because it is not.

It is written because stories like Chantelle’s do not exist in isolation. They point to structural problems: the erosion of judicial oversight in child protection, the conflation of disbelief with diagnosis in psychiatry, and the quiet expansion of state powers into the most intimate areas of family life.

Connor no longer attends Aldgate Primary School and Chantelle is once again supported by the one professional who has known her across decades, not months, weeks or a few random visits. Plans are now being made - belatedly - for stable housing, NDIS access, and appropriate supports that could have prevented escalation had they been offered earlier.

The unanswered question is not whether Chantelle’s story is unusual. It is how many others are being disbelieved, diagnosed, and divided from their families - not because they are dangerous or unwell, but because their lives do not fit comfortably within bureaucratic imagination.

How many families are being quietly restructured without court orders?

How many people are being diagnosed not because they are unwell, but because they are disbelieved?

How many parents lose credibility the moment their story becomes inconvenient?

These are not rhetorical questions. They are human-rights questions. And they demand answers.

[1] Chantelle did not contact me to tell me of her predicament until 3rd January 2025. Much to my angst, Chantelle wanted to manage her own affairs and felt that she could eventually set things right, however, the situation has escalated to such extent, we now have to “unscramble an egg” since no-one in “the system” will move to provide the kind of complex supports Chantelle needs to extricate herself out of the mess that has been created by indifferent practitioners on the State’s payroll. This is in part the result of my “tough love” approach with her in the past.

[2] Chantelle had no reason to ever claim to have “special powers” for that to even become a topic of discussion or interrogation in a mental health evaluation.

[3] Chantelle was nominally represented by a Legal Aid lawyer who met her only twice, briefly, and with no apparent understanding of the circumstances that had led to her being labelled schizophrenic. During the hearing, the lawyer instructed Chantelle to stay quiet and not speak. She raised no objections to the application, made no protest against Chantelle’s incarceration, and said nothing about the most basic violation of all: that Chantelle had been detained without ever being told the reasons why.

[4] Chantelle was unable to get any information about the reasons for her detention, mod medical reports or evidence of any diagnosis. We say, without those documents, SACAT failed to find any evidence of mental incapacity or functional barriers which would show poor or bad decision-making for herself or her son.

[5] Chantelle was advised she could not apply for Freedom of Information whilst a patient at the hospital, however, without those records, her best advocates cannot make her case.

[6] Chantelle was well known to many MP’s and MLC’s in the 1990’s to late 2010, including Former Premier Jay Wetherill, The Hon Ann Bressington, The Hon Peter Lewis MLC (Former Speaker of the House of Assembly), The Hon Sandra Kanck MLC, Frank Pangallo (not then an MLC) and many others; while she would regularly volunteer her time in the offices of Ann Bressington and Peter Lewis.

[7] All of Chantelle’s claims can be proven true. See attached, a relevant extract about Chantelle’s story published in “Quarterly Essay: Kangaroo Court” by John Hirst, using her then surname (maternal maiden name) De Laine.

[8] Chantelle was quite a spokesperson and mascot for children and youth living with a parent with mental illness. Chantelle was a skilled and vocal advocate, such that she was invited to open the C.O.M.I.C. (Children of Mentally Ill Consumers) service which sought to ensure that children of mentally ill parents within the education system would not be ignored. I was with Chantelle on the day that she was a guest speaker on Nova Radio station 919 and can verify this is fact, not “delusion” or “fantasy” or “fiction” – words Chantelle says have been used to describe the reasons for her being locked up in the RAH.

[9] Chantelle contacted the Women’s Legal Services, but was unable to get help. Her Legal Services Commission (LSC) lawyer was of no help at all.