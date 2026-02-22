Following my article on the NDIS matter of Peter Illingworth, Peter suffered yet another fall, this time in the very bathroom NDIA refuses to modify. Peter had already destroyed the hand rail in the only other bathroom he could use safely after the handrail was pull right out of the wall with his weight.



This time Peter fell from hanging off the shower screen and handrail whilst transferring from shower chair to wheelchair. After breaking his arm, Peter then broke the Rear Wheel Tipping Adjustment device on his wheelchair.

Meanwhile, Peter’s Occupational Therapist thought he would benefit from the use of a wheel-powered, power assist unit to enable Peter to get around in his wheelchair, since he is now only able to use one arm.



Of course, you could set your watch by it - even that got rejected!

Among other excuses NDIA has used, yet again is churning out the same-old, same-old:

Section 34(1)(b) of the NDIS Act states that the support must assist the participant to pursue their goals, objectives, and aspirations. Essentially, any funded support needs to align with what the participant is working toward—whether that’s greater independence, social participation, education, or whatever goals they’ve set out in their plan.

Section 34(1)(c) says that the support must be likely to be effective and beneficial for the participant, taking into account current good practice. Essentially, it ensures that the supports funded by the NDIS aren’t just random—they should have some basis in evidence or good practice that suggests they will actually help the participant achieve their goals.

Section 34(1)(d) of the NDIS Act outlines one of the criteria for reasonable and necessary supports. It states that a support will only be funded if it represents value for money. In other words, the cost of the support must be reasonable, relative to the benefits it is expected to provide. It’s a core principle ensuring that funding is efficient and fair.

It also rattled off, in “rinse and repeat” style, the NDIS (Supports for Participants) Rules criteria for reasonable and necessary supports, including:

Rule 3.1(a) says that a support is funded if it assists the participant to pursue their goals and aspirations.

Rule 3.1(b) states that a support must assist in facilitating social and economic participation.

Rule 5.1(a) provides that supports should not replace other supports that are more appropriately funded by other systems, like health or education. It’s all about ensuring supports are goal-aligned, boost participation, and are the NDIS’s responsibility.

Meanwhile, one of the absurd excuses for refusing the power assist device is allegedly that:

Noting the participant’s identified vision concern and difficulty identifying hazards in his environment, judging distances, interpreting signs, and navigating his home safely, medical clearance should be provided (s34.1d, Rule 5.1a).



However, this ignores the fact that whilst Peter holds a Drivers Licence, it is conditional only on use of “correction lenses” and “hand controls”, which the NDIA had on file anyway as part of his previous vehicle modifications. Peter even has a Medical Declaration to show he is fit to drive and currently holds a proper Driving License. Had the Delegate sought any of this information by email or phone call, it would have been supplied without giving Peter the run-around and perpetual bureaucratic rejection, after rejection, after rejection.

So, what does all this prove?



It is becoming evident that NDIA is routinely rejecting requests for Adaptive Technologies and modifications “by any means necessary”, while participants are not allowed to know where the goal posts are.

In the meantime, Peter has become a prisoner in his own home.