Matilda Bawden

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Leonie Welchman
15h

Welcome to the world of the QUANGO.

Where no one is ever accountable to anyone for anything, ever.

(As goes the UK (the native land of the Tony Blair QANGO) so will go Australia.)

Your votes & taxes negated & delegated by faceless middle managers, who know what about the reality of disability exactly?

This situation is dreadful for our society, dreadful for those who have clients or love ones affected by these “systems” as it leaves them utterly voiceless & powerless re meaningful advocacy & it’s especially dreadful for the disabled people involved. No choice, no control, no chance of escape.

We need all government employees, public servants, & politicians etc to be accountable for their decisions & their individual & collective actions.

I constantly fear once I’m gone my loved one will be sucked into the State’s maws & be nothing but a helpless observer in his own life.

Great article, you’re asking the right questions & I appreciate that on behalf of those who can’t speak for themselves.

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