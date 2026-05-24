In 2017, as the National Disability Insurance Scheme rolled out across South Australia, the Office of the Public Advocate (OPA) published a quietly remarkable document that almost no-one knew anything about - a document that was subsequently removed not long after I challenged the then Attorney General, The Hon Vickie Chapman.

It was called:

“OPA, Guardianship Orders and the NDIS”

At first glance, it appeared routine - just another government information sheet explaining the interaction between guardianship law and the new disability system.

But buried within that document was something politically explosive - LETHAL TO THE STATE!

The OPA acknowledged what the NDIS was actually supposed to represent:

“The NDIS … is a system designed to enable people with disability to have greater independence, choice and control over the support that they receive and to be empowered to meet their own goals.”

Not merely managed care.

Not paternalistic oversight.

Not state surveillance wrapped in welfare language.

Choice.

Control.

Autonomy.

And critically, the document acknowledged that guardianship intervention was not presumed necessary merely because a person had a disability or psychosocial impairment.

The Circular stated:

“The NDIA has advised that a guardian is not needed to access the NDIS.”

It went further:

“Most people with a mental incapacity will be able to receive their NDIS supports without the need for a guardian.”

This reflected the original philosophical architecture of the NDIS itself - a Commonwealth scheme intentionally designed to shift power away from State-based disability bureaucracies and toward the participant.

That wasn’t accidental. It reflected the political will at the time, but those winds have long since shifted…

It was embedded into the Commonwealth-State Bilateral Agreements governing the Scheme.

The Bilateral Agreement between the Commonwealth and Queensland - mirrored broadly across all State jurisdictions - repeatedly reinforces that the States and Territories were expected to support, not undermine, participant autonomy.

The Agreement states that the NDIS exists to:

“enable people with disability to exercise choice and control in the pursuit of their goals and the planning and delivery of their supports.”

It also states:

“The NDIS operates alongside other service systems…”

And importantly:

“The interactions of the NDIS with other systems will reinforce the obligations of other service delivery systems to improve the lives of people with disability…”

Not replace them.

Not absorb them.

Not frustrate them.

The Agreement further commits governments to creating:

“seamless delivery of supports to NDIS participants”

and requires that:

“The service decisions regarding support for NDIS participants made by the NDIA and other service systems … should be implemented in a consistent manner.”

In plain English? The States were never meant to continue behaving as if they owned disabled people.

The NDIS was designed specifically to dismantle the old architecture of institutional gatekeeping where state departments, tribunals and service systems controlled every aspect of a person’s life under the guise of “protection”.

And yet - nearly a decade later - many participants, advocates and providers argue the far opposite has occurred.

The bureaucratic structures may have changed names, but the culture often appears strikingly familiar.

Participants continue to report:

guardianship expansion, over human rights

substitute decision-making, over supported decision-making

service interference, over “choice and control”

coercive “risk management” frameworks, over “least restrictive alternative” principles

pressure placed on providers, and

systems that punish participants for exercising genuine choice and control and the advocates that challenge that agenda of capture.

Which raises an uncomfortable question: “What happened to the original vision?”.

That question became even more significant after the South Australian OPA quietly removed the 2017 Circular from public visibility.

In Freedom of Information correspondence dated 18/5/25, I asked the OPA a series of questions regarding the provenance and removal of the document:

Dear SA Office of the Public Advocate,



In June 2017 the OPA published a Circular “30” titled “OPA, GUARDIANSHIP ORDERS AND THE NDIS”. 1) Who, by name and title, is the author of the document? (If developed by a Committee, what is the name of the Committee and who was on he Committee at the time of ratification?)

2) When was this ratified and by whom? (e.g., Committee? By what name?)

3) Why was this removed off the OPA website and when?

4) Who, by name and titled, determined to reverse the policy advice in this document and why?

5) Why is OPA intervention in NDIS plans now justified when it wasn’t previously?

6) Who, by name and title, within the NDIA has endorsed this direction by OPA? Yours faithfully, Matilda Bawden

The response came on 28/5/25 from Dean Oliver, Assistant Public Advocate:

Dear Ms Bawden Thank you for your enquiry to the Public Advocate dated 18 May 2025. You have enquired about the provenance of an Information Fact Sheet (30-Office of the Public Advocate, Guardianship Orders, and the National Disability Insurance Scheme) posted on the OPA Website in June 2017. I am responding to your enquiry under administrative release arrangements outside of the Freedom of Information (FOI) process. The information Fact Sheet was drafted by Senior OPA Staff and approved by the Public Advocate. It was drafted to assist members of the public in understanding the role of guardianship and guardianship orders related to the newly formed National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) at that time. I note that the Fact Sheet was for information purposes only and did not provide policy advice. Fact Sheets are routinely reviewed, updated, or removed from the OPA Website to reflect changes in current information. You will be aware that the SACAT may seek to appoint the Public Advocate as a Guardian to assist with decision-making regarding the NDIS, which was the same in 2017 and referred to in the Fact Sheet. Ultimately, this is a decision for the SACAT based on the material and evidence provided by interested parties during Tribunal hearings. I trust this information responds to your enquiries. Yours Sincerely Dean Oliver

Assistant Public Advocate

Exercising the Powers and Functions of the Public Advocate

Office of the Public Advocate

211 Victoria Square

ADELAIDE SA 5000 T 1800 066 969

E [email address]

P GPO Box 464 ADELAIDE 5001 http://www.opa.sa.gov.au/

The reply is revealing not for what it says — but for what it avoids saying.



The OPA stated:

“The information Fact Sheet was drafted by Senior OPA Staff and approved by the Public Advocate.”

But no names were provided.

No committee.

No ratification process.

No identified author.

No explanation regarding who decided the document should disappear from public access or why public policy would suddenly change direction.

Most significantly, the OPA insisted:

“the Fact Sheet was for information purposes only and did not provide policy advice.”

Yet the document clearly articulated a philosophy of minimal intervention and least restrictive alternatives in the context of the NDIS.

It repeatedly emphasised:

supported decision-making,

informal arrangements,

participant autonomy,

and the principle that guardianship should only occur where absolutely necessary.

Indeed, the document expressly referenced section 17(1) of the NDIS Act, which states:

“people with disability are assumed, so far as is reasonable in the circumstances, to have capacity to determine their own best interests and make decisions that affect their own lives.”

That is not an insignificant statement. It is the legislative heart of the NDIS.

The deeper issue here is not whether an old fact sheet disappeared from a website.

The deeper issue is whether Australia has quietly drifted away from the original social contract underpinning the NDIS itself.

Because the NDIS was never supposed to become merely another mechanism through which State systems continued exercising indirect control over disabled people.

The Bilateral Agreements show that governments understood this at the outset.

The Commonwealth accepted responsibility for a national scheme built upon:

participant choice,

market independence,

portability,

and individual control.

Meanwhile, the States agreed to support that framework and coordinate with it - not obstruct it.

But when guardianship systems, housing systems, mental health systems, child protection systems or provider regulatory systems begin effectively dictating:

who a participant can engage,

what supports they can access,

how they live,

who advocates for them,

or whether their choices are considered “acceptable”—

then a profound constitutional and human rights tension emerges.

Because at that point, the State is no longer merely operating “alongside” the NDIS. It is competing with it.

And perhaps that is why documents like the 2017 OPA Circular #30 are now so uncomfortable.

They preserve a snapshot of what the NDIS was originally intended to be before a greedy and controlling bureaucracy, risk-aversion, and institutional self-preservation began pulling it back toward the very systems it was designed to replace.